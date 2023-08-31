132
132 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Did Silva give any update over Castagne's availability for the weekend and beyond?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'm not sure he walks into the XI anyway does he?

      Open Controls
  2. Worsle90
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    How's this looking?

    Vicario
    Estu, Udogie, Chilwell
    Maddison, Foden, Odegaard, Saka, Sterling
    Jesus, Haaland

    Onana, Digne, Adebayo, Baldock

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Wasting money on GKs. Why would you not want Areola, did you see his performance against Brighton? Might not keep a ton of clean sheets but will get save points and a 4.0 he's a bargain.

      Open Controls
      1. Worsle90
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I like the Spurs-Utd rotation but very good advice generally

        Open Controls
  3. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Those selling established assets & chasing last week’s points are probably on for a pasting this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah looking forward to double digit returns for Sterling, Maddison, Bowen etc, and a close tie between Ars and Manu, headers from set pieces from Casemiro and Rice....patience rewarded !

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Don't I'm already tempted to -4 for Martinelli

        Open Controls
        1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Oooooohhhh 20 points hauls..........

          Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      One would hope but that's the beauty of this game. You can't be on the bandwagon's early unless you're taking these risks...

      Open Controls
    3. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Fine margins. A TFR worth 4 pts. Is your transfer going to be worth it?
      So many content creators saying its not worth it to TFR a keeper or defender. There is a very strong argument this is not the case.
      Tired of people comparing there TFr with the one they sold last week. If you are getting the player for a week and not, say 5. Then it will be unlikely to work IMO

      Open Controls
  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Does the UCL draw reduce the appeal of Trippier we thinking or not really?

    @BigManBakar
    "Gabriel's owners have an easy move to Trippier.

    Newcastle's fixture schedule from GW5 reads:

    BRE shu BUR whu CRY wol

    Trippier will be gold for this run.

    Getting him now will put you a transfer ahead of the curve since most will be buying him later anyway!"

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      What does it look like with the UCL fixtures announced?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I think its usually another week or so til they schedule the exact fixtures. But MD1 is 19/20 Sept, MD2 3/4 Oct

        Open Controls
  5. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Shaw > trippier
    Rash> Madison

    For free. Yes or no?

    Open Controls
    1. Worsle90
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. aleksios
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes.

      Open Controls
  6. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Competition for Udogie if this goes through

    https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1697297044103110743?s=20

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.