81 Comments
  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    More importantly, I'm thinking about Son, Kulusevski and Maddison in mine midfield as part of the new template.

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      Let bin boy back in.

      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        42 mins ago

        #Bincharlison
        #Richarlibin
        #Richarbinson

        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          24 mins ago

          Not unless he's delivering a gourmet pizza!

    2. Mirror Man
      42 mins ago

      I've cleared a space in the cave of misery. Just in case.

    3. Leaf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      40 mins ago

      The Poocades

    4. Get up ya bum
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      One step ahead of ya ma lord. Behold the holy midfield

      Son Maddison Diaz Sterling Saka

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      I'm going to be really tempted by Son if Rich is out (think he got a knock in the cup?). Got Maddison last week.

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        He played at CF for 30mins+ last week, didn't do very much tbh

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Aye its a certainly a bit of a punty attempt to get ahead of the curve but I think it could work. I've hit the WC and have a speculative mid spot open

    6. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      I just entered this template midfield into the algorithm and it gave me a score of 101%.
      The AI also told me it was bonza, whatever that means.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        AI stands for Australian Intellectual! Some might say this is oxymoronic!

  2. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 3 Years
    47 mins ago

    Best Shaw replacement?

    A: Udogie
    B: Gvardiol
    C: Gusto

    Best Rashford replacement?

    A: Foden
    B: Sterling

    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      41 mins ago

      A
      B

      1. krawiecus
        • 2 Years
        31 mins ago

        This

    2. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      A but keep Rashford.

  3. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    Please pick
    A) chuk, martnelli & Pedro to Sterling, sarr & wissa -4
    B) chuk & martnelli to Sterling & mid up to 5.3 but who?!
    C) martnelli & Pedro to foden & eduoard

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      If you just get Sterling & Wissa, does that leave you short a starter? Ie. Does Sarr have to play?

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Unfortunately have 3 chelsea so hsve to sell chuk if get Sterling

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Ok I think A then. Wissa over Edouard for sure. I might be somewhat biased against Foden but can't help but feel it'll end in disappointment

          1. Stranger Mings
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Thanks I am thinking a) too

  4. Tmel
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    FPL Draft - best waiver in for Gabriel?

    1. Cash
    2. Udogie
    3. Disasi
    4. Gusto

    Open Controls
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      You've asked this question and got answers... 2

    2. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Toss up between 1 or 2.

  5. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Sterling full International Break rest!

    1. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Has he not been called up?

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        He hasn't. Hendo and Phillips in ahead of him along with Maguire. Too many part-time and non-playing players in the squad.

        1. Bubz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          18 mins ago

          Crazy

        2. TheTinman
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Henderson and Philips 😆

          Would have been better calling up Longstaff or Willock, both been injured though.

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Is he available for the weekend?

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yep

  6. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Salah, Martinelli, Pedro > Maddison, Diaby and Alvarez? (-4)

    (not a Sterling fan)

    1. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Losing Salah for -4? No

    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Good move imo as you won't be captaining Salah

  7. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Turner (onana)
    Colwil chilwel gvardiol (estu cash)
    Rash martineli saka diaby jota
    Haland jackson (pedro)

    which ?

    A) martineli jota -4 to 2 of foden mbeumo madds bowen diaz
    B) martineli pedro -4 to mbeumo alvarez
    C) martineli pedro -4 to bowen wissa
    D) martineli to foden mbeumo madds bowen

    1. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      just now

      D - Martinelli to Maddison.

  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Nketiah called up for England

    https://twitter.com/England/status/1697232772249645401?t=MeW236LysdD2NXoc5H6kRw&s=19

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

      Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

      Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

      Forwards: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

      1. TheTinman
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Other than Bellingham and Rice that midfield is woeful.

        1. TheBiffas
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Good thing we've got Bellingham and Rice then

          1. TheTinman
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            We usually play 3 in midfield so it's not ideal... One injury or suspension in a major tournament and the job is f****d

            1. TheBiffas
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Dunno, Phillips has always done a job for us and Trent was unreal last time - against weak opposition yes, but he still stood out

      2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Wild seeing "Al-Ettifaq" as the club of an active England squad member.

        1. TheTinman
          • 8 Years
          just now

          When you remember we're managed by the useless Southgate nothing will surprise your anymore.

  9. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Is Diaz worth a shout over Maddison?

    1. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      No

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      No

    3. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      🙂 - No then!

    4. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      I just went Diaz to Maddison, so I'm sure Diaz will haul

    5. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      No

  10. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Nick Pope not in the England squad.

    1. Mirror Man
      16 mins ago

      Pick Nope?

      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Haha excellent.

        I wonder if Nope Pick would have been better? But weirder.

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      I won't be amused when Hendo takes the gloves of Johnstone at Palace when J is in the squad and H isn't.

  11. Yankee Toffee
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    So Gabriel to start finally for Arse against ManU? Opinions? Yay or Nay?

    https://metro.co.uk/2023/08/31/gabriel-magalhaes-drops-hint-over-arsenal-future-amid-transfer-rumours-19425845/

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nope, Tomiyasu back from suspension & Arteta too pig headed to admit he's buggered up his defence. Finally got shot of Gab this week. Way too late but had other fires to pee on.

      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah? Well, let's see who's more stubborn - Arteta, or me?!

    2. Toon lurk
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      fool me once shame on you, fool me four times...

      1. Pumpkinhead
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        It is actually mind boggling how people decided themselves that he was likely to start after clearly being dropped .

      2. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Mind you it was immensely satisfying benching him gw3 in favour of Udogie 🙂

  12. theshazly
    16 mins ago

    Play one:

    Baldock ( Everton )
    Cash ( Liverpool )
    Botman ( Brighton )

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bot

    2. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      A, then B purely for attacking potential

  13. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Sterling thrown a wobbly over omission from English squad?

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      He's VERY insistent that he respects the decision. VERY.

  14. CheesyZoot
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Bowen for a one week punt? Or get Maddison straight in?

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mad

    2. TKC07
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I might get Bowen, as I'm gonna end up WC GW5

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Not over Maddison

  15. Toon lurk
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Sorry as I imagine it's been asked a lot but does new Man City signing affect Foden mins? Thanks

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Which one Nunes or Doku?

      1. Toon lurk
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Either I guess ha

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Probably yeah, UCL coming up and as good as Foden is he's never been great for minutes

    2. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

  16. raoulduke71
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    What to do with Onana? Turner backup...

  17. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best 4.5 FWD - Semenyo or Archer?

  18. Totti
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    who to play?
    A) henry
    B) estupinan

  19. The Happy One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Have 1st waiver pick this week in my draft league (yes coming last xD) - should I pick up Doku or Kudus? TY 🙂

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Kudus

  20. Olkki Heino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    No one interested in Gabriel Jesus? Is in good position in Projections.

  21. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Good to see Tomori back in the ENG squad

