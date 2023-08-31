6
  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is Gnonto going anywhere?

  2. ABCDEFC
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mitoma to:
    A) Sterling
    B) Mbeumo

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A for this run of fixtures.

  3. Maddamotha
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which option? I have Bruno and Saka too btw.

    A) Martinelli > Sterling
    B) Rash > Sterling
    C) Watkins > Jackson

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A for me. Rashford seems a better long term hold than Martinelli, and I like Sterling a lot more than Jackson.

  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    4.4m Sergio Reguilón to Man Utd
    https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1697330181948461174

  5. MarkyMarkL
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Looking at prices changes, is it looking likely that Udogie goes up in price tonight?

  6. Naby K8a
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Can someone enlighten me where Gravenberch plays in this Liverpool team when they desperately need a dm?

  7. F4L
    • 8 Years
    just now

    why are liverpool buying gravenberch, have they just given up on having a balanced midfield for the whole season?

    With TAA, best now to sell? I doubt he gets he gets to pick up advanced midfield positions as they'll be occupied all season by the 3 midfield signings

