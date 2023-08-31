The Scout Squad is a weekly feature in which our panelists attempt to pick out the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options for the upcoming Gameweek.

This is a precursor to the Scout Picks, which will arrive ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Our in-house team of Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale have each been explaining their notable Gameweek 4 inclusions and omissions in the article below.

If you’re after a longer-term outlook beyond this glorified Free Hit, make sure you catch up on our latest Watchlist refresh.

And if it’s numbers you’re interested in and not opinion, you can see what the Rate My Team tool has come up with in terms of points projections.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m. Occasionally, therefore, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 4