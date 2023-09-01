478
Rate My Team September 1

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

478 Comments
The next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline is fast approaching, so there are transfer decisions to be made for legions of us ahead of Gameweek 4.

With that in mind, we’ve got five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer some of your conundrums over the next 60 minutes.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

Premier League clubs' 2023/24 pre-season friendlies: Fixtures + dates

478 Comments Post a Comment
  1. tabby98
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Any help with this lads?

    Onana,
    Estupinan, Chilwell, Colwill
    Rashford, Saka, Mbuemo, Mitoma
    Haaland, Jackson, Watkins

    Turner | Gabriel, Botman*, Nakamba
    1FT
    £2.2m ITB

    What changes to make here?

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      Improve your bench would be my advice.

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Areola for Turner who will likely lose his place now is sensible. Gabriel probably needs to go as well as it looks like he's lost his place for the time being.

      Open Controls
      1. HK123FC
        3 mins ago

        Why will turner likely lose his place?

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Forest have just signed Odysseas from Benfica.

          Open Controls
          1. HK123FC
            just now

            Ah cheers

            Open Controls
    3. HK123FC
      28 mins ago

      Would upgrade nakamba or transfer out Gabriel if wanting to make a change this week.

      Rolling the transfer would probs be what I’d do though to have 2 over the international break

      Open Controls
  2. ExpressoMySonny
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Johnson to spurs

    Open Controls
    1. HK123FC
      2 mins ago

      Glen or Brennan? :p

      Open Controls
  3. HighestPeake
    35 mins ago

    Rashy or Martinelli for
    A) Maddison
    C) Foden
    D) Sterling
    And
    A) Gabriel > Udogie
    Or
    B) Onana> Flekken (or literally any keeper)

    Open Controls
    1. Sho-kun
      • 5 Years
      just now

      AA

      Open Controls
  4. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Play Areola or Flekken this gw?

    Open Controls
  5. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    This feels like the weirdest season ever. Feel like I have the ability to transfer in absolutely whoever I feel like at any time

    Open Controls
    1. HK123FC
      just now

      No need to worry about making a 50:50 call before a price change and being able to wait for more info is much appreciated

      Open Controls
  6. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Keep Rash along Bruno and get rid of Jota? Fixtures looking better for United and Rash is nailed.

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Jota is good but he's a rotation risk due to Gakpo and Darwin lurking. Bruno and Rashford are nailed as you say.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        and this proper striker is already available for Arsenal game

        Open Controls
  7. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Brennan Johnson to Spurs completed.

    Could be a good option if he plays up top.

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Has to be better than Richarlison surely?!

      Open Controls
  8. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Wissa or Jackson?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Jackson.

      Open Controls
  9. HK123FC
    30 mins ago

    Given the great relatively cheap options in midfield facilitating lots of good bench options/money in the bank, I’ve decided to opt for a short term approach.

    It consists of having a core of players who are set and forget (eg saka, chilwell, etc). Will then aim to target fixtures making a sub a week in that manner. E.g. this week have transferred out rashford to Maddison with the view to bring him back after the international break maybe for mitoma.

    Will see how this strategy pans out. Though I must say I think I’m enjoying the pricing structure this year and the flexibility to go after players you think will do well rather than being priced out in previous years…even if perhaps some would argue players are too cheap

    Open Controls
  10. Legohair
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Drop one
    A. Diaz
    B. Bruno
    C. Mbeumo

    Im on WC

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Tough one. A, just.

      Open Controls
  11. The Iceman
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Start one:

    A) Gusto vs NFO
    B) Rico Henry vs BOU

    Open Controls
  12. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    Martnelli & Pedro to Bowen & wissa?

    Open Controls
    1. ididnt
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks although May now go Mbuemo & Alvarez !

        Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
  13. sk018
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Saka, Bruno, Rashford, Foden (Mitomo)
    Haaland, Jackson, Wissa

    Mbuemo in for Mitomo worth it?
    More or less leaves Wissa unnecessary on bench all weeks?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I would save this week and assess again after the break. Team looks good.

      Open Controls
  14. DF
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    I'm really keen to roll a free and have 2 in the IB...

    ...but it means having Baldock in my starting XI this week.

    How many points is Baldock getting, you reckon?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      What replacement have you in mind and how many more points than Baldock will he get this GW and GWs ahead? You can't improve GW4 points in GW5.

      Open Controls
      1. DF
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        I guess the trannie would be Gabriel to Chillwell or Dias.

        So, Baldock vs Chilwell / Dias?

        Realistically that's 1 vs 6+/6, yeah?

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Theoretically approaching probably realistically! Shipping Gabriel good switch giving his lack of starts.

          Open Controls
  15. Fantasy Vs Reality
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Should I take a -4 to switch Watson to Jackson?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Watkins? No.

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      If you mean Watkins, definitely not. Has a good chance of getting points this week.

      Open Controls
    3. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      I wouldn't make that move for free this week.

      Open Controls
    4. Nice to Finally Michu
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      I'm likely doing it for free

      Open Controls
  16. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    Pedro & martnelli to a) wissa & Bowen or b) Alvarez & Mbuemo? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. themaindanger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      B, not even close.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks iceman & the Maindanger but don’t you think risk Alvarez be benched ?

        Open Controls
  17. themaindanger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Which defender to start this week
    A) Akanji
    B) Baldock
    C) Estu

    I have Akanji starting at the moment, but yellow flagged with illness. Hoping if he doesn't start he won't come on for a 1pt cameo, and I get Estu/Baldock off bench

    Open Controls
  18. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Welbeck injured and out of tomorrows game. Pedro starts??

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Or Ferguson

      Open Controls
  19. ThatNFLGuy
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Hey lads in a bit of a pickle here any help would be greatly appreciated

    Onana (Turner)
    Gvardiol, Chilwell, Henry (Estupinan, Kabore)
    Bruno, Odegaard, Maddison, Saka, Foden
    Haaland, Jackson (Mubama)

    Option A - Turner out for Areola
    Option B - Odeegard + Mubama for Sterling and Wissa (Cop +4 hit)

    Open Controls
    1. themaindanger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      No need to take out Turner this week.

      Just move Odegard to Sterling for free, and leave Mubama on bench for now.

      Open Controls
  20. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Johnson to spurs

    Here we go!

    @romano

    Open Controls
  21. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Save ft here fellas?

    Pickford
    Chilwell, Udogie, Pinnock
    Saka, Rashford, Maddison, Diaz
    Haaland, Jackson, Watkins

    Leno, Estupinan, Kabore, Nakamba
    1ft, 1.1 itb

    Open Controls
    1. DF
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeah, save. Nice team

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  22. kar3biano
    17 mins ago

    whom would u start? jota or cash

    Open Controls
    1. bigwig
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jota. He could do damage against Villas high line

      Open Controls
  23. Daffodil86
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Hi,

    Thoughts on

    Turner or Onana

    and

    3 of Colwill / Chilwell / Estu / Tarkowski

    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
  24. DF
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Onana
    Baldock. Estupinan. Henry
    Bruno. Rashford. Odegaard. Foden
    Haaland. Watkins. Wissa

    Turner. Saliba. Gabriel. Nakamba
    1FT 1.4itb

    A play the above and roll FT
    B Gabriel to Chilwell
    C Gabriel to Dias

    Open Controls
  25. Gutan
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hello there!

    I've just completed my one FT, Gabriel out for Udogie.

    Here's my current lineup:

    Areola
    Chilwell/Udogie/Estu
    Diaby/Rash/Foden/Ode/Mitoma
    Jackson/Haaland

    Is it worth taking a -4 hit to replace Mitoma with Maddison/Sterling?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      They need to score more than 4 otherwise you go backwards

      Open Controls
  26. mataave
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Currently have Botman*, Akanji* & Beyer* all potentially out this weekend, with nobody to replace them on the bench - so it's looking likely that I could only have 10 players playing.

    Is it worth a -4 hit to bring in Beyer, for Botman for example? Or should I gamble?

    Open Controls
  27. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Lost Mitro and now Palhina.

    Fulham will surely struggle this season.

    Open Controls

