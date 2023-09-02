Two sides looking to bounce back from disappointing Gameweek 3 defeats meet the Amex in the evening kick-off.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United gets underway at 17:30 BST.

Danny Welbeck and Sven Botman are both absent because of injury this evening, their places taken by Joao Pedro and Matt Targett.

Targett’s inclusion means that Dan Burn moves to centre-half for the visitors.

But while Eddie Howe has otherwise left his Newcastle XI untouched, Roberto De Zerbi has made two further alterations.

James Milner and Adam Webster pay the price for sub-par showings against West Ham United, with Joel Veltman and Jan Paul van Hecke recalled on the right of the Albion defence.

Joelinton, who was also an injury doubt, starts for the visitors, who have Lewis Hall in a matchday squad for the first time.

GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Gilmour, March, Ferguson, Mitoma, Pedro.

Subs: Igor, Dahoud, Milner, Lallana, Steele, Adingra, Lamptey, Webster, Buonanotte.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Wilson, Hall, Barnes, Livramento, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff.