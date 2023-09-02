1155
  1. Touré De Force
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Pedro didn't look all that today I must say, very raw still

    1. Bubz
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      It's no surprise, it's not like he was a beast at Watford

      1. Touré De Force
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        I know, but people were talking him up like the second coming of Jesus here after GW1!

        1. TheTinman
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          He's a solid player with great off the ball stats. Hard worker. Diverse positions. But he will never be a great FPL pick as he doesn't get involved in the decisive moments enough.

      2. Wild Card this!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        C’mon guys, he’s 5.5 (5.6) player. You expect Harry Kane at 4.5.
        That Ferguson boy maybe, surely not this one, although he was okish in Watford but not star

  2. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    A. Jackson, Jota, Saliba => Alvarez, Son, Udogie.
    4 point hit

    B. Jackson, Odegaard => Alvarez, Son.
    Free.

    Recommendation please

    1. Touré De Force
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Give Jota a spin tomorrow then assess. The question is a bit mindless without tomorrow's fixture, what if he bags an hattie?

      1. Touré De Force
        • 13 Years
        just now

        And Odegaard for that matter

  3. TheTinman
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Cocaine Dan is not going away

  4. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hmmm an inform Son supplied by Maddison and others , running in behind defences...

    Sounds good

    1. TheTinman
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not all teams will be as naive as Burnley refusing to drop deeper.

      High lines turn Son into a man

      1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 5 Years
        just now

        The fixtures get tougher though , higher lines, more space

  5. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    I think Alvarez has nailed down a spot in the City team now. What a tidy player!

    1. Touré De Force
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Always been a Pep pet, obviously does exactly what he is told to do

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Agreed but sort of worried about rotation also. Been a pleasure to have in my team though

