  1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Who to lose for Maddison?

    Salah, Bruno, Diaby, Saka, Mbeumo

    Edging towards Bruno

    1. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Put it this way I’ve only got one of them but in your case I would get rid of Bruno unless salah leaves which is very doubtful

      1. Old Man
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Agreed

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Diaby, Emery going to take Europe too seriously

      1. Men in green tights
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Problem is he is their best attacking mid so no choice to play him the prem too

        1. F4L
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          agreed he'll start, but there'll be too many 70 minute appearances for my liking imo

          1. Men in green tights
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            True still enough time to get returns and cs especially

    3. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Bruno

  2. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    That moment when you you start seeing rumours of Saka being Salah's replacement for next season. Imagine that...

    1. FPL_God
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Ah, you Paul Merson is your informant. Everything’s starting to make a lot more sense now

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Haha, I don't see it happening.

    2. yousunkmybattleship
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      36 mins ago

      Never going to happen in a million years

  3. Mirec007
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Goalkeeper question - which keeper to combi with Areola?

    A: Alisson
    B: Ederson
    C: Leno

    I prefer Alisson, he is very consistent, but Im not sure…

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      If you have the money then definitely Alisson. Bonus and save points in his locker.

    2. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Leno seems to be getting more points , alisson depends how long Trent is out for as they looked a lot better with him dropping into almost a cb position with the ball spraying it about creating all the chances

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Alisson for sure, im getting and being done with GKs this year. Liverpool look very solid this season again, Gomez finding form (their best ever defence was VVD + Gomez title season). No CL so can rest important players midweek; even if the new midfield lacks defensive capabilities the hustle/press is there and now they have options so can rotate and not rely on 30+ year old mids to play 90 most weeks even if their legs are gone

      Their attack is stupid good this year, 3 creative mids with 3 top tier attackers in front; how teams are really going to play Liverpool and commit men forward and try and score, hardly any on a consistent basis. And then of course Alisson is probably the best shot stopper in the league, gives the edge over Ederson.

      1. F4L
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        *how many teams

      2. Men in green tights
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Good points , I’m currently on edo easy switch later on for me

  4. Men in green tights
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    Saw where today that Son hasn’t been called even better chances as staying fit for Sheffield united

  5. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Bench someone?

    Turner
    Chilwell, Udogie, Saliba,
    Saka, Foden, Mbeumo, Bruno, Sterling
    Hauland, Jackson, Alvarez

    Onana, Estupinan, Kabore,

    1.1

    1. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Already done transfer have you in that case either Bruno or Jacko

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        Yep did Akanji & Pedro > Udogie & Alvarez

        1. Men in green tights
          • 5 Years
          28 mins ago

          To beat price rises by any chance

          1. g40steve
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Yes & get better options

  6. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    Who is the priority to sell (0.1 ITB)
    A) Pickford (turner to start GW5 though)
    B) beyer (any good 4m replacement)
    C) gvardiol (but surely starts next)
    D) chuk (as injured but back soon)
    E) Jackson (but good fixtures)
    F) baldock

    1. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      You’ve got to 4 mil defenders , got no choice to keep picks either one of your defenders or Jackson but looking at the info got to be a defender probably go for bell least than you’ve got a playing 3 defs

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeh my keeper / defence needs major improvement

  7. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    Anyone would do -4 for son

    1.marti eve
    2 foden whu
    3 save -4 play marti, foden

    1. Gazza2000
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      3

  8. Dosh
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    3

