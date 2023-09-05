32
  1. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 41 mins ago

    Mummy

    1. FPL_God
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Yes, son?

      1. Vazza
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 58 mins ago

        You are mad!son

      2. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        Can we get an Udogie

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 42 mins ago

          Very well

          1. Bushwhacker
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 38 mins ago

            Only after finishing your homework!

  2. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 35 mins ago

    Areola
    Udogie Dias Chilwell
    Odegaard Bruno Son Rashford Saka
    Alvarez Haaland

    Sub: Turner Gusto Kabore Mubama

    0.00 ITB, 0 FT

    What to do with this lot??

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      gtg

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 34 mins ago

        only concern is depth on bench

  3. EffPeeEll
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 33 mins ago

    On the back of FPL_Flare's flare up, will there be an international break poll to vote on the biggest FPL content creator 'Tool' of 2023?

    some good uns therein

  4. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 31 mins ago

    Who to transfer out for Son and why :

    1.Bowen
    2. Diaz

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      Bowen - nailed.

      1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 25 mins ago

        You mean keep Bowen ?

        1. Alan The Llama
          • 13 Years
          5 hours, 24 mins ago

          Indeed.

          Diaz out - not nailed.

          1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 23 mins ago

            Fair point..thinking that..

            Though Wolves better fixture

          2. Bushwhacker
            • 4 Years
            5 hours, 14 mins ago

            Diaz not nailed?

      2. Alan The Llama
        • 13 Years
        5 hours, 25 mins ago

        Oopsie. The reverse.

        Need to read comments a little more carefully.

  5. Adamdashi
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    Silly to sell Jackson now the gain .1 isn't it?

    He'll end up doing nothing against Bournemouth though...

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      You want points from your player and he simply isn’t a source of points. He should be. But he isn’t.

  6. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Alvarez or Darwin on WC?

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      Alvarez

  7. Ballzit
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Jesus or Wilson for a second FWD?

    1. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Why not Alvarez? Jesus for me out of those 2.

      1. KingZamalek
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Pep.

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Jesus

  8. Will1988
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    1 FT, 2.0 ITB

    Turner
    Chilwell Udogie Gabriel
    Rashford Saka Sterling Foden Mbeumo
    Haaland Alvarez

    Pickford Wissa Estupian Kabore

    Looking at Gabriel/Estupian to Trippier?
    Is this a good idea?

    Any suggestions welcome, thanks.

  9. getaroundhim90
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Why is Pedro Porro not getting any love? Equally as good a transfer target as Udogie

    1. Ruinenlust
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Not nailed

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Postecoglou might opt for a Royal occasionally.
      Dog is cheaper

  10. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Price changes 6 September

    No risers

    Fallers: Antony 6.8, Sancho 6.8, Janelt 5.4, Billing 5.3, Chermiti 4.9, Kovačić 4.9, Dasilva 4.8

    1. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy. I guess Antony and Sancho are being vilified at the moment!

  11. EVILFUK
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    One day they should just consolidate all international breaks to the end of the season so regular seasons can just go straight through. It would be interesting to see how it would affect form and consistency also.

