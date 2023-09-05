We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ for Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this initial selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks. They will then be finalised and published much closer to next week’s deadline.

Plenty can change between now and then, with Scout Squad nominations and a whole host of international fixtures still to come.

But in the meantime, this ‘bus team’ – a term coined by the duo behind the Always Cheating podcast – article will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

We are, as ever, limited by certain restrictions in our selections:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 5 FIXTURES

Above: The Gameweek 5 fixtures sorted by ‘difficulty’ on our Season Ticker

THE LIKELY LADS

Tottenham Hotspur assets are on our radar as they host a Sheffield United side that rank bottom for shots conceded so far.

James Maddison (£7.8m) will almost certainly retain a spot in our Scout Picks, having picked up two goals and two assists in four starts, but Son Heung-min (£9.1m) is a major contender to join him.

Lining up in a central role, he opened his account for the season with a hat-trick in Spurs’ 5-2 win at Burnley, increasing our faith in an attacking double-up.

It’s still early days for Ange Postecoglou, but his brand of attacking football has seen his side average 2.75 goals per game so far.

Meanwhile, Destiny Udogie (£4.7m) is pitted against a Blades outfit that’s racked up the third-least attempts inside the box (23). The Italian has scooped up four bonus points in Spurs’ last two matches.

On the other side of north London, Arsenal’s away trip to Everton brings Bukayo Saka (£8.7m), Martin Odegaard (£8.5m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£7.9m) into consideration.

With seven attacking returns between them, the Toffees will certainly do well to keep them quiet.

Elsewhere, Erling Haaland (£14.1m) is more than justifying his top-tier price tag, having bagged six goals and one assist in just four appearances, averaging 9.8 points per match.

IN CONTENTION