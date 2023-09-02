6
6 Comments
  1. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Already wasted my first wildcard and my bench boost in the first four weeks. Should have stayed on the dullard path.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Using chips early can work, you were probably just unlucky.

  2. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Kompany's suit and baseball cap combo is very American sports GM

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Very Ted Lasso isn’t it

  3. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Exact money to do Mbeumo and Joao Pedro out to Son and Archer in. Good move?

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A shame to lose Mbuemo but also not against these moves if for free

