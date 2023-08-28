377
377 Comments
  1. Viper
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Richarlison -> Maddison a no brainer?

    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I would.

    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes

  2. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Play Baldock (EVE) over Estu (NEW)?

    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don’t think i would. But currently have Georgie in ahead of cCash.

    2. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I wouldn’t

    3. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Risky but the week to do it

  3. XX SMICER XX
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    A. Start Cash
    B. Shaw out -4

    If B who would you bring in?

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

  4. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Thinking of shipping Mitoma and Martinelli for two out of:

    Mbeumo, Maddison, Sterling, Foden.

    Which two would you choose out of those?

    1. Joey Barton and Friends
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Thinking the same. Leaning toward Mbeumo and Sterling.

    2. Maddamotha
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sterling, Maddison

    3. Touré De Force
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Keeping both, giving them one or two more games, still early doors. Both have shown a fair degree of promise as well.

  5. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Rashford to Sterling worth a hit?

    Yay or nay?

    1. Touré De Force
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I expe t Arsenal to win to nil, so you need Sterling to score 6 or more. He may well do that

  6. JAS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Does anyone know a good fantasy game for the La Liga? I found the La Liga official one, but you have to buy players off other people and put bids in etc. I want something similar to FPL if it exists.

    If anyone can help it would be greatly appreciated.
    Thanks

