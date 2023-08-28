227
227 Comments Post a Comment
  1. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Eze - Maddison before price rise? Anyone better?

    Open Controls
    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      What price rise? Maddison won't rise tonight, is at 98 on fpl currently. I think Cash will be the only riser tonight.

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Could easily rise on 98%, it's not an exact science.

        Open Controls
      2. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        lol

        Open Controls
  2. saplingg
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    1 ft to ditch Gabriel this week.
    I think the sensible move is to wait after the midweek games but I am finding it hard to stomach another price drop.
    Anyone else waiting to sell?

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I'm going to wait

      Open Controls
      1. saplingg
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Applaud your patience. Who are you thinking of replacing with?

        Open Controls
    2. Mata of opinion
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Ditched. Had enough

      Open Controls
      1. saplingg
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Had enough also but if the replacement gets injured tomorrow that would be winning the frustration lottery.

        Open Controls
        1. Mata of opinion
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          True always a risk making transfers before midweek games. But was looking to get udogie in anyway. Hopefully it works out!

          Open Controls
          1. saplingg
            • 10 Years
            2 hours ago

            Think I'm going for him too. Good luck!

            Open Controls
    3. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Yep, checking fplstats, he mught not drop tonight but it's very close and fpl has been wildly inaccurate so far this season. Think I'm going to sell tonight either way.

      Open Controls
      1. saplingg
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        He did peek past - 100% yesterday but there were others lower than him. Today he is lowest on the list.
        Surely he drops in 3 hrs

        Open Controls
    4. waldo666
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I did Gabriel to Udogie essentially as soon as I was able.

      Open Controls
  3. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Start of these please !

    A) TAA (AVL)
    B) Estupinan (NEW)
    C) Gusto (NFO)

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Start 2 of these please * !

      Open Controls
    2. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      TAA and Gusto

      Open Controls
    3. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I'd start A and C if you don't have Chilwell. A and B if you do

      Open Controls
  4. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Martineli jota -4 to which duo of these:

    Foden - bowen - mbeumo - madds - diaz

    Open Controls
    1. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Mbeumo and Madds

      Open Controls
    2. waldo666
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      It's just make one for free if it were me.

      Open Controls
      1. Nightf0x
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Whom out whom in

        Open Controls
        1. waldo666
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          W/o seeing the rest of your team I would likely say Jota to Madds

          Open Controls
  5. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Zinchenko back and Tierney going so I guess he is fairly nailed at 4.9…prefer him over Saliba

    Open Controls
    1. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      I wouldn't get players in back from injury until they have played a game

      Open Controls
  6. Brehmeren
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Buttomed at last page.
    Mitoma to Mbuemo for a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. Brehmeren
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Thanks, was leaning that way as well

        Open Controls
    2. waldo666
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
      1. Brehmeren
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Cheers, just needed a sanity check

        Open Controls
  7. Mata of opinion
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Onana (Turner)
    Estu Gvardiol Gusto Udogie (Beyer)
    Jota Rashford Eze Son (Odegaard)
    Haaland Jackson (Pedro)
    0 FT 0.8m itb

    A. Odegaard>Sterling (-4)
    B. Pedro> Wissa (-4)
    C. Leave/other options

    Open Controls
    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Nothing worth a hit

      Open Controls
      1. Mata of opinion
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Thanks. Still tempted by Sterling. Will reassess closer to deadline

        Open Controls
  8. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Just trying this WC on for size, man I’m tempted. Any takers?

    Ederson
    Chillwell - Henry - Udogie
    Sterling - Saka - Bruno - Maddison - Mbuemo
    Alvarez - Haaland
    _____________________________________
    Areola: N.Jackson: Estupinan: Botman

    *************************************************************************************

    Current Team for context is: (7 changes from WC Team)

    Onana
    Chillwell - Estu - Henry
    Saka - Rashford - Mbuemo - Bruno - Odegaard
    Alvarez - Haaland
    ______________________________________
    Turner: Gabriel: Baldock: Mubama

    Open Controls
    1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Some West Ham? Then rotate/transfer

      Cash at 4.5, if he keeps that forward spot

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Yeah West Ham are great punts for the coming GW but don’t like their fixtures at all after Luton. Maybe around GW 9 onwards I’ll be looking at Bowen.
        Cash was considered, just concerned is Moreno maybe affects his position when he’s back after IB

        Open Controls
    2. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      A lot of what is tempting you is going to be languishing on your bench every week.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        I hear ya haha, could consider Trippier over Botman and doengrade Jackson.
        With money pretty much no issue it has to be expected to be leaving points on the bench I think this season, a headache yes, but w decent headache to have (I hope!) haha

        Open Controls
    3. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      It's a nice WC team although the bench is too heavy for my liking. You'll be on here like others with insane bench headaches that nobody can have an answer to and you will end up with hauls on the bench. If you're okay with the psychology of that then more power to you. Money itb is not necessarily a bad thing.

      Botman might be injured and I might be tempted to swap Bruno.

      All that said i'd save the chip as your current team is fine!

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        All very true points there, and not entirely sure wether to even WC, just quite concerned now about players dropping in price, even Mubama is gonna drop soon’ish. And the amount of UTD and ARS players too but can always hope that game may be high scoring.

        Hate bench points but may have to come to excpect those this season, certainly makes for a good BB down the line this season.

        Yeah Botman not a great choice I guess, as I say above could always downgrade Jackson and Botman > Trippier

        I’d do well to at least hold out with the WC until IB.

        Just Gabriel > Udogie then? Haha

        Open Controls
        1. saplingg
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Haha, yes. That's the move I'll probably do this week although Pau Torres been on my thoughts too.

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Yeah it seems the most logical and sensible move really, prioritise the fire, put it out haha.
            I’d not really considered Pau but he is a decent option for sure, different from where all the eyes are looking towards Cash

            Open Controls
        2. Wobbles
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Yep, just Gabriel. Looks like now that he will certainly drop in price tonight

          Open Controls
  9. GeneralBanter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Could I get an RMT?

    Johnstone (Turner)

    Chilwell - Estupinan - Henry (Saliba - Beyer)

    Saka - Odegaard - Rashford - Fernandes - Mbeumo

    Haaland - Jackson (Osula)

    0.9 ITB - 2FTs

    Thinking about selling one of Saliba/Estu this week for Udogie, and then selling the other for Trippier in GW5. This would give me easy defensive fixtures for all my defenders up until GW8.

    The other option is selling Odegaard for Sterling/Maddison, not an essential move, but it would save me from having all four of Rash, Saka, Bruno and Ode for their difficult fixture.

    I could do both moves with my 2 FT's and bring in Udogie and one of Raz/Maddo, to spare me from having to play Estu v New, and Ode v Utd, but I feel like going into the international break with only one FT isn't ideal, especially when I have it booked in for Trippier and the uncertainty over Johnstone's place.

    Open Controls
  10. okan58
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Isak and Cash or Botman and Watkins?

    Open Controls
    1. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Botman is injured

      Open Controls
  11. Wobbles
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Botman (assuming fit) and Watkins.

    Open Controls
  12. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Hmm, can't decide

    a) Ederson, Cash
    b) Leno, Gvardiol

    Open Controls
    1. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Leno Gvadiol

      Expensive keepers rarely worth it, and Cash could be under threat at some point.

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Yeah. It's just the rotation threat (suppose even Ederson isn't totally safe).

        Also, no GK really jumped out at me. Is Leno a good pick? Seems to rotate with Areola alright

        Open Controls
        1. Brehmeren
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          I have no idea about Leno tbh, but he does rotate well with Areola. I just never pick expensive keepers, as a rule 🙂

          Open Controls
      2. Feanor
        • 14 Years
        51 mins ago

        None of City defenders are nailed cause they have 7 of them who could start any game.

        Open Controls
        1. Brehmeren
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Maybe. I just don't think they buy the worlds most expensive defender to rotate him regularly. But of course it's Peo, so you never know.

          Open Controls
    2. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  13. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    1FT, 0.4m

    a) roll
    b) Rash -> Sterling (Garnacho to anyone Enzo
    d) Defender move

    Onana
    Chilly - Saliba - Estu - Pinnock
    Salah - Rash - Saka - Mbeumo
    Haaland - Alvarez

    Turner - Garnacho - Baldock - Pepple + 0.4m

    Open Controls
    1. The Pretender
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I would hold roll this week. Give Rashford another look playing out wide (he was much better at the weekend). No reason to force a defensive move with that backline. 4-4-2 looks GTG for you this week.

      Open Controls
      1. klopptimusprime
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        TY, roll is most sensible
        still getting the urge to do Rash + Garnacho -> Sterling + Eze (-4)

        Open Controls
  14. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    It worth to sell anyone of them for -4 pts to Get Maddison ??
    Rash Mitoma Mubemo Foden Saka

    Open Controls
    1. Mind över Mata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Similar thoughts. I’d go Rash or Mitoma

      Open Controls
    2. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Mitoma but not for a hit

      Open Controls
  15. Mind över Mata
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Is it madness to do Bruno or Foden to Maddy (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I took a hit last week to take Maddy out for Foden, last week's flavor of the week. Not a good feeling how that turned out.

      Open Controls
    2. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Probably yes. Foden should start when fresh. He was very much needed in the last match.

      Open Controls
    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Wouldn't do either for a hit

      Open Controls
  16. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Martineli or jota or rash out
    For whom from these
    Foden bowen madds mbeumo diaz

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Jota

      Open Controls
    2. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      42 mins ago

      Marti to Maddison

      Open Controls
  17. Piggs Boson
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Outstanding article. Thank you.

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      That pink section of those OPTA charts shows why managers love Sterling so much. 99th percentile in winning possession back, and 89th percentile in defensive actions per 90. Amazing.

      Open Controls
  18. Hairy Cane
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Worth rolling with Gabriel Martinelli for one more game against Man U?

    Open Controls
    1. Nightf0x
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Will ship him out or jota or both with a -4 still undecided

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I’m about to shift Gabriel right now as we speak, had enough and he’s and immediate sell

      Open Controls
    3. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I wouldn't take him out for a hit. Otherwise go for it

      Open Controls
  19. Kane Train
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Which one to bring in?

    A) Maddison
    B) Sterling

    Open Controls
    1. The Pretender
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Sterling has the fixtures in the longer term. Maddison looks unreal but has a ARS and LIV in the next 4.

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Take a hit and get both

      Open Controls
    3. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Maddison

      Open Controls
  20. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Thinking Salah & Anderson to Maddison & Sterling for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Letsgo!
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Totally what i wanted to do. Exact same for 2 ft.

      Open Controls
  21. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    bench boosting in gw1 does seem to be a good strategy IMO. Points wise, I think most BB'ers did well. But the more important thing is you have a strong bench if you don't wildcard out of it, and you can easily cover the problems other managers have faced. You also, essentially get extra picks at getting the good players.

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Assuming you can pick the right players for GW1 and beyond.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        I'd say that most seasons, the template is largely good tbh. This season, if you picked all the popular cheap players round 6.5 mil you would have done extremely well. - That was probably luck this season more then anything. But I have had good starts with it 3/4 times now.

        Takes a fair amount of effort to prepare it for it randomly mid-season (you're preparing for it for free when in GW1/ 2 etc).

        Open Controls
    2. Bennerman
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Fundamental disagreement here. This whole message board is full for months on end of people trying to find small advantages. And now we have the idea that arguably the biggest advantage you can have - four extra players - is best just 'got rid of' early so it's not a distraction. No, it's something to maximised l

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        did I say that? I have used it 4 seasons in a row, and done very well with it 3/4 times. Twice top 10k GW1 ranks

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          I'm on about overall logic, you're on about what happens yo have happened to you

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            preparing for BB in mid-season is not optimizing it. You need to use 3/4 transfers in the weeks prior and 3/4 transfers in the weeks after to use it. Or you wildcard.

            If you use at the start you don't need need to waste any transfer's setting it up, and moving off it is easy. Many people had defender issues this season so far and had to make transfers to fix issues. With a good bench, you need no transfers to fix that and can make luxury moves.

            Also, assuming you want to use it on a double. You firstly need a good double game week (not trash players), and even if you get a good one, many players get benched/rested.

            I'm 95% sure BB in GW1, 2 or 3 is the best time to use it.

            Open Controls
            1. Bennerman
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              Thanks for the lecture, but we disagree on the basics of this theory

              Open Controls
              1. have you seen cyan
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                ok 98 points, let me know if you beat it when you use yours.

                Open Controls
                1. Bennerman
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 13 mins ago

                  How do you know what you would have done wouldn't have beaten that? Conversation over anyway, clearly you have your mind made up

                  Open Controls
    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I wildcarded out of my BB gw1 - on gw2 it did not do well gw2 - but paid itself back gw3.

      But you are correct if I kept my original bench I would have had Johnstone - Anderson (CP) and - Saliba.
      Which would have done OK.
      The problem was the starting eleven needed a shake up - Eze - Pickford - Richarlison - Gabriel etc

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        ah I stuck with mine. GW2 wasn't good but this week was alright

        Open Controls
  22. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    1. Which of these would you remove..? (liking the extra cash Rash out gives)
    a. Martinelli, b. Rashford

    2. Who would you bring in..?
    a. Sterling b. Madders c. Foden.

    Pickford.
    Chilwell, Henry, Estupinan.
    Fernandes, Martinelli, Rashford, Saka.
    Watkins, Alvarez, Haaland.
    Turner, Gabriel, Beyer, E. Anderson.
    1ft, 0.3m ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      a-b-c imo

      Open Controls
  23. Sanchit
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Rashford to Maddison now before price rises? Or wait till deadline?

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mpUAZ2xSR-0

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Now now now, avoid disappointment!

      Open Controls
  24. MikeLowrey
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Current GW4 lineup with 2FT

    Johnstone
    Chilwell Gusto Udogie
    Salah Saka Bruno Foden Mbeumo
    Haaland Pedro

    (Turner Estu Baldock Archer)

    A) Estu & Pedro to Cash & Jackson
    B) Bruno & Pedro to Madders & Jackson
    C) Bruno to Sterling. Roll FT

    Open Controls
    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Wow this is a good team. I'd do B or burn the transfer

      Open Controls
      1. krawiecus
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Or even Johnstone to Areola given Henderson's signing as a waiting move

        Open Controls
    2. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Of these A but I don't really like any of them tbh. Just change Pedro and roll if you have cash.

      Open Controls
  25. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Price changes 29 August

    Risers: Maddison 7.7, Mbeumo 6.8, Ederson M. 5.6, Gvardiol 5.1, Cash 4.6, Areola 4.1

    Fallers: Havertz 7.3, Trossard 6.7, Gibbs-White 5.9, Rice 5.4, Madueke 5.4, H.Wilson 5.4, Casemiro 5.4, Danilo 5.4, Maatsen 5.3, Davis 4.9, Ogbene 4.9, Gabriel 4.8, Churlinov 4.4, Rea 4.4, Watson 4.4, Mainoo 4.4, Arter 4.4, D.Sánchez 4.4, Coventry 4.4, Johnson 4.4

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy.

      Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cheers rainy

      Open Controls
  26. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Lineker, Shearer, Richards. Football and craic.

    https://open.spotify.com/episode/3OxxuLbv34EWxFyMexLlsk?si=4KLubd8XSCO60EYbTzSTUg

    Open Controls
  27. Sid07
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    1) eze to sterling
    2) martinelli to madison
    3) both for (-4)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.