  1. Yordan Letchkov
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    What to do with Gabriel while Saliba's price might rise soon?
    My defense is:

    Onana, Turner
    Chilwell, Estu, Gabriel, 4m, 4m
    0.5itb

    A) Gab to James
    B) Gab to Saliba
    C) Gab to 4.5 (Botman, Colwill, Henry?) and use funds elsewhere
    D) Keep and risk to not have any ARS def cover in case he doesn't play regularly (would mean to sell him probably in GW3)

    I won't buy any other ARS def asset above 5m and don't see the value in the GKs.

    Thanks

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      B or C with Henry.

    2. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I’d get James if I had the funds on FT.

    3. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      tempted by A, get ahead of the curve on double up early

      Timber injury might make this irrelevant though now? Plus not as if Arsenal were fluid with that hybrid back 3 vs Forest

    4. Yordan Letchkov
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Thanks for your answers. Probably also leaning towards A which actually means to trust that James will outscore Saliba in the next few game weeks.

  2. pablo discobar
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Haaland without KDB, tougher game on paper, seriously considering getting salah in as captain

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      That's a fair point.

      It does change that City attack a lot.

  3. Lovren an elevator
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Do we see Emerson being nailed, or will Porro have his opportunity?

    1. Yordan Letchkov
      • 7 Years
      just now

      My feeling is that 40m Porro will also get his starts sooner or later.

  4. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    KDB out makes Alvarez a serious prospect.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Definitely

    2. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      I got Rodri instead.

      1. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        for real? You think he does more this year?

        1. CheesyGonzalez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          I think Rodri is basically like picking a cb with goal threat but you don't get the clean sheet points

    3. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yep, definitely on the watch list for week 3 (2FT)).

  5. Ady87
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Do I now sell Bruno for Diaz instead of Foden as planned? Or could Foden still end up benched?

    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      Foden is always at risk of being benched. I am not sure he will ever be a real option.

    2. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Don't know why but kinda prefer Szoboszlai over diaz.

      1. CheesyGonzalez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        No way, Diaz looks way more threatening. Also if they do manage to sign another mid he'd surely be the one benched

  6. Bushwhacker
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Sad to say I think we just saw the end of Kevin DeBruyne's career. 32 years old, recurring hamstring injury, never a good sign. City will open the chequebook to whomever they need, if Kev comes back this season it'll largely be in a team already styled to play without him. Top player, he's been a legend for City.

    1. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      I really do hope not, top 3 greatest mid in prem history

  7. SteJ
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    No DeBrunye for the foreseeable.
    What does that do for Pep roulette?

    Is Foden / Alverez now regular starters?

  8. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    I was set on keeping Gabriel but now I think I might lose out on Saliba due to price rises. Should I keep or sell while there's still time?

    1. hustler7
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think im going to sell for Saliba but I stupidly put in both Kobore & Beyer who blank this weekend.

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Tough luck, mate. Well, think of it this way: you'd be getting two points max anyway. :p

        I think I should get him too, otherwise I won't be able to buy him anymore.

  9. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    B.Silva has not travelled for the game tomorrow either

  10. putana
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    deciding between Turner and Onana is such a tough decision.

    Sheffield look like they are never going to score, but hard to bench a goalie who just got 9 points

    1. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      You're right about 'just'.
      One dodgy VAR call from a 2 pointer and if Wolves could shoot then they would have scored.

      Having said that, he did pull off some good saves, but you'd expect Spurs to finish better if they had the same chances

    2. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      I think I'll be screwed this week in terms of my gk, I've got Onana and Johnstone who both look like they could concede a few this week.

  11. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Get well soon KDB, one of the greatest players I've ever seen

    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      agreed, from a neutral position he's been phenomenal for so long

  12. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Will see who City sign but surely now Pep has to put his faith in Foden. They just don't have a direct attacking midfielder in the squad other than him. Bernardo, Grealish, Kovacic and co are all very good players but they don't offer that cutting edge.

    1. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      They've just submitted another bid for Paqueta, City usually get their players when they want them so I reckon he'll be on his way

    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      One day will people will realise Pep doesn't rate Foden that much because he's just not as good as people think.

      1. CheesyGonzalez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        I disagree with that statement, I think Foden is the most technically gifted player we've produced since Gazza. He's still only 23, just needs a good run of games to hit top form

        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          He's obviously a good player - he's just one of those who gets rated more every time he doesn't play.

          1. CheesyGonzalez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Nah you just need to watch him to see his talent, I'd love to see him play more centrally for City as I could see him playing in the 10 for England and that being his best position.

            1. Dunster
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Agree with this. From an England perspective I wish he would leave City and go somewhere he would play every week

      2. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Nah, he is that good.

  13. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Nope.
    Next.

  14. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Wifey's non-Haaland team, what d'you reckon?

    Turner
    TAA - Chilwell - Estu - Saliba
    Salah - Saka - Rashford - Mitoma
    Alvarez - Watkins

    Areola, Maddison, Shaw, Mubama

    1. George Sillett
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think that you ( whoops your wife) should have a rethink.

      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        About Haaland? It's an experiment to see just how valuable he is.

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Got to play Maddison against that United side.

    3. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      So a load of cash on the bench and in Taa

