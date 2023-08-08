299
  1. Ninja Škrtel
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    A. Mitoma, Wissa
    B. Mbuemo, Pedro

    1. N00B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

    2. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      B with Eze

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

  2. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Are there any changes that you would to this team

    Pickford Leno

    Stones Shaw Andersen Udogie Beyer

    Saka Martinelli Eze Enzo Jensen

    Haaland Kane Jackson

    0 ITB

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    1. The Wheeler Dealer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      I really think you should downgrade Jackson to improve your midfield or defence, they're both weak at the expense of a completely unproven talent and a very unknown quantity in this new chelsea side. Enzo is not an FPL asset.

      Enzo and Jansen can both be turned into very solid 6-7m picks if you do Jackson > fodder

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Enzo and Jensen are too much of a compromise just to fit in Kane, it even affects the defence massively.

    3. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Leno to 4.0, Shaw to Gabriel/Saliba, Jackson to fodder. Upgrade Enzo and Jensen.

  3. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Shaw or Joao Pedro for 11th starting player?

    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      Shaw

    2. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Shaw

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      JP

    4. Coys96
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Jp

    5. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Very conclusive

  4. Tales of Bionic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    Playing a 3-5-2 with Salah and Haaland.

    Johnstone (Areola)
    Stones-Estu-Gabriel (Botman, Kaborè)
    Rash-Salah-Saka-Mbeumo-Mitona
    Haaland-J.Pedro (Mubama)

    Feel J.Pedro is a gamble, and Watkins could continue his great run from last season.

    The decision: Stones, Mbeumo, J.Pedro and Rash vs Colwill(4,5), Gibbs-White, Watkins and Bruno.

    Any other suggestions greatly appreciated!

    1. Nice to Finally Michu
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I’ve got a very similar decision on my hands I’d go with the latter in your case

    2. marco_atk85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      I would only do chilwell over Stones considering he has more attack potential and Eze over mitoma since 3 BHA players are too much if you would like to get rid of them after week 3

    3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I’m surprised this team is possible! It’s very good.

  5. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    A) Mbeumo + Watkins
    B) Rashford + Joao P

    1. Eyes of Blue
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      B

    2. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      B - not a fan of Brentford players currently.

    3. Z
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      It is B for me all the way

    4. marco_atk85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      B all the way

    5. Nice to Finally Michu
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Woah was and have been on A. Is it because of the strength of Rashford?

    6. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

  6. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    A) Estu + Martinelli
    B) Stones + Maddison

    1. Eyes of Blue
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      B

  7. Z
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    At first, i wanted to go only with Haaland
    Two weeks ago, i decided that Salah is "must have", so i ll go with 2 premiums
    Now....i am thinking about 3mium....i am sick man

    1. Eyes of Blue
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Ya can’t have ‘em all!

    2. navraj01
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      impossible

    3. The Wheeler Dealer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      if the 3rd premium you are thinking of is Kane, what might be a better option is to think about just how much better maddison and son will be as value picks with kane up top in an attacking team style

    4. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Impossible to have a decent team with all three of Haaland Kane and Salah

      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Which is exactly how the game should be priced...

      2. InsertPunHere
        • 1 Year
        just now

        4.5-Areola
        5-4.5-4.5-4-4
        Salah-Saka-Eze-Mitoma-4.5
        Kane-Haaland-4.5

        Best I could come up with.

  8. tuvok
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    I can’t decide on Salah and thought some of you might be interested in my for and against thinking.

    Three reasons for Salah:

    (1) Captaincy. Obviously the key issue is that, at 12.5 Salah isn’t worth it if you’re not going to captain him fairly regularly. So Haaland perma-cap with a Saka/Rashford thrown in now and again makes Salah unviable.

    Looking at the fixtures though, between now and the first WC (say, GW14 latest) there’s a case to say it’s actually pretty even between Salah and Haaland re fixtures.

    Haaland is stand out essential captain for 4 weeks:
    GWs: 1, 4, 6, 11

    Salah is stand out for 4:
    GWs: 2, 9, 10, 12

    Saka a poss cap for GW3, maybe 5 & 7 too. Rashford poss cap for GWs 7, 8, 12, 13. So even with them thrown in Salah still merits the captaincy in weeks 2, 9, and 10.

    (2) Data with Trent playing inverted. See recent FPL Black Box (episode 110, about an hour in). Basically Salah’s shots, touches in the box, chances created, and XGI all increased significantly when Trent started playing inverted role. His XGI went up to a whopping 0.95 (ie likely to be involved in a goal a game - comparable to Haaland’s 1.03). As we already know, Salah is certainly capable of matching/surpassing Haaland.

    (3) The popular theory that Liverpool are going to have to attack more, and score more, to make up for their defensive shortcomings. And looking at their attacking options, they have excellent creators from deep (Trent & Mac) plus great runners into the channels (Darwin, Salah, Diaz, Jota). They will certainly cause problems for the defences they are up against each week, and Salah is the one nailed tried and tested way of getting into that attack.

    Three reasons against Salah:

    (1) A personal one, but I fancy Arsenal and United to start the season well. Both have fairly settled systems with a core of players that know it well and new additions that should slot in fairly easily. They both have excellent fixtures, especially GW1. No Salah means you can go all out on proven arsenal and Utd - eg midfield of Saka, Martinelli, Bruno, & Rashford. And at their price points it’s easy to move to an early bandwagon (inc a Liverpool mid for GW2)

    (2) Its quite hard to get a balanced team with Salah. Pre season can lead you to feel like popular picks that have had decent pre seasons are more nailed than they are. Having players like Pedro in the starting 11 could quickly become a fire that is hard to put out, especially when your bench is full of dross.

    (3) Finally, ownership. I know this shouldn’t be a big issue but it’s looking like Rashford and Saka are going to be 50%+ owned. Bruno also has a higher ownership than Salah right now in FPL and is 50% owned in the FPL Team template. Most non-Salah teams will have a second arsenal attacker too. So if one of them does bang, it will hurt. Whereas Salah is looking like he’s stuck around 20-25% ownership. This also means most people will be captaining Haaland GW2. Now, I do think Salah is a better option, but if Haaland does bang that week (and his home record is obv very good) your rank will plummet.

    That’s my current thinking anyway, and leaning towards owning Salah. Interested to hear if anyone has any thoughts

    1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Thank you for putting your resume together. We will review it shortly.

    2. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Managed to get Salah-Rashford-Saka-Odegaard-Chukwuemeka in a midfield. Means 4-4-2 starting Wissa and a 4.5 defender every week, but I think it could work.

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        That's what I'm planning to start with for the first 2 GW. Then after the BOU game Salah and the benched forward can be switched out for Son (or Bruno) and an 8m forward (Watkins or Jesus) in a 3-4-3.

    3. Hooky
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      But what about Kane?

    4. Ruud vom Mistelroum
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I've just got Haaland to start. My thinking is I'd rather have an 11 full of fairly nailed 8M ish players (saka, rashfiord, martinelli...) To begin with

      Then once we know which of the 5-7M lot are starting regularly I can switch to them on my inevitable GW2 wildcard

  9. InsertPunHere
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    A) Mubama, Mitoma, Eze
    B) Chukwuemeka, Pedro, Maddison

    1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      B

  10. riot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    First and only RMT this season - done some tinkering and I think I'm happy with this squad. Any glaring issues? I know about Ramsdale risk but prefer him still.

    Ramsdale (Strakosha)
    Porro - Botman - Baldock (Colwill, Beyer)
    Maddison - Sterling - Saka - Havertz - Grealish
    Kane - Haaland (Archer)

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      It’s……………different

    2. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Wouldn’t have Strakosha as backup. Impressive to manage four differentials in midfield, or which Havertz and Sterling are no-goes for me. Defence feels too light for me tbh. Feel like I’m being overly critical though, it’s mainly down to players you don’t have rather than ones you do.

      1. riot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Fair point, might as well go Areola

    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      It’s different to the boring template, could be gold or could end in tears. Good luck

    4. Tellloth
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Surely it's better to downgrade Ramsdale to a 4.5 and get an Arsenal defender by upgrading Borman or Colwill? I don't mind the strategy of going short on the defence but feels like you're doing it to keep Ramsdale in when he's potentially a risk in a few weeks.

      Also personally I'd run with one of the slightly cheaper mids instead of Havertz, assuming you're priced out of Martinelli.

      1. riot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks for the suggestions all. Think downgrading Ramsdale might be the way to go.

  11. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Which option:

    A) Pedro Kabore Beyer Estupinan
    B) Mubama Botman Cash Estupinan
    C) Mubama Botman Stones Kabore

  12. navraj01
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    opinions on this starting xi
    onana
    trent estupinan stones gabriel
    saka martinelli rashford fernandes mitoma
    haaland

    451 unbalanced formation?

    1. Coys96
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Think Trent is awful value early on. Would rather go Watkins

      Besides that looks good. Bench?

  13. Tellloth
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Onana (Pickford)
    Gabriel Estu Stones (Botman) (Beyer)
    Saka Martinelli BrunoF Mitoma Eze
    Haaland Watkins (J.Pedro)

    1.0m ITB

    Thoughts?

  14. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Nico Gonzalez to Brentford may give another reason to steer clear of Mbeumo.

    1. Coys96
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Completely disagree

      1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        How so? I feel Gonzalez has always been at his best coming off the right.

        1. Coys96
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Mbuemo is Brentford’s first choice attacker and if Gonzalez joins it’ll mean him playing through the middle.

          I feel they’re missing a bit going forward so Gonzalez would definitely fill that void & create chances for him

          Plus Gonzalez has played mostly on the left (but yeah agree re. the right )

          1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I guess you're right. They'll probably deploy him on the left and maybe Wissa will continue through the middle. Would prefer him on the right though.

  15. Coys96
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Thoughts? - want to go against the grain a bit

    Pickford
    Stones | Estupinan | Guehi
    Saka | Rashford | Mitoma | Diaby
    Haaland | Kane | JP

    Turner | R.James | Chukwuemeka | Kabore

    and…
    A) Rashford
    B) Odegaard + 0.5
    C) Martinelli + 1.0

    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Doesn’t seem massively against the grain to me… A

      1. Coys96
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  16. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Quick one for ya guys:

    A) Maddison + Pedro

    B) Mitoma + Wissa

    Thank you!

    1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    2. Coys96
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    3. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Cheers guys!

  17. Kane Train
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team?

    Onana
    Stones / Saliba / Estupinan / Gabriel
    Salah / Saka / Bruno / Mitoma
    Darwin / Haaland

    1. Coys96
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Darwin the obvious concern. Can’t really see any reason to go for him and I’m unsure about x2 Arsenal defence but can’t argue against the rest of it

  18. Gonzola
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Is there any reason I’m not seeing Steele in more teams. Brighton keeper for 4.5 and may possibly grab the odd assist. Not sure why Pickford is more popular.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Fixtures after gw3?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        And Europe...

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Don't see why Europe comes in. A keeper is very capable of playing all games.

  19. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Anytime goalscorer odds vs Spurs:
    Wissa 3.5
    Mbeumo 3.8

    So according to bookies Wissa is little more likely to score than Mbeumo. As fwd he gets 1 pt less, but he is also .5 cheaper. However, Nakamba is better sub than any 4.5 fwd. Since Wissa is more likely to score and cheaper and much less owned, he is my choice in this coin toss category. Less TV risk and more likely become one of first bandwagons. Mbeumo is not good or owned enough to be serious threat to anyone's rank either.

    1. Coys96
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Assist odds would be shorter on Mbuemo. But yeah I think they’re almost a coin toss

      1. Coys96
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Plus do the odds take into account Mbuemo on pens?

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes. If we know that Mbeumo is on pens the bookies know it too.

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          They do.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hadn't noticed this Mosalalalal mesag:

      "Nico Gonzalez to Brentford may give another reason to steer clear of Mbeumo."

      Now I have started to wonder if both Wissa's and Mbeumo's minutes are in danger, at least for long term.

    3. AIRMILES
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I have them both. After GW1, Brentford are facing Fulham, Palace and Bournemouth. Feel it's worth stuffing my team with them both. And if I only got one, the other would do the scoring.

  20. Saka_Potatoes
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    If Ramsdale stays surely Ramsdale+Colwill is better than Onana+Gabriel. You save 0.5

  21. revelc
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    thoughts on this? G2G?

    Johnstone
    Gabriel - Estu - Botman
    Salah - Saka - Martinelli - Rashy - Eze
    Haaland - Pedro

    Areola - Cash - Baldock - Mubama

  22. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    A. TAA, play Botman every week (Baldock first sub)
    B. Martinelli, rotate Botman and another 4.5
    C. Watkins, rotate Botman and another 4.5

  23. AzzaroMax99
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    4.5 mid:

    a) Anderson
    B) Chukwuemeka
    C) ?

  24. BantamJJ
    5 mins ago

    Hi all, any advice? I'm going small(ish) ATB

    Onana (Areola),
    Estupinan, Gabriel, Ashley Young (Pinnock, Baldock),
    Saka Mitoma Bruno Salah Eze,
    Jackson Haaland (Mubama).

  25. GE
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    First draft - what do you think?

    (0.5 itb)

    Johnstone
    Chillwell/Gabriel/Estu
    Rash/Bruno/Saka/Øde/Eze
    Haaland/Watkins

    Bench: Areola, Beyer, Kabore, Osula

  26. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    I think Ortega would come in as my 4m GK and City defence cover if we get a leak on Friday night. Also would help the headache trying to pick 3 defenders between Gabriel, Stones, Chilwell and Estupinan.

    https://twitter.com/4lex_mcfc/status/1688917171655884801?t=hJA7hYP5gGpYMAuXiTMBYw&s=19

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Server will be on it's arse at 6pm Friday

  27. dshv
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    1. Martinelli Bruno Watkins
    2 Diaby/Eze Salah j.Pedro

  28. Robman
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hi All - Are there any changes that you would suggest to this team:

    Flecken Areola

    Stones Shaw Estupinian Gabriel Baldock

    Rashford Mitoma Eze Saka Martinelli Garnacho (if a likely starter)

    Haaland Kane Mubuma(4.5)

    0 ITB

    Any ideas would be appreciated

