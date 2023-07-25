98
98 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mad_beer ✅
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Is "no comment" a comment?

    Open Controls
    1. 3 A
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Perhaps 'no name' is a name.

      Open Controls
  2. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Thoughts, please:

    Onana (Areola)
    TAA, Gabriel, Estupiñán, Pinnock (Baldock)
    Salah, Rashford, Martinelli, Eze, Enciso
    Haaland (4.5, 4.5)

    Open Controls
    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      For me the issue of no starting 4.5 forwards is a pretty glaring problem. Other than that it's good, but not so good that it justifies the imbalance and lack of back-up if Haaland misses games.

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Very reasonable. I appreciate it!

        If I may: do you like the following better?

        Onana (Areola)
        TAA, Gabriel, Botman, Pinnock (Baldock)
        Salah, Rashford, Martinelli, Eze (Nakamba)
        Haaland, Wissa (4.5)

        It's Botman instead of Pervis, then a 4.5 mid instead of Enciso and Wissa up front.

        Open Controls
  3. Dybala10
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Is Ruben Dias the best defensive pick for City?

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      Not imo, Ederson is, though not ideal.

      Open Controls
    2. Lamptey my soccer balls
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      I don't think any are as nailed as I'd like

      Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      Stones or Ake, I think - at least until we see what happens with Cancelo and Gvardiol.

      Open Controls
    4. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      We’ll know the preferred city defence after the community shield

      Open Controls
    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      Prefer Stones up until the UCL.

      Open Controls
    6. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      If Pep reignites his faith in him then Cancelo at 6.0m is a steal imo

      Open Controls
      1. Lovren an elevator
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        We are all praying for this

        Open Controls
      2. Lamptey my soccer balls
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I'll be praying for this

        Open Controls
    7. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Stones for me, although I probably won't have any of them

      Open Controls
  4. Lamptey my soccer balls
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team?

    Ederson
    Shaw, Estu, Gabriel
    Saka, Ode, Rash, Mbeumo, Mitoma
    Watkins, Haaland

    Bench: Henry, Nakamba, 4.0

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Pick a cheaper GK

      Open Controls
      1. Lamptey my soccer balls
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        I have 1.0 itb don't really need the $ + I prefer the safety of Ederson to any of the City defender.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          I don't think we will see the defence rotated at the start of the season so prefer to go with Stones for some attacking potential.

          Not sure on the Ode pick. He could be less attacking if Havertz plays as the other 8

          Open Controls
          1. Lamptey my soccer balls
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            Fair - Ode could be Martinelli or even move to a 3-4-3 with Jesus.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Martinelli would be my pick and stick with 5 midfielders due to plethora of mid options

              Open Controls
  5. Lovren an elevator
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Anyone want to guess the most nailed Villa 11?

    My effort:

    Martinez
    Konsa Carlos Torres Moreno
    Luiz Tielemens
    Diaby McGinn Ramsey
    Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Lamptey my soccer balls
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      If McGinn is in there I think it's more likely a 4-3-3 with Luiz, Tielemens, and McGinn behind the front three.

      Open Controls
      1. Lovren an elevator
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I don't really think McGinn is in there, I think it's Buendia...but McGinn is the captain!

        Open Controls
    2. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Probably kamara over Luiz. Luiz and Tielemans competing for the spot next to him

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Just as you have it, would be my best guess at the moment. Which has got me wondering, if they do go with this lopsided defence from the off, could troll extraordinaire Lucas Digne be a good option til Moreno is back?

      Open Controls
      1. Lovren an elevator
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        I think the fact everyone is convinced Moreno is ahead of Digne, probably negates Digne. As Moreno is due back imminently

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Oh I agree about Moreno being first choice but I think he's out til September. I just meant until he's fit

          Open Controls
          1. Lovren an elevator
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yes apologies. I've just seen the update. Thought he was back in Aug!
            In that case, agreed! Unless Cash is nailed until then, and emery doesn't lop-side the defence?

            Open Controls
    4. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Kamara might get ahead of Tielemens. Could be opposition specific.

      I think Luiz and McGinn are nailed in midfield. With Ramsay out, Buendia probably starts.

      Open Controls
    5. LangerznMash
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Villa squad is capable of challenging for top 4 .

      Open Controls
    6. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cash will be the RB

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Carlos will be on the bench. Hasn't impressed at all.

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          And Pau Torres is going to be found out in this league. I've been wrong before, but not a good signing IMO

          Open Controls
          1. TheTinman
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I think the Back 4 will be

            Cash - Torres - Mings - Moreno

            But like I say, I think Torres will struggle. Might be back to Konsa Mings by the end of the season.

            Open Controls
  6. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    People asking "GTG" with still 2 weeks before the season starts actually kills me

    Open Controls
    1. Lamptey my soccer balls
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      GTG?

      Open Controls
    2. Pulpkinhead Spudgun
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'm still on auto complete. I think messing with it now just to end up with the template team anyway is the ultimate definition of a waste of time

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      R.I.P. you 🙁

      Open Controls
  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Can anyone tell me why lifelong Villa fan Tom hasn't written this article?

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Newcastle have been linked to diaby for over a year now so I’m sure a newcastle fan would be better placed to write about him

      Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      He's never played for Villa, what difference does it make?

      If you're going to moan at least make it a good one

      Open Controls
  8. NUFC1983
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Still tinkering away and currently have this;

    GK: Pickford (though likely to change to another £4.5m), Areola
    Def; TAA, Gabriel, Botman, Bayer, Bell
    Mid: Salah, Saka, Diaby, Eze, Kluivert
    FW: Haaland, Nkunku, Joao Pedro

    Would be interested in thoughts / feelings about it?

    Open Controls
  9. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    A) Shaw and Martinelli
    B) Gabriel and Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. George Sillett
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Tough call but if pushed B

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Thanks both

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      A for me. Martinelli over Bruno even if they were the same price

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Don’t spoil it I was just settled !

        Open Controls
  10. George Sillett
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Currently landing on this

    Pickford 4M
    Chilwell Estupinan Gabriel Pinnock 4M
    Salah Bruno Saka Eze McNeill
    Haaland Nkunku 4.5M

    Tried various permutations with Salah and this is the one I like most. Obviously McNeill is in a pretty terrible team but Dyche likes him and he will likely get a lot more playing time than Enciso. Nkunku the punt.

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah solid Salah team and McNeil looks like the pick of the 5.5s at the moment and they have decent fixtures so why not. Eze a good punt to make through the Mbuemo and Mitoma hype

      Open Controls
  11. CheesyZoot
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    How's this looking? Feel like I have got as much value out of it as possible...

    Onana,
    Shaw, Estu, Gabriel
    Rashford, Mbuemo, Son, Saka
    Haaland, Nnkunku, Jesus

    (Areola, Botman, Beyer, 4.5 Mid)

    0ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Pretty strong non-Salah team, I like it.

      Open Controls
      1. CheesyZoot
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate..

        Having looked at it again I would actually probably look to go Stones over Shaw and avoid doubling on United def..

        Open Controls
    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Like it

      Open Controls
  12. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Is Elanga worth a punt now?

    Open Controls
    1. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Hasn't had much game time last season . Coming with a better head on his shoulders so Cooper should get him playing well looking at probably gw5ish IMO also monitor the last couple of preseasons if can get a run out . But could be a good prospect . Personally would have MGW in my team at this point .

      Open Controls
      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        So would I (and did in earlier drafts), but MGW is a legit third mid and I'm looking for a 4/5th option...

        Open Controls
        1. Men in green tights
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          What formation are you looking at 343 or 352

          Open Controls
          1. Pad Randa (The OG)
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            343 at this point

            Open Controls
            1. Men in green tights
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Not a bad choice for your 5th mid then .

              Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Maybe if looking for a cheap 5th midfielder and not on a 352/451 setup

      Open Controls
      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Hah...if only.

        Open Controls
    3. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm never convinced by the fringe players of the big clubs. Man Utd ripping teams off with their rejects is a tale as old as time

      Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Opening fixtures tough- a wait and see for now and assess how fits in

      Open Controls
  13. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    No

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Reply fail

      Open Controls
      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        No worries. Reasoning? I reckon he goes into their starting lineup right away, is cheap and actually quite good if given the chance.

        Open Controls
        1. Pad Randa (The OG)
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Then again, that's how Lingard was described, as well, but he wasn't as cheap.

          Open Controls
  14. FPL Mentor
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    RMT

    Pickford
    Gabriel Akanji Shaw
    Rashford Bruno Martinelli L.Diaz Encisco
    Haaland Jesus

    (Nunez, Lamptey, Bell)

    Open Controls
    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Not sure of Enciso and Diaz starts, but not bad for a fairly template team.

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Is that Darwin on your bench? Maybe slim down the team a bit and not have that much cash on the bench?

      Open Controls
  15. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Anyone else skipping the midfield 6.5m bracket all together?

    My mid looks like 9.0 8.5 8.5 8.0 7.5

    Open Controls
    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      4-5-1 with two filler forwards?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        352

        Open Controls
    2. LangerznMash
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yup.
      £42.5m in my midfield.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        If Mitoma and Mbeumo haul we're proper fekked

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      No Trent and 6m 2nd FWD?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        No Trent and Jackson up top

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I don't mind it. You could always downgrade to 6.5m mid for funds later

          Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      I have had even stronger midfield with triple Ars + 2x MU, but dropped Øde. The problem is whether to have TAA or not.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Team looks so much nicer without TAA and Salah.

        Open Controls
    5. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes, midfield is Saka, Rashford, Bruno F, Foden, Martinelli

      Open Controls
  16. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Thoughts on this?

    Leno - Areola
    Robbo - Stones - Shaw - Baldock - Bell
    Salah - Bruno - Saka - Elanga (for now) - Ahamada
    Haaland - Nkunku - Joao Pedro

    I know Robbo is an unknown quantity at this point, but he enables me to be able to afford Nkunku (or Darwin) over Wissa.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Team seems a bit skint for a 343

      Elanga and Pedro especially

      Open Controls
    2. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Trim down the cost of your defence to improve midfield as there are some good value 4.5 def about.

      Open Controls
      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yeah, I'm thinking Robbo to Gabriel (I know I'm going to cry and reach for a WC if TAA kicks on anyways), JP to Wissa and then either try to find a good 6.0 MF (don't want MGW because of fixtures) or find another 0.5 somewhere for Mitoma. Would love it if Enciso was nailed.

        Open Controls
        1. Men in green tights
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          This is the first time I'm not even bothering with TAA just think better value in lower price defs and mids this season .Then again it could change half way through but who knows the WC is there for reason so don't worry .

          Open Controls
        2. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Monitor Buendia. He was on fire in the last friendly.

          Open Controls
          1. Pad Randa (The OG)
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Yeah, I saw that - his name was the one my eye gravitated to when looking at budget mids. His opening fixtures aren't great, though, and I'd have to start him.

            Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think it shows why having Salah and Haaland in team is difficult to make work particularly in this formation. You are relying on one of Pedro or Elanga each week. Given the powerful options in midfield having only 3 will be a problem

      Open Controls
      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Or Ahamada/Baldock, yeah. The former might end up being a gem, though, now that Zaha is gone.

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          If you are willing to take the risk but with so many strong 3-5-2 teams I don't think it worth it.

          Open Controls
      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Agree with comments on defence. Robertson a bad choice with may good options at 5/5.5

        Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Ditch Robbo to beef up the midfield. Pool are still using an inverted RB so 6.5m for the LCB looks a waste of funds to me

      Open Controls
  17. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Are many going with triple arsenal attack? Saka Martinelli and Jesus with those first few fixtures looks very nice

    Open Controls
  18. Portsmouth Bubblejet
    • 12 Years
    just now

    As a Bundesliga observer, Diaby clearly has a lot of potential and many Leverkusen fans were surprised to see him land with a top 6 club.

    But for all his explosiveness, Diaby is still inconsistent and is also suited primarily to counter-attacking football. This is more the profile of a team such as Aston Villa than of a Champions League team which are likely to be given most of the possession in league games.

    He's also not the greatest team-player, in two senses of the word. Firstly, there's a tendency to lose the ball by running at players, when a pass would have been the better option. Secondly, Diaby has gained the reputation for complaining about this team-mates, which isn't good for any dressing room.

    I'd still be cautiously optimistic about his prospects at being a success with Villa, as Diaby has improved each season. He certainly has a higher ceiling than Leon Bailey, who also moved from Leverkusen to Villa, which led some Bayer 04 fans to mischievously label Diaby 'Leon Bailey 2.0' on his departure.

    Open Controls
  19. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Liverpool opening bid of £37 million for Lavia rejected.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.