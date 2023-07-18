127
127 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Wow. TAA is 8m!

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      You need to get out more Rupe

      Open Controls
      1. toerag
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 16 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        Where? Maybe Cape Town?

        Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Have you been on vacation in Uganda and just came back?

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        Haha. Not this time. Haven’t made a team yet but just had a look.

        Open Controls
        1. Piggs Boson
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Your attitude towards FPL is way too healthy for this site.

          Open Controls
          1. FPLFocal
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Enviable. Interestingly Fabio Borges also yet to make a team

            Open Controls
  2. Khark
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    So ive tinkered again and gone for a big 5 in midfield.

    Flekken (4.0)

    TAA, Estupinan, Gabriel (4.0, 4.0)

    Rashford, BrunoF, Martinelli, Saka, Sterling

    Haaland (Wissa, 4.5)

    Thoughts appreciated!

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Not a fan of 4 mid from 2 club

      Open Controls
      1. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        Agree.

        But, he could make out like a bandit with these concentrated bets.

        Open Controls
    2. toerag
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      As the good Sir Knight would say:- Sterling is execrable

      Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Missing the best defence in the league and includes the worst midfielder in the game lol

      Open Controls
    4. Prawnsandwich
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Wissa too expensive for bench

      Open Controls
  3. The Wanton Trader
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    Flekken
    Trent / Shaw / Gabriel / Estu
    Salah / Saka / Mbuemo / Gross / Eze
    Haaland

    Areola / Botman / 4.5s

    Trent, Salah and Haaland with a front 6 of penalty takers.

    Open Controls
    1. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Interesting, 1-Forward

      I like that you can just shuffle Mids this way.

      I have Wilson/Isak issues but maybe I want neither. There could be another striker signed and they will float. I always pick the wrong guy on these float and rotate relationships. As in I get Wilson for 6 weeks and he plays 2 games and scores none. While Isak plays 4 games and scores 6. Red Arrows.

      Open Controls
      1. The Wanton Trader
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        Haaland is the the only forward that I want at present.
        Jesus is JESUS and unless Nkunku shows something in pre season, then there’s no one else I fancy.
        Salah(c) v Bmouth GW2 is on my radar too.

        Open Controls
    2. nonaynever
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      TAA, Salah and the 0.5 from botman, would give you Bruno & Kane (if staying) and 7 pen takers in a 3-5-2

      Open Controls
      1. The Wanton Trader
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 39 mins ago

        Not really what I’m trying to achieve…ty

        Open Controls
    3. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Love it. My structure as well, very similar team to mine.

      My only concern would be no Rashford (or Bruno even), but we all have our sacrifices to make in order to fit those three.

      Open Controls
      1. The Wanton Trader
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Can’t av em all…

        Open Controls
    4. Prawnsandwich
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Risky midfield, 3 might not start well....

      Open Controls
    5. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Looks decent. Main drawbacks is dead-ending two striker spots in the bench and where you go if a couple of the 6.5 midfielders don't fire. Might not be the most flexible to start season with

      Open Controls
      1. The Wanton Trader
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        Lots in the 6.5 bracket to flip between if my picks don’t perform. The rest shouldn’t need changing, bar injuries.

        Open Controls
      2. The Wanton Trader
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  4. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    Newcastle team for friendly against Rangers.

    Pope, Lascelles, J Murphy, Willock injured/not in full training.
    Joelinton absent while sorting visa for US trip.
    Not clear where Dubravka is, but doesn't seem to be back in training.
    ASM left out as agreeing transfer away.

    UNITED: Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett, Longstaff, Anderson, Tonali, Almiron, Lewis, Wilson

    Subs: Darlow, Gordon, Gillespie, Dummett, Isak, Manquillo, Ashby, Burn, Bruno, White, Turner-Cooke, A Murphy, Parkinson

    Open Controls
  5. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Here's a Salah and no Trent draft....doesn't look bad...that GW2 BOU captaincy could be a nice differential, always the option to downgrade to emerging/form midfielders

    Shaw could cover for Trent first 3 GWs at least given fixtures

    Dependent on Enciso/Ferguson in preseason

    Flekken
    Shaw. Gabriel. Estupinan
    Salah Rashford. Odegaard. Martinelli. Enciso
    Haaland. Ferguson

    Open Controls
    1. AriseSirGiggsy
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      I don’t see any sense in going without Saka

      Open Controls
      1. Prawnsandwich
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Ode and Marti higher ppm, Saka dissappointed for long spells last season, playing wide not as direct as other 2

        Open Controls
    2. Prawnsandwich
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      After first 2 or 3 games, we'll have more info on the mids: Son/Maddison, Liv, City, Brunos position, nKunku/Sterling etc, so easy downgrade Salah and frees up funds

      Open Controls
  6. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Been stuck on this draft for a while:

    Pickford
    Trent - Gabriel - Estu
    Saka - Rashford - Martinelli - Sterling - Mitoma
    Haaland - Nkunku

    Subs: Areola, Botman, 4.0, 4.5

    Think I'm going to take risk on Chelsea forwards early doors given the rest is fairly template - assuming they look like being first choice. Poch always tends to have an immediate impact and if they click then both Sterling and Nkunku look ridiculous value.

    Open Controls
  7. pundit of punts
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Warming up to this now

    Onana
    Stones - Gabriel - Estupinan
    Rashford - Son - Saka - Foden - Mitoma
    Haaland - Jesus

    Areola - Bell - Beyer - Archer

    0.5 m in the bank for Estupinan ➡ James/Chilwell in gw 3.

    Thoughts? 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Decent no Trent team and amazing midfield.

      Not sold on Jesus as an FPL pick (prefer Martinelli for same price) and Stones strikes me as too risky for £5.5m price. Too much is being made of him being OOP as he doesn't carry much goal threat, and still very prone to injury/rotation.

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Supersonic_
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      I've got a similar lineup, as assume most if these players in the template. I like it, I somewhat fear not having Trent for the GW2 fixture.

      Open Controls
    3. Supersonic_
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Imagine Onana will be 5.5 right?

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        I think he will be 5.

        If he’s 5.5 then I have the extra 0.5m in the bank

        Open Controls
        1. Supersonic_
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          Lovely stuff. You nailed on him?

          United fan?

          Open Controls
          1. pundit of punts
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 38 mins ago

            No way

            Just the opposite

            Open Controls
        2. Supersonic_
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          Nvm haha

          Open Controls
    4. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Not too sure about Son and Foden, but that's just a personal opinion.
      Even if Foden is a regular starter, does he get the points? Bowen maybe?
      Would like to see how Spurs get on first...

      Open Controls
      1. pundit of punts
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        Foden is always in the points in when he starts

        KDB injured and Mahrez leaving with great City fixtures makes him an automatic pick for me

        Son is a punt I want to take at his price. Spurs should be attacking with games vs promoted sides in the first six.

        Open Controls
      2. Supersonic_
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Given Sons price has plummeted he could be a decent pick, but time will tell.

        As for Foden, kid burns me every time. So he owes me.

        Open Controls
        1. pundit of punts
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          May get Martinelli for Foden and change Gabriel

          Open Controls
    5. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      2 hours ago

      This will be my team if onana is 5.0m, the only differences being Mbeumo over Mitoma and using the 4.5m to have Henry rather than 4.0.

      Open Controls
  8. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Flek
    Stones Estu Gabriel
    Rashford Saka Foden Mitoma Mbeumo
    Ferguson Haaland

    Areola Gakpo Baldock Beyer

    I know everyone advises against it, but first transfer after gameweek 1 is likely to be

    Stones to TAA
    Mitoma to Son

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  9. Wild Rover
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    Well done England ladies. We win four of the seven matches, Aussies retain the Ashes. BS

    Open Controls
    1. Slouch87 Slacky's Hone…
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Jones is some keeper isn't she !

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        Sure is. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone else so fast on stumping, no backwards movement at all.

        Open Controls
        1. Slouch87 Slacky's Hone…
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          How are you btw ?

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 45 mins ago

            Nothing a few pain killers and/or Scotches can’t sort thanks 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Slouch87 Slacky's Hone…
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 42 mins ago

              The former is preferable ! Keep your spirits up . I'm missing your contributions on the other side

              Open Controls
              1. Wild Rover
                • 12 Years
                3 hours, 39 mins ago

                Unfortunately the latter works better and both works best. Never a good combo!

                Open Controls
  10. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Newcastle 1-0 up. Almiron g Anderson a.

    Open Controls
  11. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    rmt
    pickford
    shaw/saliba/udogie
    bruno/saka/foden/mbuemo/son
    watkins/haaland

    leno/vinicius/cash/gusto

    0.5itb

    Open Controls
    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Use the .5 to move Udogie to Estupiñan and you’re good to go.

      Open Controls
  12. Athletico Timbo
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    “He is tall and handsome and very good at everything.” Sounds just like me.

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      So who’s the guy in the picture then?

      Open Controls
      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Er someone last handsome than me 😆

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          If that’s a good likeness, he is not handsome at all imo.

          Open Controls
  13. OneMan
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Who are the sneaky jems of this year.

    I think Wissa could be the man.

    Open Controls
    1. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Yeah I like Wissa

      Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      McNeil

      Open Controls
      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        He was in my first draft

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 30 mins ago

          Never left mine.

          Open Controls
          1. Athletico Timbo
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 25 mins ago

            If they sign some players it’d give me more confidence to punt on him but at the moment it’s looking pretty grim. Not having a centre forward is a problem for his potential returns.

            Open Controls
    3. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Brownhill at Burnley could end up as the best sub £5m midfielder also
      Branthwaite at Everton £4 defender if he nails a starting spot

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        He’s not sub £5m, but I agree he could be one of the big bargains.

        Open Controls
        1. keefy59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          Meant to say £5m or lower
          Also Branthwaite £4m not £4 !

          Open Controls
      2. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Branthwaite will be my 4.0 if he starts the last couple of friendlies and they haven’t bought a centre half.

        Open Controls
      3. OneMan
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        I agree, I have Brownhill on my watchlist, might bring him in for Enzo after GW 5.

        Open Controls
    4. Lovren an elevator
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Paqueta, especially if he stays on pens

      Open Controls
  14. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Will Mitrovic leave?

    Open Controls
    1. Ron_Swanson
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Unlikely I think

      Open Controls
    2. Lovren an elevator
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      I don't see why he wouldn't. It will be big money for him and not sure how happy he was at Fulham last season towards the end

      Open Controls
    3. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Cant see it with 3 years left on his contract and the club isn’t in need of money to invest in the squad

      Open Controls
  15. InsertPunHere
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Seem to be hovering somewhere around here:
    Verbruggen-Areola
    TAA-Shaw-Estupiñan-Henry-Bell
    Rashford-Saka-Odegaard-Mbuemo-Enciso
    Haaland-Jesus-Archer

    Open Controls
    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      And now my brain has gone
      TAA-Odegaard-Enciso, or Gabriel-Son-Foden

      Open Controls
  16. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    A. Son, Ferguson
    B. Maddison, Nkunku

    Open Controls
    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  17. Lovren an elevator
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    With Fofana out long term, who's the most nailed CB at Chelsea....Thiago?

    Open Controls
    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Colwill?

      Open Controls
  18. Birds of Prey
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    I hope to rotate Tarkowski with a Villa def, should I think Konsa or Cash are nailed or draw up knew plans?

    Open Controls
    1. Lovren an elevator
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Nobody seems confident on either of these being nailed.
      Only one attracting any attention is Moreno, and not actually sure if he'll be fit for GW1

      Open Controls
  19. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Is TAA actually good value? I've seen people pushing the narrative that he can match or outscore the 8m midfielders but it doesn't really work like that, you have to look at it in combinations. There are lots of good 5.5-5.0m defenders that you can have instead of Trent who will do well. You can't say the same thing for the midfielders in that price bracket. For example, Martinelli + 5m defender is surely better than TAA + 5m midfielder.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      He's good value if Pool keep a lot of cleansheets. Expensive defender if they don't.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Yep and not a lot of obvious cleans in the first 8 games I’d say.

        Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      I agree on the combo point

      Starting fixtures aren’t great two of the first 3 in particular

      But on the plus side CS + assist = max baps. He has a high ceiling with the OOP status

      Open Controls
      1. Birds of Prey
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        This is a good point many anti-TAA selection here are missing. I can see him matching Salah for max bonus games.

        Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Agree with points made- probably relying on attacking returns as can’t see many clean sheets early season. Better defensive options from teams with better fixtures and allows stronger midfield and attack

      Open Controls
    4. Chilli Heatwave
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Think a fairly common comparison could be TAA + Mitoma (14.5) vs Shaw + Odegaard (14.0)

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Which combo scores highest, first 3 game weeks?

        Open Controls
        1. Chilli Heatwave
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Leaning towards the latter to be fair!

          Open Controls
          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours ago

            That’s what I’m on - got to go with the fixtures!

            Open Controls
    5. OneMan
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Very good point, in opening games weeks it’s hard to see his value being equal to for say a Bruno many defenders will outscore him in the opening fixtures. The key is to pick the right replacement and there are many good options at the back.

      Open Controls
  20. OneMan
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Flek or Pickford is the big question ?

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Flek if we know he’s nailed

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      On Pickford at the moment with Henry or Pinnock as my 4.5m defender.

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Leno's my placeholder, but I'll get Flekken once there's some confirmation

      Leno's bad fixtures are actually good for his high save count

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        I'm surprised that Leno isn't more popular as the initial choice of 4.5 keeper.

        Open Controls
  21. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Newcastle 2-1 up, Ashby goal Isaak assist.

    Open Controls
  22. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Is colwill a good option and will he be more nailed with fofana out ?

    Open Controls
    1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Probably better options at 4.5 e.g. Henry but yes Colwill more likely to start now

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Thanks - may consider depending on pre-season

        Open Controls
  23. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Thoughts on getting Udogie in? Will he start?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Doesn't he play in the Spurs defence?

      Open Controls
      1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        This is true. Thinking I'm trying to force a differential

        Open Controls
  24. have you seen cyan
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    anyone thinking of skipping Haaland and getting Kane and Salah instead. Haaland is ofc great, but is he worth £1.5 more then either of them? Doubt it

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Fixtures side with city

      Open Controls
    2. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Going against Haaland completely (i.e. not even owning) at the start could be a season killer

      Open Controls
    3. have you seen cyan
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      yea good points guys, lol

      Open Controls
    4. OverTinker
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Change your name to always chasing

      Open Controls
  25. Chilli Heatwave
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Following on from Members point above r.e. Trent’s price. Would you rather Trent and Mitoma/Mbuemo or Shaw and Odegaard/Martinelli +0.5/1m?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Shaw and Ode/Martinelli sounds better to me personally. But TAAs ownership will hurt.

      Open Controls
    2. Rock n Grohl
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      The latter. Bring in Pool assets from GW9.

      Open Controls
  26. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    2 hours ago

    Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

    Miggy and Ashby with the goals and Anderson and Isak with the assists.

    Newcastle looked comfortable first half with Tonali making his debut as right sided no.8. Tonali looked good and linked up well with Trippier and Miggy. Anderson again impressed and added an assist to his goal and assist at the weekend.

    Newcastle high press and movement fell off a bit in the second half with substitutions. Seven substitutions at halftime were followed by a further four on the hour.

    Second half, Bruno looked off the pace and it was a mistake between him and Darlow that gifted an equaliser to Rangers. Gordon looked sharp and 17 year old Miley again looked comfortable in midfield. Isak was quiet until he dribble set up the winning header from Ashby who was playing as a makeshift right winger.

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Second goal https://twitter.com/john_nick86493/status/1681403525505622016

      Open Controls
  27. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    A) Enciso + Baldock
    B) Garnacho + 4.5m defender

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Can’t see garnacho getting many minutes if they sign a striker

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  28. have you seen cyan
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Not much love for Sa, any reason? I think everyone just shoved a 4.5 in as a place holder and didn't decide yet, but Sa will be neglected none the less. Any particular reason? fixtures are ok for a keeper imo

    Open Controls
    1. Rock n Grohl
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Prefer Martinez for that price personally

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Johnstone in a Hodgson defence.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.