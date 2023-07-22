194
  1. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Atalanta want 80m+ for an unproven striker yet United won’t bid for Kane who’s guaranteed 20-30 goals a season?

    1. polis
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      There's no way Levy will sell Kane to Utd

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yup. And they can just get him for free next season if Spurs don’t sell.

  2. Romani
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Burnley Officianados: Beyer or Ekdal?

    1. polis
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Far from but didn't they spend ~15m on Beyer?

      That's gotta make him pretty nailed on, right?

  3. theodosios
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    What would be his FPL price if Mbappe goes to Chelsea? 14m, 15m?

    1. noquarternt
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      April was a few months ago.

      1. theodosios
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Radio Monte Carlo

    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      He's going to Real either this transfer window or next summer. So not worth thinking about.

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Chelsea lol

  4. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Article is a bit useless. Nothing about his bonus potential which is primarily the reason to go for him over a 4.5.

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      This DDG got the golden glove without the passing ability of Onana.

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        39 mins ago

        Only problem 2 defenders or mids & combo’s not easy.
        Thinking Onana, Shaw & Bruno?

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          38 mins ago

          Is triple Man Utd a bit overkill for the start of the season?

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            31 mins ago

            Depends on whether you think there are better options for those spots.

            1. Hairy Potter
              • 8 Years
              25 mins ago

              True, I'm planning on Rashford plus was thinking Shaw, but now not sure he's worth it. Maybe I'll look at Onana. I'd rather double up on Arsenal mids than get Fernandes as well.

              I think having a free Man Utd spot could be useful, if they turn out to be more attacking this season and end up signing a decent striker before the transfer deadline.

          2. polis
            • 11 Years
            26 mins ago

            Onana & Rash will be in a lot of teams.

            Don't think a third is a terrible idea.

    2. theodosios
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      As Inter Milano fan, i watched him closley all season. He is without doubt one of best GKs in the world. Amazing reflexes, jumping, kicking, playing better in the field then DDG and his only problem may be his discipline. Utd got realy good goalkeeper.

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        39 mins ago

        Any good at crosses and corners?

        1. theodosios
          • 5 Years
          38 mins ago

          His "reading game" skills are impressive. Strong on crosses and corners.

          1. Hairy Potter
            • 8 Years
            37 mins ago

            Thanks

    3. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      I actually assumed people must be buying him for assist potential, as I figured people would otherwise prefer the extra money and United spot, so I was confused to find the article didn't mention this. It's still unclear to me why he's so popular, but if it's bonus points potential, I would like to know more, and why everyone knows about it except for me!

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        Didn't United keep the most clean sheets last season - and with an inferior keeper? Add in the baps and it looks decent value.

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          27 mins ago

          Clean sheets are only worth, what, 5 points on average? Will he get enough to outscore other GKs who are getting raking in the saves and also getting CS points? And then more to justify the 0.5 extra (and not spending it in a more lucrative position) and using a Utd spot?

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            Doesn't have to be for the whole season. A 4.5 may well prove better value - but which one? Why not start with a safe bet with good opening fixtures until you decide on who to commit to.

            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              14 mins ago

              I think it's a waste of a transfer (and the money spent from the budget each week in the meantime). I don't think you'll ever have enough information to make a safe bet when choosing a new GK for such an unpredictable thing as CSs. When everyone sold the Leicester GK(s) last season, they started outscoring some of the main GKs that people were choosing, for example.

              I don't see why Onana is a safe bet when others aren't. The point about where GKs get their points from (e.g. CSs vs save points) is true for every game, not just the whole season.

        2. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          22 mins ago

          They were a very defensive team, from what I saw of them last season (which admittedly wasn't week in, week out). Surely there will be more pressure on ETH to play more attacking football this season and this might impact their clean sheets.

          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            13 mins ago

            Agreed. And also, historically, 17 CSs is a lot, even for top 6 sides. It's golden glove territory (around 16-20), and since you wouldn't expect the same team to dominate the golden glove year-on-year, I'd say the safer bet would be a reduction of CSs just as a function of variance around the mean. Or some other gobbledigook

            1. Hairy Potter
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              Lol, I'm a bit old fashioned and still find the golden glove a strange award. Although it doesn't equate to FPL points, I usually think the best keeper/defence is the one that's conceded the fewest goals!

              For an individual keeper award, I'd even be more likely to give it to the keeper who made the most saves.

              There was a good graphic last season that one of the content creators shared about where keepers made their points. Will see if I can find it. IIRC it suggested that save points were the bread and butter for keeper points. A keeper who made lots of saves was also likely to get the bonus points when they did get a clean sheet. Hence budget keepers outscoring Ederson.

              1. Deulofail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Yeah I tend to agree with all that, though maybe I'd go a step further and say that there should be no GK award at all and they should just be grateful that they get to be there without having to be very good at the sport. 😀

  5. TimboSlice1221
    34 mins ago

    Thoughts on this draft? Bad bench but is the xi good enough to justify it?

    Flekken
    James, Shaw, Estupinan
    Rashford, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Maddison
    Haaland, Nkunku

    Areola, Baldock, Bell, Ui-Jo

    1. Sure You Did
      28 mins ago

      Areola is a no go. Sky high ownership and will drop like a stone IMO.

      1. TimboSlice1221
        26 mins ago

        Fair, could just go with one of the Brentford back ups in that case. What about the rest of the team?

        1. Sure You Did
          12 mins ago

          Like the team. I would swap James to Chillwell. Not a fan of 3 MID from same team but not crazy. Maddison is a wait and see for me, as is Nkunku but nothing major. James really is a sick note though so Chillwell is the best bet I think.

  6. Sure You Did
    32 mins ago

    Forgetting Raya for a moment, who will be backup for Flekken?

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Strakosha

  7. thepancakeman123
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Odegaard, Maddison, Baldock 1st sub

    B) Son, Mitoma, Pinnock 1st sub

    1. Sure You Did
      11 mins ago

      Out of those, B but Son is a wait and see for me. Assuming you have Saka.

  8. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!!

    Preferred option here??

    A- Henry
    Or
    B- Pau Torres

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Sure You Did
      14 mins ago

      Matty Cash or Pinnock.

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Probably A, but it's worth seeing how Brentford and Villa line up in the friendlies this week in the US.

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

  9. Sure You Did
    10 mins ago

    Anyone else think Lamptey will get a look in?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Apparently he's on the move

      1. Eze Really?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Where?

  10. Jay1969
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Can anybody tell me how to check when my membership expires. I tried upgrading today but said I am already a member but can't find when it runs out

    1. Eze Really?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Same here

  11. Eze Really?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Avoid the outrage. A repost
    I am aware of 1 Citeh and no Haaland but in my colors:
    Onana: A passing goalkeeper in what has been a good defense.
    Areola: At 4.0 gives me a possible playing keeper but waiting on news.
    TAA: cannot be ignored as he is capable of midfield points with clean sheets. Get through Chelsea and captain GW2/Salah
    Estupinan: Good 3 fixtures; plays forward and everyone else has him. More a shield than a personal pick.
    Gabriel: Easy fixture with an attacking threat at 5 mil. Jury out atm with Timber joining.
    Mbeumo: Penalties, form and no Toney. Wissa may still appeal.
    Bruno: All he needs is someone getting on the end of his creative skills. Hopefully more pens this year.
    Martinelli: Nobody can convince me of him being worse than Saka. Minutes risk maybe but my "differential"
    Foden: Break out year for him and other Citeh players leaving. First on my team sheet.
    Salah: The big risk. I am gambling on last years form vs Haaland with injury and away performances from Haaland swaying me.
    Nkunku: dependent on pre season he is my fun pick with great fixtures after Pool. No Europe and maybe being ahead of the curve.
    Jesus: As good as any Arsenal player IMO and a move in GW3 if Salah does not perform
    Henry, Baldock and Fergie as bench cover with the thought of Brighton banging it. A little more thought maybe.

    Shame there is no dislike button because I am sure it will grab negative attention. My season could be over quickly.

  12. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Haaland EO for GW? Can it go above 200%? There will be plenty of TC’s trying to steal a lead from the start…

    1. Eze Really?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably but a bit daft IMO

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Plenty of dafties play FPL….me included

  13. Fishface
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Any thoughts on a Man U, Arsenal double up in midfield,
    Thinking Rash, Bruno, Saka, Martinelli

