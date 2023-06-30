In our latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2022/23 team review, we discuss Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge at Man Utd.

We’ll take a look at their attacking and defensive data, while we also highlight which individual players were producing the most eye-catching underlying numbers.

With six weeks still to go before 2023/24 gets underway, we’ll return closer to Gameweek 1 with a preview of the Red Devils – as well as the other 19 top-flight teams.

These articles are available to read in full if you’re a Premium Member – sign up for the new season here if you haven’t already.

MAN UTD IN 2022/23: ATTACK

Total Rank v other clubs Goals scored 58 7th Shots 593 4th= Shots in the box 363 6th Shots on target 209 3rd Big chances 111 5th Expected goals (xG) 68.74 6th Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 66.37 6th

Man Utd finished Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge with a third-place finish but they need to do better in attack, having only netted 58 times in their 38 matches.

That total was bettered by Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Brighton, Spurs and Newcastle.

Meanwhile, their expected goals (xG) for the season was 68.74, meaning they underperformed their xG by a whopping 10.74 – only Chelsea (-10.77) and Everton (-11.60) were more wasteful.

Furthermore, they only won five matches last season in which they scored at least three goals.

Just 1.53 goals per match was enough for 23 victories and six draws but it’s no surprise the club’s priority in the summer transfer window is reportedly a new striker.

The opening day defeat to Brighton remained Man Utd’s only loss at Old Trafford, as the club won the second-most points at home, but their away record was less impressive, with eight of their nine league defeats coming on the road and just 22 goals scored.

Above: Man Utd’s goal threat home (left) and away (right) in 2022/23

MAN UTD IN 2022/23: DEFENCE

VIDEO LATEST