  1. 3 A
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Rashford must have

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Depends on price, his fluctuates wildly season-to-season.

  2. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    I may take a punt on Rashford

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Potential captaincy option during home matches

  3. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Very curious to see Szoboszlai in the PL.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      FML are absolutely raving about him.

  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    And there those 3rd-party Reddit apps go...

  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Ederson nailed!!

    Manchester City will let Zack Steffen leave this summer, with Leicester City showing an interest in the USA goalkeeper, 28. (ESPN)

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      If it weren't for the immediate depreciation that will occur if he does not play, I'd buy Ortega and play him each week in the hope he may replace Ederson.

  6. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Dumb questions regarding the "FPL 2023/24 ‘exclusive reveal’ set for Monday"

    Is it exclusive for Twitter users only? When I try to view the official twitter page it is forcing me to sign up first with no preview available.

    Is it not enough that I am on the official site and have the official app, that I'm forced to go to 'content providers' to get wind of events?

    Welcome to the two tier FPL season.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think that's just a Twitter thing. It won't let you view much of any content unless you sign up for an account.

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        I could usually see a limited amount of the official page without an account - thought perhaps FPL were now making it exclusive to account holders only now.

