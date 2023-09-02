8
  1. Sad Ken
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    https://youtu.be/gUThhZHSMBU

  2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    I am frankly stunned by the number of people I see contemplating a wildcard with perfectly workable teams.

    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yep but see it every season , sprinting in a marathon for short term gain.

  3. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Pts prediction

    Foden - 9
    Maddison - 7
    Sterling - 5

    1. Eton Rifles
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      12
      6
      9

    2. Fantasy Football Friend!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      2
      3
      1

  4. saplingg
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    "The Frenchman, who is owned by 28.04% overall and started by 16.75% of those managers, "

    Think the writer means overall EO of 16.75%

    Areolas EO near my rank is 25.8%. Actually pretty big so I'm lucky for the CS bust

  5. Granty2023
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    I’ve kept faith in son for a few weeks hoping it pays off but so tempting to swap for Maddison as it’s costing me points so far

