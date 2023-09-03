228
228 Comments Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    My defenders are doing well,

    Akanji 2 Chilwell 1 Pervis 2

    Any Forest defender smashing the lot of them?

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      I don’t think anyone has any defenders doing so well at the moment tbh

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        31 mins ago

        Saliba has been doing okay

        *gets popcorn ready for Gabriel owners*

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          24 mins ago

          Other than Cash, Udogie they have all been garbage tbh

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • 11 Years
            20 mins ago

            Yeah, fair one...

            Open Controls
          2. fplgaruda
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            Estu?

            Open Controls
      2. Gross Blank Point
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        Romero is performing well.

        Open Controls
  2. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Middlesbrough have gone from getting promoted to getting relegated

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Newcastle assets have gone from being fixture-proof because they spanked Villa to being too bad for their easier upcoming fixtures because they lost to Man City, Liverpool and Brighton

      Open Controls
  3. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    My midfield is still:

    Salah - Saka - Rashford - Eze

    Think I might have forgotten to deal with them - so many better options available - instead I've been busy doing Bell > Chilwell, Chucky > Sarr, Baldock > Gusto

    What a mess 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      I’d WC immediately

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        That is my WC midfield 😛

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          Condolences :mrgreen:

          Open Controls
          1. Josh.E
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            lol

            Open Controls
  4. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Goodbye FPL Flare ……. Not sure if anyone has seen this … but he’s quitting his You Tube stream …. Takes a swipe (how much is true who knows … two sides to every story of course) at Harry and Mate …..

    https://youtu.be/ue1lgULYa8M?si=FKhIPpsxQJ-Os8Om

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Whooo?!

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        24 mins ago

        Well, indeed … another reason he gives … been blocked (by a lot of big You Tube accounts) .. and not getting the views etc this year and struggling with the algorithm etc …

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          24 mins ago

          Does seem a very congested space for sure.

          Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Lacking flare or having a crappy season so far like my band of charlatans?

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        27 mins ago

        Could be … says the constant beef on Twitter with the other charlatans with the big followings has got even more toxic …

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 11 Years
          24 mins ago

          As you mention above it's a congested & toxic space and it ain't likely to get any healthier.

          Better off out of it and doing something more productive, like posting on FFS...

          Open Controls
          1. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            21 mins ago

            LOL … yes … who needs walks in the sun, beers with friends, and family time … all over rated nonsense LOL

            Open Controls
          2. boc610
            • 11 Years
            9 mins ago

            ah the interweb..bit of a mixed bag isnt it?

            Open Controls
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      I don’t use Twitter so admittedly I only follow one or two on YouTube who have a decent record of team leaks ….. but I do enjoy the PlanetFPL stuff James does for the chatter and general football stuff - so they are the only guys I view throughout the week.

      The rest seem to all to be just the same … clones pushing the same stuff … makes we think they do actually get together and agree content etc before putting it out there …

      Open Controls
  5. Peace-o
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Morning all. Big games today!

    Open Controls
    1. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Good morning.Come on Eze!

      Open Controls
  6. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    Hot Topics -

    We are really struggling to find defenders due to the complete absence of clean sheets. Who are your picks of defenders to have strong scores in the next 5-10 games and why?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      After Liverpool Villa have a sea of green. Cash for me.

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Arsenal if Arteta swallows the bitter pill to bring back Gabriel which will also see White at fullback and possibly Cash for those great fixtures coming up.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        This and swaps Ramshackle for Raya?

        Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Focused on xGI and fixtures, so I'll stick with my WC picks of...

      Cash, Udogie, Chilwell +/- Disasi, Henry

      Estupinan for GW10+, but not now. Considering Schar for Disasi, but that can wait for Botman's return

      Open Controls
    4. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      NFO of course 😉

      I think you have to stick with attack minded defenders and play the fixtures. Spurs look good for 5&8, Utd in 6&7, City 6&7, Arsenal 5&7. We all have plenty of Cash, just getting 5 decent defenders that can rotate

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah. This is one of the biggest reasons for my WC: switched from a nailed backline to two save-point GKs and five rotating attacking defenders

        Open Controls
    5. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      I’ve gone for 5 rotatable options, no 4m fodder & just play the best ones week to week.

      Saliba, Udogie, Estupinian, Chilwell & Henry.

      I’m only going to make a defensive transfer if I have 2 & have to burn 1, the CS are too hard to predict, everyone piled in on City a couple of weeks ago & they’ve since conceded in both games.

      Open Controls
  7. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    Wissa > Awoniyi a good move?

    Got Mbuemo also and not sure the double up is necessary.

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      I like it … I’m looking at removing Jackson (1,1,7,1 … three YC … and Chelsea just a bit crap) … or indeed Wissa given the Mbeumo double.

      Open Controls
    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Awoniyi is ridiculously consistent. I’d go for it

      Open Controls
      1. PogChamp
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeah really consistent. Im actually thinking of adding him and playing a front 3 of Alvarez Haaland Awoniyi

        Open Controls
    3. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wissa hit the post yesterday, fine lines between success & failure.

      Open Controls
  8. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Point predictions for below players?

    Jota 1
    Salah 7
    Darwin 2
    Watkins 6
    Cash 2
    Diaby 5

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      2
      5
      6
      10
      5
      2

      Open Controls
    2. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Jota 2
      Salah 9
      Darwin 2
      Watkins 2
      Cash 2
      Diaby 2

      Open Controls
    3. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      10
      2
      2
      5
      2
      2

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      1
      5
      5
      8
      1
      14

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Subtle 🙂

        Open Controls
  9. Mirec007
    30 mins ago

    Sell Foden & buy Maddison? Yes or not? And why?

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. MissouriMarten
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      I see the temptation, but it feels like such a lottery right now that you could chop and change between all the good midfield options and keep dodging the rewards. I'm hopeful that Foden will be as solid a source of points in the mid-long term as Maddison. Yes, he's rotation prone, but Maddison is injury prone. Bit of a coin toss imo.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        Hope is not a strategy.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          18 mins ago

          Mid-long-term Fodendreude, woohoo!

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            14 mins ago

            Can hear the howling now, sweet music to mine ears!

            Open Controls
        2. MissouriMarten
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          I could've used the words confident or sure, I guess, but opted for something a little more circumspect.
          I certainly wasn't suggesting hope as a strategy, I'm not daft.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            I don’t think you’re daft at all. And I hope you don’t hate me!

            Open Controls
            1. MissouriMarten
              • 8 Years
              8 mins ago

              I'm sure you don't care, but of course I don't!
              My optimism re Foden will no doubt burn me, as it always does and Maddison will probably display a previously unseen robustness.

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 9 Years
                just now

                I care.

                Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yes. Maddison plays. You’ll never be biting your nails, or even worse, coming on here and asking ‘Will Foden play?’ in the hopes somebody assuages your fears away from what you know is ineVitable! King of the Pine, King of the Pine! I hope this simple explanation helps.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Well said!

        Open Controls
    3. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      Not for me. Get Maddison another way

      Open Controls
    4. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      I’m trying to give Foden 3 more games but with the CL about to start, I’m definitely wobbling. I’d say no based on Spurs having 2 tougher games after the next one but soon.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        There are no tough games for Spurs. They may well lose but they will attack, attack, attack and score goals.

        Open Controls
        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          They are still Spurs & not City, they have played 3 easy teams (United were awful) this narrative will have more weight to it once they face a few sterner tests, Arsenal at the Emirates & Liverpool being that.

          Open Controls
  10. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Should I stick with Isak? I switched Wilson > Isak after GW2 and quickly regretted it. I like Darwin but we know that’s another headache so not sure what the best play is here. Watkins and Wissa my other strikers.

    Open Controls
    1. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      CL starting now,, think this is where the rotation for him kicks in.

      Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      So, the obvious comment is: Presumably no Haaland - are you OK continuing with this?

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        16 mins ago

        Probably not worth it unless you don’t care about rank.

        Open Controls
      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Gonna be good weeks and terrible weeks with no Haaland as is happening this GW. Not gonna win FPL and not gonna enjoy a Haaland haul anyway so I will stick without him and not allowing myself to take any hits. Quite like trying a different (c) every week and going for fun picks instead of stressing about the game.

        Open Controls
        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          14 mins ago

          Fair enough - good luck!

          Open Controls
        2. PogChamp
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Get your enjoyment from differentials. Haaland is the most boring captain ever but you can still find other ways to enjoy the game with him as perma captain

          Open Controls
          1. _Freddo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            There’s so much variety this year that you can make the game exciting if you stay off YouTube & avoid getting drawn into the template they create between them.

            Last week most went Jackson, I went Álvarez, this week was exciting, obviously don’t have to dodge good picks for the sake of it but there’s a lot of good picks this season.

            Open Controls
    3. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Sell for Alvarez, or go 3-5-2

      Open Controls
  11. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    Two weeks to ponder Estupinian V United or Mbuemo V Newcastle, really don’t want to make any transfers & have a ton of money in the bank, what do you think?

    Estu or Mbuemo? Leaning towards Estu right now.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      As in who to play? Did you read this article?

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        14 mins ago

        Yeah, I didn’t, no.

        Will watch the highlights later.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yeah, I’d play Mbuemo based on the above information. See how bad Utd are today though and reassess

          Open Controls
    2. Johan Queef
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      I’d go Mbeumo

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cheers lads, it does feel the more sensible play,United at home are a lot better than United away.

        Open Controls
  12. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Start Trippier or Henry?

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Tripps

      Open Controls
  13. exammy
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Mini leagues so tight as captaincy is the same for everyone each week. Huge part of the game removed. Boring!

    Open Controls
    1. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      21 mins ago

      You have to accept this and focus on the other 10.

      Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      Surely it means that it's more interesting if the MSs are tight?! Your superior Knowledge in your ML will give you that edge needed to win ......?

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        *MLs

        Open Controls
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yup .. it’s a 10 man 11 this season …

      Open Controls
    4. boc610
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      i just dont understand this rationale, it means people have to go for lesser owned players to jump rank, its more exciting now imo

      Open Controls
      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Lesser owned doesn’t mean worse either, this week for example, Son, Álvarez & Ferguson are lesser owned than Maddison, Jackson or Wissa.

        Lots of good options if you can break free from having the influencers decide your picks for you.

        Open Controls
  14. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Best pick to replace Pedro up to 8.1?

    a)Nunez
    b)Alvarez
    c)Isak

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
      1. wulfrunian
        • 6 Years
        just now

        cheers

        Open Controls
  15. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Anyone care to enlighten me on the Chelsea match? Obviously benched Turner's 5 pointer, and a lot of us have invested in Chelsea playerd last 2 weeks 😆

    Luckily their fixtures are good...

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      I think Forest pulled off a smash-and-grab, aided by Jackson's wastefulness

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks Ze. Was Sterling's haul last gw just a once-off? And Gusto?

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Didn't see much of Gusto because I only caught the last 30 minutes on the replay, but I saw at least one Jackson G Sterling A that just somehow didn't happen after Sterling did well to create it

          Gusto's main issue will remain James's return though, and that looks like GW5

          Expecting bigger things vs Bournemouth, but maybe not a CS

          Open Controls
    2. boc610
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      sterling was really good, people who didnt see the game and just looked at his two point haul will say otherwise. bournemouth will be way more open

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Aaah that's good news. Thanks

        Open Controls
  16. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Jackson or Gusto out first?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Jackson if you can't afford to lose value as he is likely to drop in price twice over the IB.

      Open Controls
  17. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Got 88 points but no players today.

    Hoping for sedate matches all around!

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Johnstone 18 pointer inbound

      Open Controls
      1. Thanos
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Don't mind that as long as other two matches have no CS and goals scored by anyone other than Saka, Ode, Marti, Rash and Bruno 😛

        Open Controls
  18. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    just now

    All eyes on Hojlund today...

    Open Controls
  19. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Son playing through the middle, if it continues, and no Euro football …. Irresistible surely?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.