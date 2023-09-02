14
  1. Piggs Boson
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Third start in a row for Porro, plus an assist today.

    If no teams are keeping CSs, might as well go for attacking returns, and there are few better at that than Porro.

    1. Zimo
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Surely u want Maddison/Son/Udogie

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      On average an extra 8 minutes being played this season so far (counting both halves) with those extra minutes coming in he period teams are stretched the most

      So more goals and cleanies will continue to be few and far between. No point in having defenders with limited attacking threat. Players like akanji Saliba Botman are dud picks

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Before somebody defends saliba pick. Watched every arsenal game last season and this.

        1 goal was a wonder strike from edge of box. 1 was an attempted flick at near post missed everyone and went in. 1 assist was off his back he knew nothing about. 1 assist was week 1 Saka wonder strike. He has no sustainable attacking threat

    3. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yeah with their fixtures im tempted by a double up with the Dog

  2. Nightcrawler
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    63 with Salah TAA and Onana to go

    Back in top 100k for now at least

    Being in MUD or not will come down to utd ars game

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Being around the top 100k is certainly not one game away from being in the mud surely

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I have used bb tho. So I'm around 20 points ahead of my true ranking

  3. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Luckily already decided I was going to WC before the GW started and it’s ended up being a good week to do it. Thoughts on this draft x

    Ederson // Areola
    Chilwell Udogie Cash // Estupinan Botman
    Saka Bruno Son Maddison Mbeumo
    Haaland Jackson // Archer

    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Jackson would be the only one I’d question.

      Just not sold on him and would much prefer Alvarez

  4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Weirdly enough going against Haaland captaincy and being 13pts down (Maddison) isn't why I'm butthurt today, it's because Turner lost 4pts late on with that yellow 😛

    6 players tomorrow so maybe I can make some of it up

  5. Colonel Getafe
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Son at just 6.7% ownership rn. If he’s gonna be played through the middle he’s got to be a shoe-in, esp oop.
    Granted he won’t be playing Burnley every week, but spurs under Ange look very progressive.

    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I’m strongly tempted by him, even if I already own Maddison.

      Bowen to Son my most likely transfer next week, (assuming nothing major happens over the break). I might even be tempted to captain him.

    2. Firmino
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Obviously in hindsight but annoyed that I didn't take the risk with him.

