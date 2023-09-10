26
  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Good morn all in the FFS Kingdom!

    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Top of the morning to you Squire

      1. Chazz Reinhold
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        He wanks as high as any in Wome.

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Good ebening nobles one.

  2. Boberella
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Benching headache this week:

    Son(c) Rash Ode Mbeumo Eze
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    Think it’s between:
    Mbeumo (New A)
    Eze (Villa A)
    Alvarez (Whu A)

    Reluctantly leaning Mbeumo.
    Any ideas?

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Mbuemo

    2. Hint
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Eze probably but there's a good chance Alvarez doesn't start

      1. Harold99
        1 min ago

        Grealish and KDB out so I'm not sure who he would be benched for.

    3. FPL_God
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      59 mins ago

      Not ideal but I’d bench Mbuemo

    4. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      Eze.

    5. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      2 apiece Eze and Mbeumo. Both on pens too. Tough one.

  3. Ballzit
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    A) Pedro and Foden to Mbuemo and Alvarez (-4) and nothing in the bank:

    B) Pedro and TAA to Jesus and Gvardiol (-4) and .9 in the bank

    Have been going toward Jesus all break but I’m realising I should at least consider option A, though I fear chasing past results

    1. FPL_God
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      50 mins ago

      Not a fan of either tbh. I get getting rid of Pedro, not so keen on losing Foden/TAA - or getting in Jesus for a hit. I think I’d roll and reevaluate next week - especially if you can bench Pedro. If you’re adamant you’re doing one I’d go A but yeah, not keen

      1. Boberella
        • 6 Years
        34 mins ago

        I agree with this, although I’d want Mbeumo next week for sure.

      2. Ballzit
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeah, this seems wise. I would like to to roll, but all it takes is a Pedro price drop (or Mbuemo price rise) for me to miss out on option A.

        Since I’d like to keep Trent and Foden though I may stick it out, can play Estupinan or even Archer and bench Pedro.

        Cheers for the thought out help

  4. FPL_God
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    If Utd get someone to sponsor all their statements they could afford Vini Jr in January

    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      How does this affect Lebron’s Legacy?

  5. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    What do we think of Digne, if you don't have the cash for Cash?

  6. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Is Kabore very nailed on for Luton? I hear Doughty being talked up a lot. Ogbene has done well late in Luton games off the bench. A bit biased now but he did well for us v France and Netherlands, playing left or right, one of our very few bright sparks. Could be a decent punt GW7.

    1. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      I wouldn’t say kabore is nailed, given he didn’t start last game and only played 19 mins.

    2. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Definitely can’t go wrong with the pick

  7. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    Late to the Party but Strickland woo-hoo

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      I think you killed FFS!

      1. PartyTime
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Man today is 9/11. Sad day for me & everyone 🙁

  8. Vincenzo
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    who is the best striker option for next four GWs?
    currently I have Halland, Wissa, Joao Pedro....

    A-Alvaez
    B-Isak
    C-Nunez
    D-Jackson

    1. Harold99
      just now

      A is probably the safer pick but C seems worth the punt.

