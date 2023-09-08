21
21 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Wobbles
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Thanks, a useful read.
    Probably get roasted for this but anyone considering BB in GW 7? I think it's by far the least useful chip available, tearing up a team that you've carefully crafted for months only for no shows and injuries to destroy your BB, then spend weeks trying to repair the damage again. There is definitely an up side to playing it earlier. If you had a bench of say, Turner, Morris, Beyer and Bell would you consider it or am I just crazy?

    Open Controls
    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      It would be with a view to WC in GW 8-9

      Open Controls
    2. Get up ya bum
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Good plan. I used it gw3 myself

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I actually like the chip a lot more than you do, but if you could get Foster, Morris + a defender that doesn't seem too bad. Not as keen on BBing 2 defenders though (from either side). Also Turner could be a bit of an iffy starter by then with Vlachodimos lurking

      Open Controls
  2. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    For those not on WC, how many hits are you willing to take this week pending pressers. Already some injury concerns on early transfers made by others.

    I will be willing to take a -8. Mbeumo my main priority and still thinking about Maddison.

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      zero

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        That is good.

        Open Controls
        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          don't get me wrong, if things turn out to be a nightmare with injuries I'll reconsider

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            One of my moves is Ahamada to Mbeumo which isperfectly fine.

            Getting in Maddison is what I am not sure about for Diaz.

            Open Controls
            1. Mambino
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              I've only 1 FT and I'm considering Foden to Maddison

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                I used my FT early for Jackson to Archer to free up the 5th midfield spot. Had to be done.

                Open Controls
                1. Mambino
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  it's probably the right choice to sack Jacko off but I can't bring myself to do it yet having just brought him in prior to GW4

                  Open Controls
    2. Our Man Charlie
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      hopefully none , waiting till late as possible after all the international games are done to make any changes

      Open Controls
    3. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      I got Maddison Alvarez Turner for Foden Wissa Obama already due to price increase

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • 8 Years
        39 mins ago

        -4

        Open Controls
      2. Sure You Did
        just now

        Where is the upgrade and Turner will lose his spot.

        Open Controls
    4. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I'm hoping to roll if no injuries. Knowing me, though I'll end up getting Son.

      Open Controls
  3. Content creators are for Ki…
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    Can't wait for the content creators in DGW

    Open Controls
  4. mdm
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Play one:

    A. Trippier (BRE)
    B. Mbeumo (new)
    C. Cash (AVL)

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
  5. Ask Yourself
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Choose 2 for your WC x

    A) Rashford
    B) Son
    C) Salah

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_God
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      C easily and then probably B

      Open Controls
  6. SuperG
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Al-Dakhil or Beyer - anyone know which is the more reliable pick?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.