  1. Eze Really?
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 35 mins ago

    It would be interesting to know how teams wool be constructed if Haaland got a serious injury.

    1. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      Would sorry

    2. kamdaraji
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Wool be interesting

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      If Haaland got injured, Alvarez would be the highest owned player in the game.

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 5 mins ago

        Probably but what would we do with the cash?

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 4 mins ago

          Salah lol

        2. sulldaddy
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          Pay for FFS memberships?

          1. Eze Really?
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Sorry did I miss something?

    4. Squires FC
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      For sure. He’s an absolute beast & I’d never wish injury on anyone…but…
      It wouldn’t be the end of the world if he got a nasty case of hemorrhoids for a few months or something.

  2. kamdaraji
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    Haaland goal

  3. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 27 mins ago

    Salah will remain FPL king. Going to be difficult to break his FPL record.

    1. kamdaraji
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Haaland is the new king!

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 37 mins ago

        Needs more than 300 points.

        1. St Pauli Walnuts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          He'd do it given the game time. But Pep more concerned about trophies than FPL, which some people on these boards think makes him a bald fraud.

      2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        Too one dimensional

  4. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    Foo Fighter, I'm telling you in the nicest way possible: you have to take a break from FPL and FFS for a few days. It's doing you more harm than good right now, and everyone else can see it but you.

    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      1768 comments and counting in a month—you're wasting your life away for what?

      1. Squires FC
        • 9 Years
        5 hours ago

        This is why I recommended starting his own YouTube fpl channel. He’s clearly got the time & plenty of opinions to share.
        Fpl Fighter - the anti- hero of fantasy football. Again, I’d subscribe.

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 58 mins ago

          You are not going to beat Andy

          1. Squires FC
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 53 mins ago

            I’m talking about you man. You can do it! Turn this nonsense into something positive

            1. Dammit_182
              • 2 Years
              4 hours, 10 mins ago

              Good tip

        2. Merlin the Wraith
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 56 mins ago

          If it took him away from here I'd back it

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      Bro, I am being serious about FPL this season.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        Many are having a simple discussion with me and then there are those who are in love with me "private jets" your player is benched.

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 15 mins ago

        But maybe you'd have a better chance of finishing the season if you relaxed a bit during the breaks when there isn't really much to talk/think about?

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 24 mins ago

          I am fully relaxed. Enjoying the sunshine here outside in South Africa.

    3. theodosios
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      Same thing when someone is crazy. Everybody see except him xD

    4. Tcheco
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      I remember him being extremely active & opinionated at the start of last season too. Kept saying "I'm taking it seriously this year" so it's funny seeing him say that again under this post. Then complete silence midway through. Perhaps this will happen again.

      1. Tcheco
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        Big advocate of Darwin last season if I remember correctly lol

  5. kamdaraji
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    Haaland to Morrison for -4?

    1. kamdaraji
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Morris*

      1. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Only for -8

  6. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    Don't getAlvarez in and keep Jackson. Apparently Alvarez is going to benched because of a plane flight.

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      Let's see the replies 🙂

      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        Take a break bruv...

    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      You don't like Jackson as an option. We get it.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        I had Jackson from GW2. You wanted me to keep him when Alvarez is the better option by leaps and bounds?

        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          There's just no need to repeat it over and over.

      2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        The funniest part is this is the same person that rabbited on about Nunez last season despite him doing much the same thing

    3. Holding Mee Bong
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      FPL content creators:

      Define:expected

      Will.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 19 mins ago

        Hold Jackson, parrot fashion.

        1. Holding Mee Bong
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          My mrs expects me to wipe down the shower shield after using, but I never will.

          1. St Pauli Walnuts
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            Meet her half way, agree to do if you've thrown one off on said shield but shall remain unwiped in all other scenarios.

    4. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Flying back in late from international duty?
      Valid point, seen it before. May impact Nunez, Diaz?

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        Flying in late on a private jet into London. Get a grip.

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      Its not a windup; people are actually trying to help you if you'd just listen. This has happened plenty of times over the last couple of seasons. I own Diaz so I have the same bias but it is a risk this GW (doesn't mean you/I have to sell). Alvarez is playing at extreme altitude in La Paz - I've been there and its exhausting until/unless you've had a couple days to acclimatise

  7. Rik Waller
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    Didn't know Dave Grohl was such an FPL obsessive!

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Dave is a musician mastermind. He can play any instrument you can think of.

      1. Squires FC
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        He would be disappointed in you

      2. Rik Waller
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        Lovely guy, but I've always thought Kurt Cobain would hate Foo Fighters. Such uninteresting music

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          First couple of albums were decent but yeah haven't put out anything I've liked in a long time. It's a shame Them Crooked Vultures only did one album

        2. CRAZY TRAIN
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          Same, their music lacks soul

      3. St Pauli Walnuts
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Triangle?

  8. XX SMICER XX
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    Martinelli to Son for free?

    Would you do the same transfer for -4?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Everton have a pretty good record against Arsenal.

      So in isolation Son home to Sheff Utd is a strong option.

      Especially as I don't think Richarlison will lead the line for various reasons.

    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Would do it for free, not for a -4.

      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        same

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          even for a hit it could pay back

          but for free, yes.

    3. Squires FC
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      For free yes.

  9. Dammit_182
    • 2 Years
    5 hours ago

    NON JACKSON POST

    Afternoon all, actually tempted by a morris play until the next IB. Would welcome your thoughts on these two moves;

    A) Pedro to Morris
    B) Pedro & Foden to Awoniyi & Diaby -4

    Obviously holding till next week but keen to hear your thoughts

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      A

      1. Dammit_182
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        Cheers. Didn’t think anything of the double until I saw Luton’s fixtures around it and it could save me a -4 and free up some cash. Thanks.

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      I think you need to get rid of Jackson. P.S. all South American assets will be benched next GW so don't buy them? Do your own research. This is all completely relevant to this post

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        Oh please don't start him off again!

        1. Dammit_182
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 57 mins ago

          Haha, best not mention Darwin in my team for the early KO

    3. Squires FC
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      A. Go for it man.

      1. Dammit_182
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Cheers. Pretty unanimous

  10. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    Hold Jackson until he gets another goal = content creators.

    Hold him, inspire of him not delivering the goods, but hold him while forwards cheaper than him are delivering.

    FPL is a content creators dream.

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      *Inspite

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        Gotta love content creators.

        1. Squires FC
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 32 mins ago

          You’ve provided more content than the rest of em combined so far today amigo

          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 31 mins ago

            Content????????

            1. Squires FC
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 29 mins ago

              Abit of a stretch maybe

        2. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 31 mins ago

          Gotta be better than the content you’ve created on this page, feck me pink.

    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Kind of like holding Bruno for his GW3 haul when others sold after two blanks. Selling players with good fixtures is always a risk.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        How many goals will Jackson score in GW6 if you hold him?

        Huh?

        1. Squires FC
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 27 mins ago

          1 g & 1 a. Il stick 20p on it

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 26 mins ago

            Jackson 20 points lol

            1. Squires FC
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 15 mins ago

              £0.20. You’ll understand when you’re older.

        2. I Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 27 mins ago

          Brace against Bournemouth just for you.

    3. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Not saying it will happen, but given how hard you are going on this one, what happens if he starts returning for fun? Self exile?

      He's young, new to the league and has great xG. As owner I'm concerned, but I'd be more concerned if the xG wasn't there. Alvarez is good move but I already have 3 City so blocked from that. On WC, I'd ditch Jackson, but with good fixtures and xG and for now at least, naildness, holding isn't a terrible idea as you'd like it to be.

  11. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    I have a mental image of a certain member here as Leon in the opening scene from Blade Runner during the Voight-Kampff test, where you can see the questions and situations being posed to him beginning to twist his mind and emotions to the point where he just keeps repeating the same things in response

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Just waiting for them to threaten to tell me about their mother

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Looking for an argument I guess. Yeah?

      Like I said earlier, there are only a few which lovee on here claiming Alvarez will be benched vs West Ham away and will go all out to defend themselves because of a plane flight.

      I am willing to admit that I am wrong but I can't help those being in love with me.

      1. Squires FC
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        I’m falling for you more & more with every post.

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 21 mins ago

          You are welcome but I don't bat for the other side.

          1. Squires FC
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 16 mins ago

            Me neither but you could talk the pants off of anyone so don’t hold it against me

    3. Squires FC
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Great film.

  12. Tcheco
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    What's wrong with Jackson lol

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Lol

  13. Kryptonite666
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Is this team a wild card you reckon ?

    Pickford* (Turner*)
    Chilwell Estup Saliba* (Beyer*) (Kabore*)
    Fernandes* Rashford Saka Martinelli* Mbeumo
    Haaland Jackson* (Archer)

    * indicates players I will change

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      With double Arsenal and double UTD midfield, perhaps.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        Plus Jackson lol

    2. Squires FC
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      You could definitely hold for now. Double Utd mids aren’t a priority with those decent fixtures.
      Jackson you could hold for now too for the same reason.
      I hit the button last week with 7 moves needed though so follow your gut.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        Are you serious, what has made you decide that double Arsenal attack is fruitful even double UTD attack.

        It is a recipe for disaster.

        1. Squires FC
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          Ditching martinelli & Pickford next would be wise for sure.

        2. I Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          Arsenal are one of the best attacking sides in the league and play Everton next. United play two poor defences in their next two.

          1. Squires FC
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 51 mins ago

            Fair point

    3. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Deffo not

      Just shift Bruno or Jackson

  14. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    boring internationals

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Indonesia v Turkmenistan or Singapore home to Tajikistan not grab you?

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        2 nil, late goal for Tajikistan's 11 men but Singapore were down to 10 tbf.

    2. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Watching a bit of league 2 football this weekend should be interesting

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        Bradford City v Grimsby Town on Sky Sports at 12.30 pm.

        1. Men in green tights
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          That’s the one

  15. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    I've only got Diaby, Cash and Turner/Martinez playing at home next weekend.

    It's a bit silly but that makes me think I should get a Spurs player or go back into Man Utd or venture on Newcastle.

    But I also know I should hold Sterling for Bournemouth away but Son at home to Sheff United is mighty appealing too.

    How many home players do you have?

    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Not that many. Holding on to Raz for sure despite sons obvious attractions

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      At the minute it's Leno, Udogie, Maddison, Diaby and Bruno, although Bruno may be moved out

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        yeah, that's a fair balance.

        Bruno may haul 1 in 5 games but is that enough to hold him?

        some players just get close a lot.

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          I think he's OK to hold given Burnley a week later, but still seems a bit messy there and I think I'm keeping Salah now so he's on his way out for Szoboszlai probably

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Leno, Digne, Diaby, Trippier, Porro, Maddison, Son

  16. Robe Wan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Thanks for keeper opinions lads.

    Am now torn between Martinez (villa defence hasn’t looked that great so far)

    And nick pope who has good fixtures and some pedigree in that toon defence

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      No to Pope

      1. Robe Wan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Why?

      2. Men in green tights
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Not allowed to deny the Pope

        1. Robe Wan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 24 mins ago

          Very good

        2. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 22 mins ago

          If he can keep clean sheets when Newcastle have been unable to since last season.

          1. Robe Wan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 58 mins ago

            The game is not ex post

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      No love for Leno? 3rd highest pts scorer despite facing 3 of 4 with highest xGC so far (and faced penalties in each of those games). Has a nice run starting now

      1. Men in green tights
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        Nice shout that one is basically only 6 gks to pick from fpl wise at the moment

        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 17 mins ago

          No upside to Pope when Schar and Botman are so much cheaper. Martinez also has cheaper defenders in front of him. Leno's good up to GW8.

          1. Men in green tights
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 11 mins ago

            Yeah to be fair you’ve got
            Leno
            Vicario
            Allison
            Ederson ( at a push)
            Sanchez( also at a push)
            Areole

            1. Andy_Social
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 14 mins ago

              Flekken is a big omission here.

              1. Men in green tights
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 13 mins ago

                Yep forgot about him add him to the list

            2. St Pauli Walnuts
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              I had Allison in few WC drafts I did, but decided against WC for now. With money not being that tight this year, I think he is decent option though not necessarily good value. Great shot stopper and picks up the bps, good fixtures coming up so CS here and there. Just depends if you have plans for the extra cash.

          2. Robe Wan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 57 mins ago

            I think you’re probably right on a value metric but I’m interested in standalone points

            1. Men in green tights
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 14 mins ago

              Still reckon it’s going to be the same six .

  17. Tor Total Football
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Trippier or Schar and save £1.5 mil

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Trippier a luxury signing. Has done nothing while defenders cheaper have been scoring all the points

      Cheap defence will rule this season.

    2. Squires FC
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Schar

    3. I Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Schar

  18. Squires FC
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    Am I right in thinking the winner last season had a really poor start?

    1. FPL_Scoped
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Over 1m at this stage last season apparently. There's hope for us all!

      1. Squires FC
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Indeed! thanks.

  19. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    Why would you want to own a GK above 5m this season???

    Ederson an Allison block you from attacking assets. Just a sad fact.

    Getting in Pope is just WTF.

    1. Squires FC
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Not the only sad fact on display here

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        You going to get Pope, let alone Ederson when you have to transfer him out if you want triple City attack in a double GW?

        Also, how many clean sheets will Ederson get based on last season. Money in your team p*ssed down the drain unless you do not own amo of course.

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          Unless you do not own Mo

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 21 mins ago

            Had to correct

        2. Sure You Did
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          You have serious issues. 1800 posts in 4 weeks and you are always on here posting utter tripe. Please see a psychiatrist or grow TF up.

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 46 mins ago

            Apologies for making sense when someone earlier has to transfer out Ederson to get Alvarez.

            Good on you about all of my posts.

          2. Men in green tights
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 46 mins ago

            Just don’t bite ,looks like he’s enjoying himself . Do want most should be doing just don’t respond.
            Enjoy ourselves it’s only a game .

            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 45 mins ago

              Tisk tisk

            2. FOO FIGHTER
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 44 mins ago

              Are you also in the clan about Alvarez being benched away because of a plane flight?

              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 16 mins ago

                Away to WHU?

                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Next

            3. Squires FC
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 38 mins ago

              If he’s genuinely bothering you then yeah just ignore him.
              I’m just trolling a troll because I’m bored & it’s fair game.

        3. Squires FC
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 40 mins ago

          I tend not to go triple attacks tbh. A little too risky for me.
          I can answer the ederson cs question unfortunately but I do own him so hopefully quite a few.

          1. Squires FC
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 39 mins ago

            Cant*

    2. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Does anyone want 3 Liverpool attack though anyway?

  20. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    New article chaps…

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Gambling 🙁 shame
      What with that and FooFighter incessant spam, I think I'll log off for today.

      1. Men in green tights
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Agree with you , will log on tomorrow
        It’s a shame about the constant gambling being thrown into our faces when logging in when we what to have a discussion about football ( most of us)

  21. Squires FC
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    If Liverpool sell salah for £150m next summer, Who do they sign?

    Bowen seems logical. £80m - £100m probably. He could bring 20 goals at least in all comps.

    If Man Utd sell sancho and / or Anthony then you’d think bowen would be a top target for them too.

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Saka or Bowen.

      Unless they we have our eyes on a youngster whic will need time.

      The Saka shout is out of nowhere but he would be a proper replacement. Bowen will do though.

      1. Squires FC
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        I really don’t see that happening.
        Saka is a Londoner & arsenal are in a great position.
        But good on you for being reasonable for a moment. Baby steps & all that.

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          Yeah, don't think Saka will leave Arsenal anytime soon.

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Chiesa, if he shows his fitness this season, or maybe Raphinha if he's available from Barca.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        We will need a player which can go 90 minutes without hassle.

        Not sure what people think of Salah but at 31, he will put most of the thriving players to shame. That is how fit he still is.

      2. Squires FC
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Both good shouts!

    3. FPL_God
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Salah -> Saudi
      Saka -> Liverpool
      Anthony -> Arsenal
      Mbappe -> Utd

  22. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Interest in Diaby but his overall involvement not quite there yet. I would not bet against him for the fixtures after GW8 but if I had to choose, Mitoma or March would get in before him purely because of Brighton's style of play.

  23. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Moronic to plan a GW8 Wildcard with no Haaland ahead of the following?

    ARS (A)
    BHA (H)
    MUN (A)
    BOU (H)
    CHE (A)
    LIV (H)
    TOT (H)
    AVL (A)

    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      I don't want to call you a 'moron', so I won't just say 'yes', but I think it's madness honestly.

      1. Steevo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Thanks. Didn’t realise quite how bad the fixtures are for City, though fully aware they are / he is fixture-proof.

        1. Now I'm Panicking
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          No fixtures are bad when you are the best team in the country by a distance.

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      City's aggregate scores last season v those teams:

      7-2
      4-2 (1-1 after league was won)
      7-5
      8-1
      2-0 (1-0 after league was won)
      4-2
      4-3
      4-2

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Haaland returns:

        2g 2a
        2g 1a
        3g 2a
        1g 1a
        0g 0a (played 16mins in 2nd game)
        0g 0a (injured for 2nd game)
        1g 0a
        1g 1a

    3. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Those fixtures aren’t bad. It looks really tasty for City attackers

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Its certainly not moronic to ask the question - no one is entirely fixture-proof, and Liverpool, Man Utd & Spurs have really nice fixture runs around that time. I think by GW8 when you plan captaincy, you could feasibly be going for Son/Salah/Rashford many of those weeks.

      On the other hand, none of those defences are looking all that impenetrable at the moment. I suspect Liverpool & Spurs are overperforming; I don't see Arsenal or Man Utd testing them too much on current form; Villa, Spurs, Bournemouth should have plenty of goals in them. Certainly looks like a period to avoid City defenders, mind.

  24. x.jim.x
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Anyone else TCing Jackson this week?

    1. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      If Andy is doing it. I'm doing it.

