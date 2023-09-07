122
  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    5 hours ago

    Has Salah left the building?

    1. Bubbles1985
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Hopefully!

  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    Down to 6 from my GW1 squad
    Turner-Saliba-Estupiñán-Saka-Mitoma-Haaland

  3. drughi
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    uh oh just realised I could do sterling and foden > eze and son, exact cash

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Yeah Sterling had a bad week so best to sell

    2. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      no for me.

    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      No room for Spandau Ballet?

      1. snow pea in repose
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        True that

    4. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      https://youtu.be/YAMYsNe7DMQ

  4. Bubbles1985
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    WC required here...?

    Playing with some drafts, but will not pull the trigger until later next week. Hoping salah gets sold today!

    Turner Onana
    Henry Chilwell Botman Baldock ERoyal
    Saka Sterling Eze Bruno Son
    N.Jackson Haaland Mubama

    I have 2.5m sitting itb too

    1. drughi
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Nothing wrong with that team, just 1-2 changes in defense.

      1. Bubbles1985
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Maybe. It has been a frustrating start...

        Onana, ERoyal, Eze, Mubama were chosen over

        Areola, Udogie, Maddison, Archer - That I had in my draft!

    2. Wight Bear
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Salah won’t get sold today as the Saudi side have given up for now.

      1. Bubbles1985
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        We will see, deadline is 10pm tonight, isn't it?

        I don't think he will go, just hoping he does!

    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      No, but if you're bored you might as well.

    4. I Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Out of curiosity why do you want Salah to go? Would be terrible for FPL if Haaland is left as the only premium in the game.

      1. Bubbles1985
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        1 - I do not own him in FPL
        2 - I do not like Liverpool FC

        But aside from that, makes complete business sense for them to sell a player at that age for that amount of money!

        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          1. If he leaves no one will own him. Makes teams more similar.
          2. Fair enough.

          1. Bubbles1985
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            FPL is secondary to PL, for me.

            Plus seeing Klopp have a meltdown will be priceless.

            1. I like to party
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              So you get joy from other people's misery. Cool.

              1. Bubbles1985
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 28 mins ago

                Misery or petulance?

              2. x.jim.x
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                Laughing at other fans' misery is the best part of football.

  5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Who gets more points in the next three:

    A) Son: Sheffield, Arsenal, Liverpool
    B) Rashford: Brighton, Burnley, Palace

    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      B

    2. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      a

    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      B - potential for more goal and assists.
      Palace is the only one that might keep a clean sheet in your - B choice options

    4. Shark
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      A

    5. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Sonny gets more if he plays up front, Marcus more if he doesn't play up front.

      Go Son.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Correct. Son has lately played far too wide in that Spurs team, so it's been almost different position compared to Rash.

    6. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      A

    7. mdm
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      B by far

    8. ebb2sparky
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      I currently have son in my WC team but that’s mainly due to price changes. I think I prefer Rashford longer term. Quite likely that I’ll go with Son for now and switch to Rashford (or possibility Bruno) if/when Utd start looking better

    9. Goonerly
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      I know there's been a lot of chatter about United being a hot mess right now with the Sancho/Antony situations and we should steer clear of them, but as long as Rashford plays on the left, he'll be dangerous, involved and get scoring opportunities. Burnley's high line, as we saw against Spurs, will be gold for United. As could Brighton's attacking style of play, since United likes to counter (though Brighton will be a tough match).

      Son has, bar the hat-trick against a poor Burnley side, looked very average and on the fringe of things for Spurs. He'll likely score again in the next 3 matches, but I still think the best asset from Spurs is Maddison, due to him being part of pretty much all they do.

      So B for me.

    10. I like to party
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      SURLEY seeing Ferguson and Son hit hat-tricks last weekend has made you realise how unpredictable form is. Why do people still keep asking the same BS questions like this!!!????

      1. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        I think folks understand that Fergi was a random occurrence.

        Son is different, he has been a 12M player in recent years and has actually bagged +200 points. If you can get a blue-chip for 9.1, then that is exciting.

    11. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      C) Bruno?

      Is Bruno for real. Or is Bruno now a member of the Darwin, Jackson, and Wissa society of Expected Points Champions. Should he just be ignored as Noise in the Signal.

    12. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Rashford

  6. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    Good to go?

    Onana
    Gusto/Chilwell/Estupinan
    Salah/Saka/Maddison/Eze/Mbeumo
    Haaland/Alvarez

    Areola/Osula/Beyer/Baldock
    0ft 1.5itb

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Alvarez might not start.

      Will Estupinan start too?

      1. wulfrunian
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Actually i am thinking to start Beyer over Estupinan!Nottigham away isn't that bad.

        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Forest have not failed to score yet even in the more difficult fixtures on paper.

      2. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        What makes Alvarez a doubt? Return travel from South America?

        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Yes, presumably

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      That'll do Wulf, that'll do.

      1. wulfrunian
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        cheers

    3. mdm
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Alvarez, Estu, Gusto and Salah may not start. Other than that, you are gtg

      1. LFC_Suar3z
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Why would estupinian not start?

  7. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    Looks like Salah officially stays then

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Sauce?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        Found it. Too late to get Sane or any other replacement in for him they said...

        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 52 mins ago

          Yeah and I think their window is shut now

          1. RedLightning
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 48 mins ago

            The Saudi transfer window actually closes at 10pm BST tonight.

            1. FATHERLESS SON
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 14 mins ago

              Oops I thought they were ahead!

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Are you keeping him or moving for Son?

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        Both

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 40 mins ago

          🙂

          So guess you are going without Maddison?

          1. FATHERLESS SON
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 13 mins ago

            No have him as well

            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 9 mins ago

              Oh, nice.

              1. FATHERLESS SON
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 4 mins ago

                Salah | Son | Maddison | Mbuemo

                Then it’s just Saka/Bruno/Foden/Sterling that I’m debating between for the final spot

  8. Dankelichious
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Hey guys, long time fotball fan here, but kinda new to the FPL community, this is my third season (i've played a local swedish league fpl a few times before tho'). I started to get serious for this season to finally bet my friends in our mini-league. I'm just wondering what is considerd a good position to end up in. Is it under a million in rank, or under 100k? I'm ranked 200k right now with a very template team.

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Top 10k used to be the barometer to measure success I would say.
      More players and more accessible info mean that top 20k/50k/100k is probably a fairer reflection of a good season now.

    2. Toon lurk
      • 6 Years
      3 hours ago

      I wouldn't worry about rank right now, it's skewed by variance and a lot of people playing bench boost etc. I'd say top 50k now is equivalent of top 10k 5 years ago and before.

    3. ebb2sparky
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      I used to regularly finish in the top 10k with a few top 1k finishes too. I considered top 1k as an exceptional season and top 10k as pretty good but expected given the amount of time I spent playing the game. Nowadays I’d multiple those numbers by at least 10

      1. LFC_Suar3z
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        There's more people playing the game now

        Open Controls
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          There is maybe double the number of people playing, definitely not 10 times more. Difference is that years ago you needed to watch football to have a clue what players to pick. Nowadays there’s loads of websites telling you what to do.

  9. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Is there any chance of an injury list or article, especially during the internationals? Only found out JWP was out from a group chat, as I've not been paying as much attention to FPL during the international break.

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      I didnt even know he was out and im a west ham fan! Is that official?

      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        "There was a knock and some swelling which has gone down but it shouldn’t keep him out for any games. Of course it will be monitored but the hope is (unless something further happens) he should be available well in advance of the Man City game"

        According to ExWHUEmployee (quoted here: https://www.thewesthamway.com/2023/09/07/at-this-stage-exwhuemployee-hammers-midfielder-james-ward-prowse-injury-update/)

    2. FPL_God
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      He’s not out, he just bizarrely wasn’t picked

  10. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Question for Spurs Fans

    a- Son

    b- Maddi

    I have the worst record in the world of picking between teammates. Wissa vs Mbeumo (took Wissa), Dunk vs Another Tall dude (took Dunk), Rash vs Bruno last year (Bruno), Salah vs Mane on a DGW (Mane), Isak vs Wilson last May (took Isak), I could go on.

    I am not smart enough for this decision. Someone help me.

    1. LFC_Suar3z
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Both will score points, son will score more but is priced higher. Depends on what you could do with the spare cash in other areas of the team

    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours ago

      I like Maddison as a long term pick, safe and will tick over. Son always at risk of going back out wide but I do expect him to play central next game which looks superb.

    3. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Maddison

  11. shearer9
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Why captain Haaland over Salah?

    1. LFC_Suar3z
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Salah is a better captain this week, 100%

      Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      These weeks are worth the gamble going against Haaland.

    3. I Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Fear. Go Salah if you want.

    4. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Salah is not getting into good positions this season

  12. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Watkins to Darwin for free? I see Watkins is in the pick for the scout bust team, surprised by that! Palace are a tough nut to crack.

    1. LFC_Suar3z
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Strongly considering Darwin also, think the upside is insane if he starts. 2 goals and 2 assists in 79 minutes played over last 2 matches. 1 of those assists was off the post for an own goal and he missed a point blank header, so could have easily been 4 goals and 1 assist in under 90 minutes. This is the time to go for him before he hauls and everyone hops on. Even if he starts on the bench he will get 30 minutes and could easily get a goal or two in that time, even in the most difficult of fixtures (Newcastle away as an example).

      It think I've convinced myself now writing this...

      1. I like to party
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        "so could have easily been 4 goals and 1 assist in under 90 minutes"
        ....but it wasn't.

        If I had of picked the right lottery numbers, I could easily be a millionaire right now.
        .....but I didn't.

        1. LFC_Suar3z
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Good afternoon Mr Glass half empty

          1. I like to party
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            There is a huge difference between optimism and reality.

            But, if Bruno, Rashford and Hojlund took all their chances on Sunday. And Odegaard, Rice and Jesus had of missed theirs, United would have won 4-0.

            So I should put United players in my team right?

        2. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Think your name is a bit of a misnomer...

    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      I'm not sure if it's worth a transfer, but he should probably be in the scout team. Bizarre choice to put Watkins in there - I'd sooner have Darwin, Ferguson, Jesus or Jackson over him if just picking a team for next GW. Maybe even Solanke or Hojlund if I was feeling punty.

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Strange one indeed. 0 goals and playing against a solid defence. I guess they've just gone for a nailed option for now with a view to changing closer to the deadline with more info.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Makes it a bit pointless doing it if they're just going to stick whoever in without much thought, especially about 2 weeks before the deadline.

  13. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Which one scores more in GW5, and by how much:

    a) Haaland (c), Martinelli, Fernandes
    b) Son (c), Haaland, Maddison (-4)

    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      So it's simplified to:

      a) Haaland, Martinelli, Fernandes
      b) Son (c), Maddison (-4)

      1. LFC_Suar3z
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        A

    2. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      A

  14. LFC_Suar3z
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    This is my team (starting 11) bench is fodder.

    Sanchez
    Chilwell Estupinian Udogie
    Salah Saka Mbuemo Diaby
    Wissa Haaland Jackson

    I am worried about no spurs coverage. Salah is non-negotiable in terms of a sell. So, my only route to Son/Madders without taking a hit is:

    Saka/Mbuemo to Son
    Diaby to Madders

    Not happy with any of these if I am honest as the players I am selling I am happy with.

    Should I just go without until GW8 and upgrade Wissa (who has a difficult fixture Newcastle Away, and now has competition from Maupay)

    Possible upgrades are Darwin, Jesus, Watkins, Alvarez.

    Or do I just roll??

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours ago

      Agree with you, wouldn't want to sell any of your midfielders. Wissa to Darwin looks fun.

    2. ebb2sparky
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I think you should go 352, selling Jackson and bringing in Maddison but yes Wissa needs to go too. Personally I’d go Alvarez assuming you have at least one reasonable bench option

  15. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    With Brentford looking good attacking wise and having no Europe makes Mbeumo pretty much a set forget, right?

    1. Mirror Man
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Wrong

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        I think it is wrong ignoring him.

        1. LFC_Suar3z
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Set and forget for now for sure

        2. Mirror Man
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Good pick when the fixtures are favorable. This is Mbuemo we're talking about here not Ruud van Nistelrooy.

    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      1 goal from open play in 7 hours of football (including an hour against Newport County) is hardly worth 'set and forget' status.

    3. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      My biggest mistake was not starting with him. His expected data from last season was above many of the big hitters, especially when you give him Toney's penalty xG. But instead I went with guys like Mitoma, Bruno, Rashford, Saka, Martinelli just because I had money to spend, and Mitoma had great fixtures. I'll trust the data from now on.

      I'm bringing him in this week to correct the mistake. Given that Brentford play a 352 in the big games, where he moves up front, his attacking threat isn't really impacted by the fixtures as much. So he's an easy glue guy for the long-term.

      1. Mirror Man
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Professional footballer and a glue huffer? Impressive.

    4. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      They have some pretty good home fixtures coming up, I think he can be rotated if you have a great option in your bench

  16. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    https://theathletic.com/live-blogs/saudi-arabia-transfer-deadline-day-live-updates-salah/Qsp8RjBcIYTL/

    According to David Ornstein, Salah isn't leaving

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      "Jadon Sancho isn’t joining Saudi Pro League before transfer deadline tonight. 23yo admired but move not happening."

      Very upsetting.

      1. Piggs Boson
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Yep. That £350,000 per week needs to get off the wage bill. Unbelievable that the owners thought that was okay to begin with.

        I wouldn't blame Ten Hag for trying to force him out, but I doubt Sancho's being made a scapegoat like he suggests. He frequently missed training in Dortmund, this isn't the first time his training has been an issue.

        It's up to Jadon to prove he's worth that money now.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          I can't believe the amount of people who have sided with Sancho on this non-issue really. We've seen managers call out players before, in much harsher words (Mourinho on Shaw, for example) and not seen this much 'outrage'.

          Sancho's had 3 club managers and the national team manager all neglect to make him a starter, and Ten Hag is the third manager to mention issues with him now. I don't even think what Ten Hag said was particularly bad and I doubt it would even be remembered had Sancho not put that daft "statement" out.

          No chance another club will take him with those wages, so we're stuck in another situation where we're either stuck with the player until his contract expires (like Martial or Maguire) or we end up paying them to leave (like Alexis). It's criminal how badly we're ran, honestly.

    2. mad_beer ✅
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Nobody should be shocked by this.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Great, so he can spread his misery around the Youth team instead.

    3. FPL_God
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Presumably means Mbappe won’t get to join Liverpool or Utd. He’s going to be inconsolable.

    4. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      So something that was never happening isn't happening.

      Turns out I'm not going out on a date with Beyonce this weekend.

  17. raoulduke71
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    a) Madders & Trippier
    b) Sonny & Schar

    my head tells me option A...

  18. theodosios
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Would you get rid of Mitoma for next 5 games and for who?
    I have 7m for that transfer, rest of mid Maddison, Mbeumo, Saka, Ode

    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Eze, Diaby

  19. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Double Gameweek 7

    Luton vs EVE (a) + BUR (H)
    Burnley vs NEW (a) + LUT (a)

    https://twitter.com/BurnleyOfficial/status/1699799712294211791

    1. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Won’t be making any changes for that one , got none of the players from any of them teams

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Might start Kabore if I'm confident he starts both games.

      Morris from Luton as a 3rd FWD is an interesting option to consider.

      1. Men in green tights
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Forgot about morris probably the only one I would go for if had to choose one

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I have Bell, may start him for the DGW...

    4. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      TC Boydinho?

  20. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Can't wait for people to start loading up on Luton nobodies

  21. Ze_Austin
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    NEW ART:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/09/07/fpl-double-gameweek-7-confirmed-for-luton-and-burnley/

