Luton Town and Burnley will both have a Double Gameweek 7 after the two clubs’ previously postponed fixture was rescheduled for Tuesday 3rd October.

Luton will travel to Everton (a) before hosting Burnley (h) at Kenilworth Road.

Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany’s side will face Newcastle United (a) and Luton (a) in their double.

The Hatters were supposed to play Burnley in Gameweek 2 but the match was postponed because their extensive ground improvements weren’t completed in time.

OWNERSHIP OF LUTON AND BURNLEY PLAYERS

There are currently just three players from Luton and Burnley with over 2% ownership and all of them are £4.0m defenders: Jordan Beyer (3.3%), Amari’i Bell (6.5%) and Manchester City loanee Issa Kabore (5.3%).

The latter dropped to the bench in Gameweek 4, with Alfie Doughty (£4.4m) preferred following his Carabao Cup goal in midweek.

Another Luton wing-back, Ryan Giles (£4.5m), has attempted more crosses (32) than any other FPL defender so far in 2023/24.

Further forward, two low-owned strikers merit consideration.

Lyle Foster (£5.0m) and Carlton Morris (£5.5m) have both produced two attacking returns in three appearances so far this season.

Foster has registered five shots in the box and two Opta-defined ‘big chances’ in that time, while the Luton man is averaging an attempt every 30 minutes.