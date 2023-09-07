49
  1. Ze_Austin
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Err... Maybe Semenyo to Foster for me, then

    Staying away from both defences

  2. theodosios
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Probably one of most uninteresting DGWs ever.

    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      Aye, not the most inspiring is it.

      I guess ful/WOL/eve + BUR is a nice little run for Morris.

    2. Dušan Citizen
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Ok, just ignore it, easier for me to make difference then.

  3. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Luton are not going to be an easy team to deal with at home with that small pitch of theirs, West Ham figured that out. I watched that game and that pitch will benefit Luton.

    Only have Bell, stuck on my bench. He may be useful for the DGW and is nailed.

    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I quite like Giles, proper attacking wing-back, just a shame he's 4.5m.

      No idea what's happening with Kabore. Dropped in GW4 but Edwards didn't mention it in his post-match presser.

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Don't mind Morris as 3rd FWD pick for DGW7 if folks have a spare transfers. Against two poor defences and he is on pens

  5. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Interesting. I'm on wildcard so Beyer and Anderson could be my bench 4.0s ready for a DGW start.

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      I'm on a wildcard and will completely ignore both teams.

      1. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Lol, thats the wise thing to do!. I've got Kabore and he'll likely stay on the bench.

        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Actually, you know what? With Wolves at home, Everton away and Burnley home for 2 GWs, I can have Giles, bench him GW5 and then convert him to Henry GW8.

    2. Dušan Citizen
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      The problem is we don't really know who are nailed defenders for Luton

  6. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Wild Cards in turmoil:)

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Ha ha

  7. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Was considering Morris last week as I needed to get rid of João Pedro. I'm just not confident on the number of chances they'll realistically create. Burnley might pick up at some point soon but it's been quite a poor start from them, if Watkins wasn't so wasteful they would have had a couple of 5-1 losses on the bounce at home

  8. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    I can have Morris instead of Joao Pedro but who will I bench for him?

    Haaland, Foden (Wolves away)
    Saka, Martinelli (Bournemouth away)
    Sterling, Jackson (Fulham away)
    Mbeumo (Forest away)

  9. ritzyd
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Triple Burnley and Luton the play on WC!!

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Free Hit - 5 defenders and a goalkeeper from those 2 - neither will score.

  10. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Antman!

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      My favourite superhero.

  11. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Morris and Foster are the main interests for the double. Maybe Kaminski.

    Could be a good time to bench boost…

    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Buy now!

  12. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    So now with Salah staying, what are your thoughts on LFC this season. Other than our defence needing some work I think our squad is looking pretty good and we will do well this season.

    Defence needs some work but we should be fine till January.

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      just now

      You'll score a ton of goals, Salah will get a fair share, but he's still too expensive at £12.5m. The defence is shonky, but then so is United's and Chelsea's, so you're in with a shout of Top 4.

  13. beninho07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    Play wildcard to get 3 burnley and 3 luton players

    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Second this

    2. P-P-A-P
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      I wouldn't.

    3. The 12th Man
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Id rather get 2 or 3 in then WC them out after.
      Dont think ill be bothering though.

  14. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Regarding Darwin and Diaz, it seems they will be 1st choice this season but vs Villa, Gapko came on for Nunez and Jota for Diaz both at 65 minutes which is something to look out for.

    I have Diaz, he likes to score early in games but if he is going to be continously hauled off early then I may get rid. Will see how it goes over the next 2 GW's but with Europe coming up this may be a reoccurring theme. Can't blame Klopp though as he probably does not want him to get injured. Stay away from Jota, he will be the attacking asset which sees the least minutes due to his fitness/injury issues.

    Salah is not leaving my team, he is 31 but is a machine plus will be he his last season so he will do his best to break records again.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Not sure you can conclude Darwin is first choice after only starting 1 game in 4 and Klopp has Gakpo and Jota available that can play CF.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Nunez and Salah link up well, even last season they did. Nunez got it all to prove now. Last season never really settled well, he started off with a red card then Diaz got injured and was used out on the left on occasion. He is very quick and a deadly finisher i.e. both goals vs Newcastle.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Sure but that doesn't necessarily mean he is first choice. I expect Klopp to rotate the CF spot depending on opponent/setup. Darwin, Gakpo and Jota bring different qualities to that position

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Diaz probably won't start at Wolves on Sat 16th Sept.

      1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        Ha ha timing..see below..

        Late international return ?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          17 mins ago

          Yep.

          Colombia play in Chile I think.

          Brazil in Peru.

          Argentina in Bolivia and all doubtful.

          6 South American world cup qualifying games, 2 this time around.

          plus African Nations Cup in January I think to consider.

          1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            Peru/Bolivia high altitude

            Chile ?

          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            I've travelled from Lima to La Paz and into Chile.

            La Paz is the real high altitude up in the Andes.

            Peru obviously climbs up that way but Lima is pretty much at sea level as is much of Chile.

            I spent most time in Peru, Bolivia and Argentina tho.

      2. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        I have jumped out of planes at 11 thousand feet. I am sure a plane flight is not going to make Diaz sit on the bench.

    3. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Diaz wasnt very involved stats wise last gw, and doesnt have prolific creturn history, though he has had injuries ..

      Thinking of keeping him for Wolves, shifting Bowen for Son, then Diaz following gw

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Diaz is a good asset, bad injury last season. If I know he is going to play full matches then I would want to keep him because he can score at any time.

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Regardless of his stats.

    4. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      21 mins ago

      Diaz getting taken off at 65 mins was a massive red flag for me. Salah is not leaving now (it seems) so reduced mins feels like it’s going to happen fairly often.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Game state dictated the early subs, 3-0 up after 55 mins. Don't know if it should give a "massive red flag" yet imo

        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          There will be plenty of games like that when they fly out of the blocks, red flag is relevant with so many attackers.

  15. Barnaby Wilde
    35 mins ago

    Who would you rather have:

    A) Chilwell & Jackson

    or

    B) Udogie & Mbeuno

    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      A bc of Chilwell

  16. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Hmm a wildcard bench of Leno Archer Burnley Luton.

    Then can switch Leno to a DGW keeper and get BB done and out of the way..? Archer plays WH so not too bad.

  17. Maddamotha
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    OMG HAALAND BENCHED

  18. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    Think I’ll sit this one out.

