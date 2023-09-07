11
11 Comments
  1. Mini League Fatigue
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    International week …. Yawn !

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Time flies!

  2. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Double Villa defence on the cards for me, Digne and Cash. Hopefully it does not go south but attacking returns and cleans sheets are possible. Will have to keep some £'s aside just incase Dinge gets flogged to the bench once Moreno is match fit.

  3. Barnaby Wilde
    16 mins ago

    Nketiah or Jackson?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Neither

  4. SomeoneKnows
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    1FT + 0.7 itb which would you do?

    A) Pickford > ???
    B) Mubama > Archer
    C) Salah > Maddison
    D) Mitoma > Bowen
    E) Baldock > Cash

    Pickford
    Udogie, Estupiñan, Chilwell
    Salah, Saka, Bruno, Mbuemo, Mitoma
    Haaland, Alvarez

    (Turner, Mubama, Baldock, Bell)

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pickford to Flekken?

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Or B which will probably be your best move because he will rise soon enough.

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I got the exact same bench with Archer.

  5. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Interested in bringing son in, but would need to lose one of these. Who is best to ditch? Is it worth it?

    A...maddison
    B...Bruno
    C...rashford
    D...saka

    Only got maddison last week - but son feels incredible asset if playing up front. Thanks

    1. Flynny
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Or.maybe don't get son till gw8 v luton....

