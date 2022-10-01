297
Dugout Discussion October 1

3pm team news: Diaz, Darwin and Gordon benched

Following on from Arsenal’s victory in the north London derby, we’ve got five more Premier League matches taking place this afternoon:

(UK times)

The impact of the September internationals is being felt across the country, with a number of players either absent or benched as a result of their involvement with their nations over the last fortnight.

At Anfield, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are all substitutes for Liverpool’s clash with Brighton.

Fabio Carvalho and Roberto Firmino instead start alongside Mohamed Salah in attack.

New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has kept the tinkering to a minimum, making just one change from Graham Potter’s final starting XI as Albion manager a month ago.

It’s an enforced alteration, too, with Pervis Estupinan coming in for the ill Enock Mwepu.

Potter’s first Premier League line-up as Chelsea boss shows two changes from the side sent out against RB Salzburg.

Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana are back in the team, replacing the ill Marc Cucurella and the benched Cesar Azpilicueta.

There’s no Joachim Andersen in the Crystal Palace squad today, while Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp drop to the bench.

Nathaniel Clyne, Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise are all recalled to the Eagles’ line-up.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is fit enough to start for Fulham despite picking up a knock or two while representing Serbia but there are three enforced alterations with Willian and Kenny Tete injured and Joao Palhinha suspended.

In come Layvin Kurzawa, Nathaniel Chalobah, Daniel James and Kevin Mbabu, while Issa Diop is benched.

Callum Wilson returns to the Newcastle United starting XI in place of the injured Alexander Isak.

Sven Botman, Jacob Murphy and Sean Longstaff are also recalled as Matt Targett, Ryan Fraser and Joelinton have to make do with substitute rules.

The busiest manager of the day is Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, who makes six changes from Saints’ last match.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, £4.0m defender Juan Larios, Duje Caleta-Car, Joe Aribo, Stuart Armstrong and Sekou Mara are the players brought into the team.

Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman and Dwight McNeil replace Asmir Begovic, the injured Nathan Patterson and the surprisingly benched Anthony Gordon in Frank Lampard’s three alterations.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin misses out yet again.

Bournemouth make one change from the side that earned a draw at Newcastle in Gameweek 8.

Kieffer Moore is in for Ryan Christie, so it’ll be interesting to see where exactly Dominic Solanke lines up.

Visitors Brentford make two changes from the side that were well beaten by Arsenal last time around.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Shandon Baptiste are in for Josh Dasilva and Aaron Hickey.

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, A Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, L Cook, Lerma, TavernierBilling, Moore, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Stephens, Christie, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Hill, Anthony.

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Mee, Baptiste, Damsgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Cox, Buchanan, Hickey, Dasilva, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Roerslev, Trevitt.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Ward, Guehi, Mitchell, Eze, Doucoure, Olise, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha.

Subs: Johnstone, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Schlupp, Hughes, Ebiowei, Riedewald, Gordon.

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Fofana, Silva, Chilwell, James, Mount, Jorginho, Kovacic, Sterling, Havertz, Aubameyang.

Subs: Bettinelli, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Broja, Ziyech, Gallagher, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta.

Fulham XI: Leno, Mbabu, Adarabioyo, Ream, Kurzawa, Chalobah, Reed, James, Pereira, DeCordova-Reid, Mitrovic.

Subs: Rodák, Diop, Duffy, Parkes, Onomah, Cairney, Harris, Kebano, Vinicíus.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Wilson, Murphy.

Subs: Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Joelinton, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Anderson.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Carvalho.

Subs: Gomez, Milner, Adrian, Elliott, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Arthur, Phillips.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Estupinan, Gross, Trossard, Welbeck.

Subs: Lamptey, Colwill, Lallana, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma, Steele, Gilmour.

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Larios, Ward-Prowse, Maitland-Niles, Mara, Aribo, S Armstrong, Adams.

Subs: McCarthy, Perraud, Salisu, Edozie, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Walcott, Djenepo, A Armstrong.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, Gray, Maupay, McNeil.

Subs: Begovic, Keane, Vinagre, John, Doucoure, Davies, Garner, Gordon, Rondon.

  SirWenger
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    Mitro done and dusted 0 pointer

    Open Controls
  denial
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Typical to get mitro in against forest and he goes tits up.

    Open Controls
    Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Classic FPL Mitrovic

      Open Controls
    jacob1989
      just now

      Sold jesus on a wc last gw for this troll mitro

      Open Controls
  Deulofail
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Wow. Intentionally slapping the ball away with your hand, stopping a player running 1-1 on goal. YC.

wtf

    wtf

    Open Controls
    Ginkapo FPL
      11 Years
      just now

      VAR to change the clear and obvious error?

      Open Controls
      x.jim.x
        8 Years
        just now

        Already got away with it

        Open Controls
  PartyTime
    1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Jesus to Mitrovic (-4) 🙁

    Open Controls
    Deulofail
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Don't do it

      Open Controls
    DARE TO BISCAN
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      2 mins ago

      That'll teach ya

      Open Controls
      PartyTime
        1 Year
        just now

        Lol. Why so toxic 😆

        Open Controls
    g40steve
      4 Years
      1 min ago

      Open Controls
  Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
    10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Silva so lucky to get away with a yellow there, just know if it was us our player would of been off.

    Open Controls
  Critical Observer
    6 Years
    6 mins ago

    That onside decision on Salah appears sus as. His upper body was clearly beyond any lines drawn from the defender's boots.

    Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      3 mins ago

      visually the camera angle looked offside to me

      Open Controls
      Critical Observer
        6 Years
        just now

        Exactly.

        Open Controls
  Sun Jihai
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    5 mins ago

    10 men Fulham with no Mitrovic
    This must be the most nailed on CS ever

    Open Controls
    DARE TO BISCAN
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Shhh

      Open Controls
    Stimps
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I started Ward over Pope so it's sure to be

      Open Controls
      Sun Jihai
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        just now

        Unless the Vinicius they just brought on is Vinicius Junior, Fulham ain't scoring here

        Open Controls
      Scots Gooner
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        just now

        Me too. Any chance Iverson plays?

        Open Controls
  AC/DC AFC
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Chelsea equaliser

1 1

    1 1

    Open Controls
  Limbo
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Auba goal

    Open Controls
    Limbo
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Silva (a)

      Open Controls
      g40steve
        4 Years
        4 mins ago

        James A A

        Open Controls
      Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
        10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Who shouldn't be on the pitch, typical 🙂

        Open Controls
  Santi MMT
    9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Wow. Silva and Auba really

    Open Controls
    Santi MMT
      9 Years
      4 mins ago

      He should of been sent of earlier

      Open Controls
      Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
        10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ref bottled it yeah

        Open Controls
  g40steve
    4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Auba enters the room

    Open Controls
  DycheDycheBaby
    7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Almiron 2nd on my bench lol

    Open Controls
  Mr. O'Connell
    10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mitro. Take you place with Mahrez, Digne and Barnes. Never again.

    Open Controls
  JEZOOS
    5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mitro always been a troll.

    Open Controls
  Silecro
    4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Great auba goal

    Open Controls
  Deulofail
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Diaz + Jesus > Zaha +

    A) Edouard
    B) Auba

    Open Controls
  Kodap
    5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mitro typical, bring him in and he gets 2 points and now a fat zero

    Open Controls
  Free Hat
    3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Didnt expect this gw to get most points from arsenal assets...

    Open Controls
  Kaneyonero
    6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Lolitrovic

    Open Controls
    Del Griffith
      10 Years
      1 min ago

      Trollovic

      Open Controls
    AMBELLINA PRISE
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      just now

      Trollovic

      Open Controls
    PartyTime
      1 Year
      just now

      Pantrovic

      Open Controls
  Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Apology for getting the decision wrong for Silva handball already being drafted at FA headquarters. Clowns.

    Open Controls
  KAPTAIN KANE'S SON
    5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Trent eating up those BAPs

    Open Controls
  The Tinkerman
    7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Isak, Mitro and Patterson on WC last week. Lovely.

    Open Controls
    Santi MMT
      9 Years
      1 min ago

      Atleast we are all on the same boat

      Open Controls
    SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      6 Years
      just now

      Digne, Patterson, Mitrovic here

      Open Controls
    Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      just now

      Extremely unlucky. Only first two for me and navigating, but FPL!

      Open Controls
  Kodap
    5 Years
    1 min ago

    Watching that Silva handball back in slow mo, how on earth has he got away with that, standard of officiating is awful.

    Open Controls
    Goodfeathers
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      just now

      Shocking

      Open Controls
  Deulofail
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    1 min ago

    Almiron owners pretty lucky to get a goal from a player like Almiron

    Open Controls
    FPL Brains
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      11 Years
      just now

      Something Grealish would say.

      Open Controls
    Mr. O'Connell
      10 Years
      just now

      I've just seen goal. I don't think he meant it.

      Open Controls

