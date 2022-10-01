3pm team news: Diaz, Darwin and Gordon benched

Following on from Arsenal’s victory in the north London derby, we’ve got five more Premier League matches taking place this afternoon:

(UK times)

The impact of the September internationals is being felt across the country, with a number of players either absent or benched as a result of their involvement with their nations over the last fortnight.

At Anfield, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are all substitutes for Liverpool’s clash with Brighton.

Fabio Carvalho and Roberto Firmino instead start alongside Mohamed Salah in attack.

New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has kept the tinkering to a minimum, making just one change from Graham Potter’s final starting XI as Albion manager a month ago.

It’s an enforced alteration, too, with Pervis Estupinan coming in for the ill Enock Mwepu.

Potter’s first Premier League line-up as Chelsea boss shows two changes from the side sent out against RB Salzburg.

Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana are back in the team, replacing the ill Marc Cucurella and the benched Cesar Azpilicueta.

There’s no Joachim Andersen in the Crystal Palace squad today, while Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp drop to the bench.

Nathaniel Clyne, Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise are all recalled to the Eagles’ line-up.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is fit enough to start for Fulham despite picking up a knock or two while representing Serbia but there are three enforced alterations with Willian and Kenny Tete injured and Joao Palhinha suspended.

In come Layvin Kurzawa, Nathaniel Chalobah, Daniel James and Kevin Mbabu, while Issa Diop is benched.

Callum Wilson returns to the Newcastle United starting XI in place of the injured Alexander Isak.

Sven Botman, Jacob Murphy and Sean Longstaff are also recalled as Matt Targett, Ryan Fraser and Joelinton have to make do with substitute rules.

The busiest manager of the day is Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, who makes six changes from Saints’ last match.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, £4.0m defender Juan Larios, Duje Caleta-Car, Joe Aribo, Stuart Armstrong and Sekou Mara are the players brought into the team.

Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman and Dwight McNeil replace Asmir Begovic, the injured Nathan Patterson and the surprisingly benched Anthony Gordon in Frank Lampard’s three alterations.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin misses out yet again.

Bournemouth make one change from the side that earned a draw at Newcastle in Gameweek 8.

Kieffer Moore is in for Ryan Christie, so it’ll be interesting to see where exactly Dominic Solanke lines up.

Visitors Brentford make two changes from the side that were well beaten by Arsenal last time around.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Shandon Baptiste are in for Josh Dasilva and Aaron Hickey.

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, A Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, L Cook, Lerma, Tavernier, Billing, Moore, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Stephens, Christie, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Hill, Anthony.

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Mee, Baptiste, Damsgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Cox, Buchanan, Hickey, Dasilva, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Roerslev, Trevitt.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Ward, Guehi, Mitchell, Eze, Doucoure, Olise, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha.

Subs: Johnstone, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Schlupp, Hughes, Ebiowei, Riedewald, Gordon.

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Fofana, Silva, Chilwell, James, Mount, Jorginho, Kovacic, Sterling, Havertz, Aubameyang.

Subs: Bettinelli, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Broja, Ziyech, Gallagher, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta.

Fulham XI: Leno, Mbabu, Adarabioyo, Ream, Kurzawa, Chalobah, Reed, James, Pereira, DeCordova-Reid, Mitrovic.

Subs: Rodák, Diop, Duffy, Parkes, Onomah, Cairney, Harris, Kebano, Vinicíus.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Wilson, Murphy.

Subs: Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Joelinton, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Anderson.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Carvalho.

Subs: Gomez, Milner, Adrian, Elliott, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Arthur, Phillips.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Estupinan, Gross, Trossard, Welbeck.

Subs: Lamptey, Colwill, Lallana, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma, Steele, Gilmour.

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Larios, Ward-Prowse, Maitland-Niles, Mara, Aribo, S Armstrong, Adams.

Subs: McCarthy, Perraud, Salisu, Edozie, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Walcott, Djenepo, A Armstrong.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, Gray, Maupay, McNeil.

Subs: Begovic, Keane, Vinagre, John, Doucoure, Davies, Garner, Gordon, Rondon.