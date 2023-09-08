150
Members September 8

FPL International Break Members Video: Andy + David

150 Comments
Our Members Videos are continuing right on through the international break this season.

This week, Scoutcast host Andy North is joined by Audio and Video Editor David Munday in this exclusive stream for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout. 

The pair are chatting over on our YouTube channel about how the Members Area can help solve any goalkeeping dilemmas as well as looking at Burnley and Luton’s Double Gameweek 7.

Carlton Morris (£5.5m) gets a bit of a look-in while Jordan Pickford (£4.5m) owners might want to look away. 

The stream is watchable via the embedded video below.

150 Comments Post a Comment
  1. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Would u sell Pedro tonight before prices change to get Awoniyi ?

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      If you will be priced out yes if not no

    2. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      If you want rid of Pedro long term, then absolutely.

  2. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    45 mins ago

    Fat Neymar misses a penalty. He looks like he's been on the beers which is odd considering where he lives now.

  3. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    44 mins ago

    Can only have one. Son or Maddison?

    1. Winnerr
      30 mins ago

      maddison and save the moeny

  4. Winnerr
    39 mins ago

    S

    1. Winnerr
      just now

      Sterling or Mbeumo in this week?

  5. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Price changes 9 September

    No risers

    Fallers: Coutinho (5.8), Cairney (4.9), Souček (4.9), Thiago (4.8), Van de Beek (4.8), Tarkowski (4.4)

    1. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Thank you

