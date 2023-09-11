Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Hall of Fame live rankings have been updated over this international break.

Here we take a quick look at the make-up of the top ten, plus give a brief overview of how these leading managers have their squads currently set up.

WHAT IS THE FPL HALL OF FAME?

For the uninitiated, the Hall of Fame is a ranking system applied to everyone who takes part in either of our FPL mini-leagues.

Managers’ past and present performances are then tracked to give a Hall of Fame (HoF) rating.

THE STANDINGS

Since our end-of-season update, there has been one change inside the top ten. Replacing Matt Corbidge – still nearby in 12th – is Niall O’Connor.

Over 15 campaigns, O’Connor has only once finished outside of the top 60k, including ending 2008/09 in 143rd and 2021/22 in 546th place.

Finn Sollie remains ahead of Fabio Borges, with both currently on 271 points by Gameweek 4. Of these ten, the highest-ranked so far is Mark Hurst at around 122k, whilst four are below the top million – Jon Ballantyne (1.03m), Jon Corke (1.55m), John Canning (1.64m) and Rob Mayes (1.93m).

Unsurprisingly, none of this experienced lot has activated a chip so far.

SQUADS OF THE TOP TEN

GOALKEEPERS DEFENDERS MIDFIELDERS FORWARDS Turner (10) Chilwell (10) Fernandes (9) Haaland (10) Pickford (6) Estupinan (8) Saka (9) Jackson (9) Onana (3) Saliba (6) Rashford (8) Archer (5) Flekken (1) Udogie (3) Mbeumo (8) Alvarez (2) Botman (3) Sterling (5) Simms, Pepple (1) Gabriel (3) Maddison (4) Surridge, Osula (1) Gusto (3) Odegaard (2) Baldock (3) Foden (2) Dias (2) Salah (1) Tarkowski (2) Eze (1) Alexander-Arnold (1) Mitoma (1) Konsa, Gvardiol (1) Martinez, Beyer (1) Kabore, Bell (1)

The first observation is that all ten have opted for a 3-5-2 formation, although Mark Hurst did bring in Julian Alvarez (£6.7m) as a third forward in Gameweek 4. He now has eight strong attackers to select seven from.

Meanwhile, the unanimous picks are Erling Haaland (£14.1m), Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) and Matt Turner (£4.0m). Names like Nicolas Jackson (£7.2m), Bukayo Saka (£8.7m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m) are very close, with two being without Pervis Estupinan (£5.3m).

No midfielder is in every squad, although defence is the position with more variation – just three of them are selected by at least four. A trio still have Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes (£4.8m).

Furthermore, Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.9m) make just one line-up.

FPL HALL OF FAME FAQ

How is my rating calculated?

The ‘HoF Rating’ is based on your points scores from previous FPL seasons, with the latest season weighted the heaviest and each preceding season weighted at roughly 80% of the one that followed. In other words, those who performed best in 2022/23 get a bigger boost than those who did best in 2007/08. The ‘HoF Ranking’ even allows for those with missing years, adapting the formula accordingly to allow rookies to rank alongside the veterans of FPL.

How do I join the Hall of Fame

Simply sign up to our leagues – either the Fantasy Football Scout one or, if eligible, the Fantasy Football Scout Members’ league. The code for the latter will be available on the dashboard of the Members’ Area after launch.

How do I find myself in the Hall of Fame?

The search box at the top of the ranking tables allows you to search by surname or by FPL ID.

What if I don’t want to be listed?

Either notify us via support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk or simply leave the relevant Fantasy Football Scout mini-league. You’ll be removed on the next update.

When does the Hall of Fame get updated?

The Career table is available to all and is updated after each season to display the latest yearly rankings. The Live version, accessible only to Members, is updated sporadically throughout the season to reflect the scores of the current campaign.