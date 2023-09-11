160
  1. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    I've asked before but still undecided. Thoughs appreciated.

    A) Jackson to Álvarez
    B) Jackson to Awoniyi
    C) Jackson to Ferguson
    D) Keep Jackson for now

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      None of them seem entirely clearcut to me. Managing Ferguson will require lots of guesswork to avoid cameos (barring further helpful announcements from RDZ). Awoniyi seems a decent option but tbh I haven't seen quite enough of him to know how sustainable current form is. I feel like it might be a bit late for Alvarez now with UCL starting & the fixtures turning GW8? But I could be wrong there. Anyway, I think I'd just leave it for now

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Makes a lot of sense. Much appreciated, as always!

  2. nick8070
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Help please...

    Pickford Turner
    Chilwell Estu Udogie Henry Baldock
    Rashford Saka Odegaard Maddison Mbeumo
    Haaland Jackson Alvaraz

    1 FT, 0 ITB

    What to do?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Roll seems fine?

  3. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    2FT, 1.7ITB and I have no idea what to do I feel like I don't really need anyone urgently this week...thoughts?

    Turner (Pickford)
    Chilwell Gabriel Udogie (Estupinan Baldock)
    Rashford Bruno Maddison Saka Mbeumo
    Haaland Jackson (Archer)

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      You could swap one of your keepers, Turner not nailed for long and Pickford is leaking goals.

      Or Archer to DGW fwd?

  4. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Time to Wildcard?

    Turner
    Estu, Chilwell, Akanji
    Saka, Rashford, Maddison, Diaz,
    Haaland, Watkins, Alvarez

    Johnstone, Mitoma, Kabore, Baldock

    1. saata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I see no reason to WC. You can field a strong team this week.

  5. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Diaby or Martinelli?

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Depending on your other Arsenal assets would opt Diaby given the upcoming fixtures. Looks lively & possibly nailed when fit.

      1. Gazwaz80
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers, I have no other Asenal…

  6. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

  7. Fuddled FC
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    Why are people going for Udogie rayher than Romero?

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      It is Destiny.

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Because he has a higher chance of getting attacking returns. You won't get points for the goals Romero has already scored.

  8. The Big Fella
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    My midfield is currently Eze, Rashford, Salah, Saka and Martinelli. I want Son and I am debating downgrading one of the Arsenal boys to Sterling and then upgrading Rashford to Son. Sound thinking or bad idea?

