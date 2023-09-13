FPL Gameweek 5: The early team news and injury updates

We’ve got the early team and injury news for Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

There’s a lot to catch up on, with a handful of new flags appearing over the international break and reds turning yellow as some returns to fitness near.

The pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday will, of course, tell us a lot more on the fitness front. We’ll have article round-ups on both days and a video summary, as usual.

In the meantime, this initial rundown gives an overview of all 20 Premier League sides.

Our team news tab and injuries and bans page are the places to go for more information as the deadline nears.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS V LIVERPOOL

Doubts remain over the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who pulled out of the England squad for the September internationals with the hamstring injury he sustained in Gameweek 4.

Jurgen Klopp didn’t think it was too serious at the time but we’ve not heard anything since about the results of the defender’s scan.

Ibrahima Konate (muscle) hinted that he was getting close to a return to training in a social media post, meanwhile.

Virgil van Dijk definitely remains out after having his one-match ban extended by an extra game, while it remains to be seen if Thiago Alcantara has recovered from the “little setback” in his recovery from a long-term lay-off; Klopp suggested he’d be close after the international break.

As for Wolves, we’re not aware of too many concerns heading into Gameweek 5.

Joe Hodge will very likely still be out with a hamstring injury but Tommy Doyle is expected to recover from the minor knee issue that saw him miss the defeat to Crystal Palace.

ASTON VILLA V CRYSTAL PALACE

Tyrone Mings (knee) and Emi Buendia (knee) are long-term absentees but Alex Moreno (hamstring) and Jacob Ramsey (foot) are nearing a return.

Moreno looks like his first-team comeback could be imminent, having rejoined team training over the break.

Tim Iroegbunam (back) hasn’t featured all season, while Bertrand Traore was absent in Gameweek 4 with a supposedly minor muscle issue.

Diego Carlos is the newest concern, having limped off at Anfield a fortnight ago. Unai Emery thought the centre-half’s hamstring injury was a minor one.

Visitors Palace have been without wingers Matheus Franca (back) and Michael Olise (hamstring) all season, with Roy Hodgson’s pre-break words not suggesting that returns are imminent.

Marc Guehi is a bit of a worry after he was forced off at half-time of Tuesday’s clash between England and Scotland, with national head coach Gareth Southgate saying that the centre-half “wasn’t able to carry on”.

FULHAM V LUTON TOWN

Alex Iwobi hasn’t been able to make his Fulham debut yet, a hamstring injury picked up with Everton in August sidelining him for a “few weeks”. He has trained over the international break, however.

The Cottagers had problems in central midfield a fortnight ago, with Tom Cairney (knee) – initially passed fit after an injury scare – limping off after 16 minutes at the Etihad. Sasa Lukic (knee) missed that defeat to Manchester City.

Joao Palhinha should be available, at least, having seen a late move to Bayern Munich fall through.

Daniel Potts (ankle), Jordan Clark (ankle) and Gabriel Osho (knee) are still out for Luton Town, while further updates are awaited on Tom Lockyer (quad) and Alfie Doughty (Achilles). Rob Edwards didn’t think Lockyer’s injury was too serious when grilled after Gameweek 4.

MANCHESTER UNITED V BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

We’ve obviously not had an injury update from United in a while but it is thought that Raphael Varane (unspecified), Mason Mount (muscle), Luke Shaw (muscle), Tom Heaton (calf), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle), Amad Diallo (knee) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) will still be absent when the Seagulls visit on Saturday.

Antony won’t feature, either, having agreed with the Red Devils to “delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations [recently made against him]”.

Lisandro Martinez (foot) and Sofyan Amrabat (back) may be able to ease the injury crisis, however, as their non-involvement for their countries over the last week was thought to be precautionary. Martinez actually joined up with the World Cup winners but didn’t kick a ball.

Brighton could be three forwards down for the trip to Old Trafford, with Julio Enciso (knee) a long-term absentee and two others a concern.

Evan Ferguson’s knee injury doesn’t seem too serious, while Danny Welbeck‘s muscle issue was described as “not so bad” by Roberto De Zerbi at the beginning of this month.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR V SHEFFIELD UNITED

The biggest injury talking point from Spurs over the last week concerns a player not even flagged in FPL.

Son Heung-min was pictured sporting strapping and an ice pack on his knee while training with South Korea on Tuesday but he went on to play 90 minutes against Saudi Arabia that very evening, easing those fitness fears.

Elsewhere, Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Bryan Gil (groin), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) and Alfie Whiteman (ankle) have all been on the sidelines for some time after various surgeries but Giovani Lo Celso (quad) is expected to be fit not long after the international break.

Ben Osborn (groin), Max Lowe (ankle), John Fleck (leg), Rhian Brewster (hamstring), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring), Daniel Jebbison (illness) and Tom Davies (match fitness) were all unavailable for Sheffield United’s two-all draw with Everton two weeks ago.

Yassir Larouci then limped off in that game with what appeared to be a back problem.

And there are three new concerns to report from the international week.

George Baldock (calf), Anel Ahmedhodzic (hamstring) and Will Osula (unspecified) all pulled out of their respective national teams’ squads, the latter two with “minor” issues. Baldock’s calf problem is a recurring one, however, so it remains to be seen whether he battles on through the pain barrier or requires further medical intervention.

WEST HAM UNITED V MANCHESTER CITY

West Ham’s only known concern is a minor one, with Vladimir Coufal described as – Monty Python election special style – “slightly injured” in Czech media.

The right-back missed the second of his country’s two September internationals.

Pep Guardiola is back up and running after his own back surgery last month and his presser on Friday will hopefully give us the latest on City’s walking wounded.

John Stones (hamstring) should be near a return after being described as “more or less there” ahead of Gameweek 4.

Jack Grealish (thigh) and Mateo Kovacic (back) didn’t kick a ball for their countries over the break, the latter now reportedly requiring a scan and potentially out for 10 days.

Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring) will be unavailable for months.

NEWCASTLE UNITED V BRENTFORD

Sven Botman (ankle) told his social media followers he’d be “back soon” in a clip of him on an exercise bike over the international break. He still remains a doubt for Gameweek 5, however, with Eddie Howe uncertain on the timeline when asked about the Dutch defender two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Joe Willock faces another month on the sidelines after sustaining an Achilles injury when working his way back from a long-term hamstring problem.

Emil Krafth is only just back on the grass so won’t be match-fit enough after a year out with an ACL injury.

There were two withdrawals by Newcastle players over international week, with Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson making their excuses. Tonali reportedly had muscle fatigue, while Anderson’s “knock” was conveniently timed to give him more breathing room to consider his international future.

Josh Dasilva (hamstring), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) and Ivan Toney (suspended) are out for Brentford, who were hoping to welcome back Mikkel Damsgaard (adductor) after the international break.

BOURNEMOUTH V CHELSEA

Christopher Nkunku (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee), Marcus Bettinelli (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) and Carney Chukwuemeka (knee) will miss the trip to Bournemouth, while Romeo Lavia (ankle) has rejoined them on the sidelines over the international break.

In better news, Armando Broja (knee), Benoit Badiashile (hamstring) and Reece James (hamstring) have all been back on the grass at Cobham in the last fortnight. Longer term, that’s competition for Nicolas Jackson, Levi Colwill and Malo Gusto at the Bridge.

The football association president of Broja’s native Albania suggests the striker could be on the Chelsea bench this weekend.

Tyler Adams (hamstring), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Emiliano Marcondes (foot), Alex Scott (knee) and Dango Ouattara (ankle) were all absent for Bournemouth in Gameweek 4.

Ouattara is thought to be the nearest to a return but Andoni Iraola said it would be “hard” to get even the winger fit for the visit of the Blues.

EVERTON V ARSENAL

Dele Alli (hip) and Seamus Coleman (knee) will sit out the visit of Arsenal, while news is awaited from Sean Dyche on whether Jack Harrison (hip) is now considered match fit and if Michael Keane and Lewis Dobbin have recovered from the knocks that kept them out of Gameweek 4.

Youssef Chermiti and Jarrad Branthwaite then both left their respective age-group international squads to have treatment on minor groin issues.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (cheekbone) is expected back, at least.

As for Arsenal, Jurrien Timber (knee) and Mohamed Elneny (knee) were joined by Thomas Partey (groin) on the injury list two weeks ago.

It’s been a quiet couple of weeks for the Gunners, with Gabriel Magalhaes recovering from a knock sustained in Brazil’s first international match in time to start the second.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST V BURNLEY

Danilo (hamstring) missed out in Gameweek 4, while Wayne Hennessey and Anthony Elanga bailed on their respective nations during the last week with minor injuries.

Darko Churlinov (blood poisoning), Michael Obafemi (hamstring) and Hjalmar Ekdal (knee) remain out, while Vincent Kompnay previously described Vitinho‘s knee injury as “not too bad”.

If it was indeed a concussion that kept Aaron Ramsey out of the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, as reported, then he should be fine for Monday’s game.

Anass Zaroury is now also free after a three-match ban.