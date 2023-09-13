151
  1. XX SMICER XX
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Struggling with my team this week. What is the best move(s) - thanks!

    A. Estupinan / Kabore to Trippier / Botman / Schar

    B. Martinelli to Son / Bruno

    C. Edouard to Morris / Watkins

    D. Combination of 2 for -4

    1. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Nelli to Son

  2. Henryyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    A Baldcok to Udogie 1FT (Bench Pervis)
    B Play Pervis

    Cheers

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Who is Pervis????

