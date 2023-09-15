298
  1. Dogs Of War
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Morning all

    Hojlund - do we think he goes straight into the team now?

    Didn’t start either game for Denmark, but got minutes in both. With that run of fixtures is he not worth considering? Even the City game is at home.

    I appreciate a lot of people will wait and see, but just wanted some thoughts. Could be a gamble worth taking,

    Cheers

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      United are a bit of a mess at the minute, both off and on the pitch, and Hojlund has barely kicked a ball since his injury. Couple that with the fact we have a rotten record against Brighton (only a MacAllister OG scored in the last 4 matches) and it's pretty easy to hold off for this week at least.

    2. Sure You Did
      59 mins ago

      He is the only Man U I would consider and need to see them playing together first. They are also in a complete mess so easy avoid for now.

    3. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      54 mins ago

      I have Hojlund in my WC team. There really aren't a whole lot of forwards I like, so happy to take a punt in that position. I don't think United can afford to not play him. Really nice fixtures.

      Alternative strikers have concerns about minutes like Alvarez, Isak, Wilson, Ferguson.

      Jesus is probably the sensible choice, but going with my gut on Hojlund.

      1. Jack Burton
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        On a WC myself basically Hojlund 3-4-3 or Diaby in a 3-5-2 still undecided

        1. Piggs Boson
          • 12 Years
          21 mins ago

          Definitely go 352 imo, with Archer as the first sub. So many strong midfielders not to go 5.

          1. Jack Burton
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yep that's the plan so far I have enough cash to get one of the Liverpool mids in to partner with Salah, see what Klopp says in the presser

  2. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Martinelli —> Maddison (-4)

    Yay or nay?

    1. We Go Again
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Everton are terrible, for a -4 doesn't seem worth it.

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Anyone got the press conference times please?

    Neale must still be in bed ZZZzzz zzz zzz

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Thought Klopp had been on early lately (9.30?) but looks like he's at 12.15 today

    2. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Why don't you make yourself useful and find them and share?

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        Shouldn't the person who gets paid to do this for this?

        1. Piggs Boson
          • 12 Years
          52 mins ago

          What's the rush?

          The news won't come any quicker.

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            31 mins ago

            The rush is down to this website cultivating us to be FPL addicts

            1. Piggs Boson
              • 12 Years
              23 mins ago

              True 😆

        2. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          50 mins ago

          Bet you're one of those absolute bells who leaves rubbish everywhere because "someone else gets paid to clean it"

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            32 mins ago

            Quite the opposite. I pick up other people's litter.

        3. Sure You Did
          48 mins ago

          Your English teacher looks like they weren't paid 🙂

          1. Dead Balls
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            45 mins ago

            Wasn't singular

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              32 mins ago

              I know but this website doesn't have the radical and groundbreaking technology to edit comments so I couldn't correct or delete the typo

          2. theodosios
            • 5 Years
            31 mins ago

            what about yours?

            1. Sure You Did
              26 mins ago

              Hate to break it to you and Dead Balls, but the sentence I posted is correct, grammatically.

              1. bruik
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                'they'?

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      56 mins ago

      The Cadet has done the job

  4. lolix
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Can't decide if I roll transfer and keep Kyle Walker for this week or move him to another defender

    1. Sure You Did
      56 mins ago

      Why would you want to lose him. Save transfer and have 2 next week.

  5. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Press conference times copied from twitter

    10 am - Newcastle (#NUFC)
    12:15 pm - Liverpool (#LFC)
    12:30 pm - Chelsea (#CFC)
    1 pm - Bournemouth (#AFCB)
    1:15 pm - Wolves (#Wolves)
    1:30 pm - (#MUFC) (#MCFC) (#AFC) (#BHAFC) (#WHUFC) (#CPFC) (#twitterclarets) (#FFC) (#CPFC) (#EFC)
    2:30 pm - Aston Villa (#AVFC

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      Thanks!

      Which club is this now - twitterclarets

      1. Sure You Did
        54 mins ago

        Burnley?

      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        54 mins ago

        Burnley

      3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        Burnley?

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          Probably

    2. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      54 mins ago

      Lad

    3. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      No Arsenal?

  6. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Thoughts,appreciated 2ft, 1.7 itb
    Turner
    Chill estu dias
    Saka rash madds mitoma Mbuemo
    Haaland Watkins

    Onana botman* baldock* mbumba
    Possibly no bench!

    Upgrade baldock To udogie if over illness?Play over estu?
    Will keep botman till gw 6/7 to reassess injury
    Anything else?
    Cheers

    1. aapoman
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I like the Baldock Udogie move

  7. Friday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    Morning, all. Press conference times below in BST. A few tweaks/additions to Spacecadet's times above!

    10am - Howe
    12.15pm - Klopp
    12.30pm - Pochettino
    1pm - Iraola, Postecoglou
    1.15pm - O'Neil, De Zerbi
    1.30pm - Arteta, Kompany, Hodgson, Dyche, Silva, Ten Hag, Moyes
    2pm - Guardiola
    2.30pm - Emery, Cooper

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Lol so much better, thanks!

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 9 Years
        48 mins ago

        Missing Burnley 🙂

        1. mad_beer ✅
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Kompany is listed.

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            Ah yes

      2. Sure You Did
        47 mins ago

        Your information was first and correct (or in the rough ballpark), regardless of aesthetics. You win this battle. Take a bow and an upvote.

        1. Sure You Did
          46 mins ago

          Take it back. Both wrong, both useless 🙂

    2. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      43 mins ago

      Thanks Neale.

      C'mon Botman...

  8. mrpink32
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    What you reckon:

    Eze and Mbuemo to Maddo and Sarr? -4

    1. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Really?

    2. Sure You Did
      45 mins ago

      Put the crack pipe down.

    3. mrpink32
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      Ok, let me rethink this! Might just roll a transfer. Have no spurs coverage at all… and don’t want to take salah sterling or saka out

    4. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Step away from the keyboard!

    5. Goat
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yes great moves

  9. Rinseboy
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    Would you keep and start Akanji this week?
    or use an FT to shift to Tripper/Schar/Cash etc?

    Chilwell Udogie Akanji (Estu Baldock)

    1. aapoman
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Save the ft imo. Trippier can come in next week

  10. aapoman
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Best NAILED max 4.8 gk for the long term? Current goalies are Turner and Johnstone both of which could be dropped this week already... Have no plans for WC yet.

    A. Leno
    B. Flekken
    C. Sanchez
    D. Other, who?

    1. Sure You Did
      51 mins ago

      Easily B paired with Nipple. Waiting for Raya to take Ramsdales spot.

    2. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      47 mins ago

      I like Areola. Set and forget.

      I don't like rotating keepers. The harder the fixture, the more saves, so you're playing a dangerous game by rotating.

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      Raya once he gets a sniff whenever that may be.

      I would say just check who starts first between Henderson and the new Forest GK and go with one of them.

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      Leno has the best run til GW9

      1. aapoman
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        GW9 is quite soon already. Looking at the best gk until like gw 12-18 so yeah Leno might not be it

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          WC18?! Ok. Maybe Flekken is more of a set & forget type

  11. Henning
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Sell Bowen or Sterling to Son or Szoboszlai?

    1. aapoman
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Selling Bowen seems ok but he is in good form so it could backfire

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Keep Bowen, his fixtures are too good from GW7 and dont be put of by City defence. West Ham are at home and have a very good attack.

  12. LC1
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    GTG on this WC guys;

    Leno
    Cash Chilwell Udogie
    Mbuemo Saka Rashford Son Maddison
    Haaland Alverez

    Areola Estu Archer Bell

    0.7 ITB

    Thank you!

    1. Sure You Did
      40 mins ago

      I don't like Rash or Bell. Template apart from that.

      1. LC1
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Bell is a 4.0 fodder with a DGW coming up, so will probably never play him apart from that.
        How comes you don't like Rashford? Good fixtures coming up and Utd now have a number 9 he can provide service to / work with.

        Thanks for feedback!

    2. Moxon
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      I would look into a Newcastle defender but apart from that all good

      1. LC1
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah am keeping an eye on Botman injury and then may upgrade Bell to Botman.
        Will then have 5 decend defenders when playing 3-5-2 though so may be a benching headache.

        Cheers!

    3. R o s e
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Looks good.
      Have to say that as same as mine bar Bell.

      1. LC1
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Ta pal.
        Here's where you tell me you've done yours with FTs and I've wasted my WC haha

        1. R o s e
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          WC also. I have Schar instead of Bell with 0.3 in bank.
          Rashford/Bruno my last decision.

    4. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Bell is a perfectly reasonable pick.
      Will permanently warm your bench and frees up another 0.5 to use on proper assets. One decent defender on your bench is plenty in my opinion.

  13. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    Leno and Areola or Flekken and Areola?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      So Leno or Flekken
      Flekken .

  14. Azzastaan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    What to do with Sterling?
    A Keep
    B Rashford
    C Maddison
    D szoboszlai

    1. cigan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      c

  15. cigan
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    Would you change anything here or just save the FT?

    I want Jackson out but surely not before Bournemouth + it gives me a week to reassess other options (Darwin, Alvarez etc), these after-IB lineups can be tricky

    Turner
    Saliba Chilwell Cash Estu
    Salah Saka Foden Maddison
    Haaland Jackson

    1. R o s e
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Looks good to go.
      Who is your other GK? No issue if Turner stops playing?
      Everyone waiting if Nunez going to start regular.

      1. cigan
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah its Fleklen

  16. Ohh1454
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    Bruno or Foden > Son/Maddison?

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      I'd sell Bruno if you have two United.

    2. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Foden -> Son

      Really nice fixtures coming up for United. Fixtures often breed form. UCL rotation makes me tentative with City players.

      Two difficult fixtures coming up for Spurs, and I think Son is a little more fixture proof than Maddison in those games, he's more of a threat on the counter-attack.

      1. Ohh1454
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Good points, thank you

  17. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Everton sold to 777 (Might as well be 666 lol)

  18. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    Haven’t logged in for almost 2 weeks. Team looks a bit pants actually.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Mine looks fabulous!

    2. BantamJJ
      just now

      GTG

  19. ebb2sparky
    • 12 Years
    42 mins ago

    Should I go with Son or Foden on my WC?

    Foden allows me to have a stronger 4th defender (I.e cash instead of a 4.0) and a 4.5 keeper (with Areola) instead of turner. But I am playing a 352 and do have archer first sub and as long as Areola doesn’t lose his spot maybe a punt on son is worth the risk?

    1. R o s e
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Why is money tight? Do you have Salah in your team?

      1. ebb2sparky
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yes I have Salah and don’t want to sell him.

    2. R o s e
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I bet your team looks nice with Son squeezed in there, right?

      1. ebb2sparky
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Tbh I think it looks good with Foden in it too but I also have Alvarez and owning both feels a bit stressful.

        Potentially I could go for Sterling instead but he doesn’t play Luton for quite a while!

  20. nick8070
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A) Henry
    B) Estu

    Bench one:
    1) Mbeumo
    2) Alvarez

    1. ebb2sparky
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      A1 unless we get news that Alvarez won’t start

    2. R o s e
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Blimey, some choice you have!
      Play Alverez.
      Estu maybe more likely to get attacking returns?

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Bench A

      Who else can you bench other than 1 or 2?

      1. nick8070
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Saka Odegaard Maddison Rashford
        Haaland Jackson

  21. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    I have 0 United players and I'm thinking I will probably need to buy one back next week - might do Saka out!

    Who would you buy if you could pick just the one to buy?

    A) Rashford
    B) Fernandes

    Funds do matter since I have Salah in my team and the extra 0.5m could be used to sure up my defense.

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Rashford

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I expect Rashford will have a decent amount of space to attack v Burnley given that they're still attempting quite an ambitious press & Solomon had some fun in the same position. I would probably still wait til GW9 though as the same cannot be said of CRY/BRE

  22. Rudi Van Disarzio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Morning all, Ihave 2 FT and zero in the bank
    Flekken Turner
    Estupian Chillwell Gusto Kabore Gvardiol
    Saka Salah Mbuembo Diaby Barnes
    Haaland Jackson Alvarez
    Aware I have no Spuds but not much room to move lack of funds. Stuck on who to bring in any suggestions appreciated

  23. boc610
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    this everton game has a gunners loss written all over it now. new ownership for tofees , dominic fit and the goodison will be electric.

