  1. YoungPretender
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Bench one;
    A) Estu (mun)
    B) Gvardiol (whu)
    C) Chilwell (bou)

    1. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Tough one probably Gvardiol

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Probably Gvardiol to avoid limited mins off the bench

      1. YoungPretender
        • 8 Years
        39 mins ago

        Thanks both

      2. R o s e
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        If you can't trust to play a City defender due to possible limited minutes, is there any reason to have them?

  2. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Hey guys, any recommended transfers for this week. 1 FT, 3.7mil

    Turner
    Walker Estu Chilwell
    Maddison Rashford Saka Mbuemo Eze
    Haaland Jackson

    Onana Kabore Baldock Semenyo

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Probably save

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Who would you start this GW?
    A. Saliba v EVE (A)
    B. Estupinan v MUN (A)

    1. Cok3y5murf
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      B

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Estu

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Usually I don't weight head-to-head records quite as much current form, but it does make for pretty grim reading - last win at Goodison in 2017. I have a bad 'feeling' about this game for Arsenal too tbh, with Everton just starting to look capable of finishing some chances - and they're actually joint 2nd for big chances total so far. Plus Arsenal defence not really looking as solid as last year... I think I'd go against the CS odds here with Estupinan

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I would expect the defence to improve with Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba and white as the back 4.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Should do, but I still have doubts about the midfield scrap between Everton's 8 DMs & Havertz....
          I'm also slightly surprised by the unanimous resposes though, thought I was being slightly contrarian on this one

        2. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          30 mins ago

          Still conceded at home to an attack with Martial up front.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            It was Rashford that scored on the counter...

    4. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      More chance of CS with A but more chance of attacking returns with B. I would probably go B

    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Interesting to see this is one way. Been bussed on Saliba purely on CS

    6. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A

      1. Dr-Jimmy
        • 1 Year
        55 mins ago

        A.... all day long

  4. Mirror Man
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Let's talk about Flekk's, baby

    1. R o s e
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Well firstly, Flekken, I believe, is Norwegain for 'the stain'. Luckily he's not Norwegian though.

      1. Mirror Man
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Mark the stain. Awkward.

      2. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        It's "Vlekken", not Flekken, the Dutch word for stains.

        Close enough mind.

      3. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        It could be stain, but it's also a word used to put empathize that someone must do something at once, right now, as in do that at once, get that car off the road immediately.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          På flekken, ja.

      4. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Mainly used in oral speech settings, as an instruction. Could also be used in describing manner when to depict whenever a person or thing cannot move because they are surprised by someone. Like in the English phrase when someone stands completely still after they embarked on something or someone " when x saw that horrifying accident he couldn't move, his legs were frozen to the ground"

        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          8 mins ago

          Sounds similar to "tharn" in Lapine - meaning an instinctive freeze in moments of rabbit terror.

  5. mwa1t
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Who to start:

    Areola vs MCI - No CS but potentially save points

    OR

    Leno vs Luton - More likely CS but i'm starting Morris up front and won't make as many saves

  6. HD7
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    WC: A or B mates?

    Ederson -
    Chilwell Estu Cash Udogie Gusto
    Son Saka - Maddison -
    Haaland Alvarez -

    A) Areola, Diaby, Mbeumo, Ferguson
    B) Turner, Bruno F, Sterling, Archer

    Personally I feel B is more appropriate for GW: 5-8 and after this try to ger the players from option A

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A

      but that's partly because of the keeper. can you swap them?

      1. HD7
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Its exactly 0.1 that I dont have to get Areola. Maybe somebody else needs tk be changed from the defence?

        On the other hand tbh Ederson will start prettu much every match. Why buy premium Gk otherwise?

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      A

      1. HD7
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        But Bruno and Stering have much better fixtures than Villa Brighton or Brentford mate?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          I feel like Man Utd's blue-looking next 4 are actually much tougher than FDR is suggesting. Don't see a lot of goals in the Palace or Brentford games. Plus we don't know who will be shunted out to RW with their injuries & absentees... I'm happy to wait til GW9 before considering any Man Utd players.

          Sterling could do fine in the next 4 but Villa attack still looks much more incisive to me & I absolutely love Diaby. Ferguson I'm not so sure on, might be tricky to figure out when he starts but RDZ is exceptionally helpful with his team news usually

  7. pablo discobar
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    https://www.football.london/arsenal-fc/news/bukayo-saka-injury-worry-could-27713258

    Potential Saka injury... think ot would be a case of first sub rather than a transfer for me

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Ouch! if confirmed. Damn you Southgate.

    2. R o s e
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      That's going to hit a lot of people if true.

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Would hit me but also own Odegaard if it gave him pen duty?

    3. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Off... if true, so happy I held my transfer yesterday. Almost went for Tarkowski to Udogie. Wait and see now I guess.

    4. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Meh, Mbuemo first sub

    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      This is an ongoing issue from last season and still played 90, 88, 90 an 90 mins this season.

    6. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      this newspaper I think has honed the FPL click bait (for ad revenue) so I'd be a bit cautious on this to begin with.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        It suggests replacing Saka with Trossard. Trossard isn't a right winger. In fact, Arsenal have depth in all positions except Saka's (now Pepe's gone ;[) )

      2. I Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        They don't care much for facts or accuracy either. The article said that Saka was left out of the Scotland game because of this problem when in fact he came on for Foden for the final 20 minutes.

    7. Baps hunter
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Estu as 1st sub, I think I can live with this. I was wondering if this is going to be extremely rare itb, without any injuries, I mean. Don't remember when that has happened before. Sometimes there have been 5 flagged players or so.

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yeah, been extremely quiet. Have so often watched my squad disintegrate & become colourful leading to an unwanted early wc so would be a relief if only 1 or 2

    8. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Guess it might mean I'll be holding onto Bruno longer if true then

  8. Shmack92
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    What say we to this WC team:

    Leno_Areola
    Udogie_Chilwell_Trippier_Cash_Van Hecke
    Almiron_Diaby_Saka_Madds_Mbeumo
    Darwin_Watkins_Haaland

    Have been trying to squeeze in Salah but overall team is so much stronger without.

    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I'm not convinced that Nunez and Almiron are better than Salah. Also, someone posted that Nunez wasn't seen in training.

      1. Sure You Did
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I have had Nunez past 2 GWs and have managed more points and a better overall team. No interest in Salah, at all. That may change but I am content so far.

  9. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    On a WC, who would you prefer?

    A) Bruno
    B) Diaby (Bank some cash)

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      B

    2. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      None. I prefer Foden, Madd, Saka, Sterling, Mbuemo but if I had to pick I would go B. A plays for Man U.

  10. Ohh1454
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Gtg ? Considered WC but feel team is in much better shape after 2FT
    Onana
    Estu Udogie Chilwell
    Saka Odegaard Mbeumo Bruno Maddison
    Watkins Haaland
    Subs - Turner Henry Kabore Mubama

    1. The Biscuitmen
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      That's pretty good. Some smaller issues but rolling looks fine

    2. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yes, definitely not WC

  11. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Good to go?

    Leno
    Chilwell, Udogie, Cash
    Salah, Saka, Maddison, Diaby, Mbeumo
    Haaaland, Jackson

    Areola / Estupiñán, Archer, Gusto

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep spot on

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Much appreciated, mate!

  12. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    1 FT and 0.3 ITB

    A - Mitoma > DiabyB - Other suggestion?
    C - Roll

    Turner
    Estu - Chilwell - Ruben
    Son (c) - Saka - Mitoma - Rashford - Mbuemo
    Haaland - Watkins

    Onana - Archer - Botman - Baldock

  13. Carroll to the rescue
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Stumped here—thoughts on current team vs WC team?

    Current team:
    Onana Areola
    Etsu Chilwell Udogie Baldock Kabore
    Salam Rashford Mitoma Saka Sterling
    Haaland Pedro Mubama

    WC team:
    Onana Turner
    Etsu Chilwell Udogie Cash Kabore
    Rashford Son Saka Sterling Mbuemo
    Haaland Alvarez Morris

    0 ITB for both teams, is it worth WCing and any other changes suggested?

    1. Carroll to the rescue
      • 12 Years
      51 mins ago

      autocorrect *Salah

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      Not been following FPL much, but here's an outsiders opinion on the WC.

      Keepers: Turner not nailed. Areola is the better backup choice. As for Onana, no strong thoughts. Your WC is weakening this pos.

      Defence: looks fine to me. Again your WC isn't doing too much here other than getting Cash in. Upgrade Kabore to Botman for flexibility.

      Midfield: like the WC team other than Sterling. Prefer the double up on Maddison if you can free up the funds. Or Diaby from Villa if not.

      Forwards: like the City double up. Lose Morris. Get Archer and bank some cash.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        You're overlooking his planning for the DGW

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      Not a ton of changes, doesn't really seem like you're doing much with the Salah money tbh. Mitoma could (and will, I think) outscore Mbeumo this week. Don't understand why you'd sell Areola for Turner (whose place is under threat by Vlachodimos)

    4. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      feels like a complete waste of your WC

      1. ‘Tis the Season
        • 5 Years
        just now

        This

    5. ‘Tis the Season
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Not worth wc

  14. HD7
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Mates, maybe you dont rate Man United or Chelsea but Bruno Fernandes and Sterling are the better choice for next 3/4 GWs compared to Diaby Mbeumo Bowen etc. Around GW8 Villa have a really nice program so yes then sure.

    Thoughts?

    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Also more expensive.

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Brentford and Villa have two well-oiled attacks. Chelsea and United don't.

    3. Home Late From Age
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Diaby and Mbeumo are both in good form. I would keep both

    4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Not for me

  15. Andy_Social
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Excellent YouTube analysis of why Chelsea can't break down low blocks (Clue: it's not Jackson's fault):
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ouWd1VvHVA

  16. Home Late From Age
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Hi guys,
    This is my team for GW5:

    Turner
    Chillwel - Estu - Dias
    Diaby - Saka - Mitoma - Mbeumo - Foden
    Haaland - Wissa

    I have 1 FT:
    A. Wissa -> Isak
    B. Wissa -> N. Jackson
    C. Mitoma -> Maddison
    D. Save

    1. Disco Stu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Save

  17. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    54 mins ago

    Play

    A. Onana(bha)

    B. Turner(BUR)

    1. Home Late From Age
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      B

    2. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      I have the same two GKs and am playing Turner, convinced Bri score

  18. FootballLover
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    Stumped whether to sell Martinelli or keep. Underlying stats are good but rotation threat now with UCL starting. Thoughts?

    1. Home Late From Age
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      keep for now. good fixtures in next 3 GWs

  19. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    Apparently Saka is struggling with an achilles problem but played for England anyway.

    1. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      If you are referring to information circulated in the media yesterday the source wasnt the best but it wouldnt surprise me. If it is a long term issue as the article alluded to, Saka's output has still been decent over that period. I'm inclined to keep for now and monitor, any hints from Arteta he is struggling or his mins get managed I'll most likely sell.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yes, best to wait for Arteta. I am pretty sure he will give us news.

  20. Andrew
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    Considering bringing in Son but would mean getting rid of one of Salah, Saka or Rashford. So the question is would you do it and if so for who?

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Maybe wait and do Saka to Son in GW8?

    2. Sure You Did
      32 mins ago

      I would happily drop Salah and Rashford.

    3. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Keep Mo, you're one step ahead of the herd imo, Pool form picking up as are the fixtures. I own Saka and Rashford but inclined to keep both unless we get news Rash will be playing on the right (which is unlikely). My plan is to find another way to Son, seriously considering Gabriel & Foden > Botman & Son (c) for a hit.

    4. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      *assuming Botman is declared fit in the presser and no price changes as I have exact funds

  21. The Parrot
    • 2 Years
    38 mins ago

    Whens the general consensus for first Wildcard? GW 8 or GW 9 ?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Those who have double or triple Chelsea probably holding till GW8 and then playing WC in 9. Not sure though.

      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        This

    2. Jack Burton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      I had to do it this GW. I was stuck at 3 million needed to kick start my season

    3. El Presidente
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Team dependent.

      1. The Parrot
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I get that - but some strategies are to book in first WC ahead of time so you can work towards it and take some punts then WC. Was wondering what that general GW was

    4. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      See the poll in the left hand column of the FFS Home Page.
      Currently 25% each for GW5 and GW9, and 3.5% for GW19 and GW13, but only 2.8% for GW8.
      But depends on how many changes your squad needs.

  22. Jack Burton
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    On a WC Diaby or Sterling thanks in advance

    1. Zimo
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Sterling now. Diaby from 8/9

      1. Jack Burton
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yep that's my thinking cheers

    2. ‘Tis the Season
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sterling

      1. Jack Burton
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate

  23. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    What to do with Watkins this week?

    A. Hold
    B. Darwin
    C. Morris

    Notes:
    I will be WCing in 8/9.
    Will want Morris anyway for DGW7, I like his fixture before DGW.
    Nunez I think if starting could go potty v Wolves given their xGC.

    1. ‘Tis the Season
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hold

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      If there is early team news for Liverpool and shows Nunez possibly starting then I would say that is a pretty good shout. Only issue is he picked up a knock on IB duty.

      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes I did hear this. Hopefully we get a good leak ahead if deadline.

  24. ‘Tis the Season
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    1FT..roll?

    Onana
    Gusto Esta Udo Gabriel
    Sterling salah(C) rash mitoma Saka Haaland
    Subs - Pedro 4.0 4.0

    1. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Very similar + cap to my team!

      Looks good to go

  25. x.jim.x
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    "Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue."

    https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/man-utd-update-on-jadon-sancho-personal-training-programme-14-september-2023

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      What a mess that club is in.

    2. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Messchester United

    3. boc610
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      we need to have some kind of PR sh*t show death match between Manchester united and Mila Kunis / Ashton Kutcher

  26. mapquest
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 mins ago

    great deep dive into newcastle assets. keep up the great work!

  27. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    No pressers today?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Hot topics...

  28. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Still undecided on this if anyone else wants to chip in. Start 2:
    A) Luis Diaz
    B) Wissa
    C) Estupinan
    D) Trippier

