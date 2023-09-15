FPL Gameweek 5 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

There are a whopping 17 pre-match press conferences taking place today – and we’ve got the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news for Gameweek 5 here.

This is a ‘live’ article and will be updated as and when the pressers are staged on Friday. Make sure to hit refresh for the latest injury updates.

The headline updates from Thursday’s three pressers (Brentford, Luton Town and Sheffield United) are also to be found below.

GAMEWEEK 5 TEAM NEWS: INJURY UPDATES

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

NEWCASTLE UNITED

There was a positive update on Sven Botman (ankle), who has been back in training this week.

Eddie Howe hopes the Dutch stopper will be able to face Brentford this weekend.

“Possibly, yeah, he’s trained this week. So, fingers crossed for Sven, we’ll see how he feels today.” – Eddie Howe

Joe Willock (Achilles) and Emil Krafth (ACL) are still out.

There were also two withdrawals by Newcastle players over international week, with Sandro Tonali (muscle) and Elliot Anderson (knock) returning early to the north-east.

“I think [Tonali] felt his thigh in training, so he’s come back in and had a scan. There’s a slight injury there, it’s nothing serious or too long, but we’ll wait and see whether he’s available this weekend. “We hope [Anderson will be fit]. Fingers crossed, Elliot will make it, yeah.” – Eddie Howe

BRENTFORD

Josh Dasilva (hamstring), Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) and Ivan Toney (suspended) are out for the Bees, who are hoping to welcome back Mikkel Damsgaard (adductor) – although this game against Newcastle United may come too soon.

New signing Neal Maupay is ready to be involved, however.

“I think [Maupay is] pretty good, I’m pretty sure I will involve him in the squad. He played games for Everton, he was fit, and he played in a behind-closed-doors game for us and scored, so he’s in a good place. He’s training well.” “Damsgaard looks better and we will assess him tomorrow to see how he is and to see if he can play. There’s a slim chance [he will be involved], we will see how he is tomorrow.” – Thomas Frank

LUTON TOWN

Daniel Potts (ankle), Jordan Clark (ankle) and Gabriel Osho (knee) but Rob Edwards otherwise had positive news to report, with Tom Lockyer (quad) back in training.

Alfie Doughty (Achilles) is presumably available, too, based on Edwards’ quote below.

“We’ve got a good working group, everyone is fit and available. “[Lockyer] trained and trained well over the last few days. “Obviously the long-term ones, Gabe, Jordan Clark and Dan Potts are unavailable, but we’ve got a good group to pick from.” – Rob Edwards

The Luton boss did have some cautionary words about his returning internationals, with Amari’i Bell the last one to arrive back in the UK.

Issa Kabore and Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu were also namechecked.

“(Kabore) trained, so he’s okay. Pelly trained today, Amari’i didn’t, he only landed at half-10 [on Thursday] morning and was straight in, so we’ll assess him and see where he’s at, but he’s fine. “He’s had a long, long journey, Pelly had a long journey and there will be a little bit of tiredness there. “A few of the lads have only just come back in, so we’ve got to make sure we assess them and get things right, as we don’t want to put anyone in jeopardy.” – Rob Edwards

SHEFFIELD UNITED

There are some new concerns to report from the last fortnight, with Paul Heckinbottom offering his usual vague updates on his returning internationals.

George Baldock (calf), Anel Ahmedhodzic (hamstring) and Will Osula (unspecified) all pulled out of their respective national teams’ squads, while John Egan played 163 minutes for the Republic of Ireland but also reportedly picked up an injury.

“We had a good bit of work together. Everyone didn’t come back until today. We’ve picked up some injuries while they’ve been away, which is not great, but everyone is in good spirits and ready. “Anel never went. He had an injury so he never went. He’s here, he’s the only one fit. George, Will, Eags picked up an injury so everyone who has been away has picked up an injury apart from [Adam Davies]. “Anel is training now, he’s fine.” – Paul Heckingbottom

Ben Osborn (groin), Max Lowe (ankle), John Fleck (leg), Rhian Brewster (hamstring), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring) and Daniel Jebbison (illness) remain out.

Yassir Larouci (back) has trained, however, while Heckingbottom says that Tom Davies (match fitness) now needs game-time following his move from Everton.