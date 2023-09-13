The first international break of 2023/24 reached its conclusion in the early hours of this morning, with nations from the Americas in action.

Well over 200 Premier League players have been representing their countries over the last week.

So, injury and illness are the obvious concerns regarding player availability in Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

But game-time and distance travelled are also possible factors heading into the domestic resumption.

A more detailed look at everything on the fitness front will follow this article, so it is pitch-time we’re focusing more on in this article as we look at how many minutes each FPL asset clocked up while on international duty.

As well as on-field exertions, long-haul flights back from further afield may also be a consideration ahead of Gameweek 5. We’ll also round up who is returning from where in this piece.

REASONS NOT TO FRET

First things first: the threat of rotation after an international break is perhaps overblown nowadays.

It was more of a danger a couple of seasons ago, when nations were not only playing three games over the international fortnight (rather than two, as is the case now) but were also in action as late as Thursday morning.

It’s still something to ruminate on ahead of Gameweek 5, particularly for those returning from further afield, but most regular starters will be unaffected – providing they’re not injured, of course.

MOST MINUTES PLAYED

With those words of reassurance ringing in your ears, here’s who has been racking up the most game-time over the last week.

Anyone listed has played over 135 minutes (ie a game and a half), although injury time is not included.

Player Team Minutes Played Hein Arsenal 180 Kiwior Arsenal 180 Rice Arsenal 180 Bailey Aston Villa 180 Martinez Aston Villa 180 Olsen Aston Villa 180 Mepham Bournemouth 180 Zabarnyi Bournemouth 180 Ajer Brentford 180 Collins Brentford 180 Flekken Brentford 180 Pinnock Brentford 180 Estupinan Brighton 180 Cullen Burnley 180 Gudmundsson Burnley 180 Muric Burnley 180 Roberts Burnley 180 Caicedo Chelsea 180 Andersen C Palace 180 Lerma C Palace 180 Mykolenko Everton 180 Onana Everton 180 Robertson Liverpool 180 Szoboszlai Liverpool 180 Van Dijk Liverpool 180 Bell Luton 180 Akanji Man City 180 Ederson Man City 180 Dias Man City 180 Walker Man City 180 Casemiro Man Utd 180 Dalot Man Utd 180 Eriksen Man Utd 180 Evans Man Utd 180 Fernandes Man Utd 180 Lindelof Man Utd 180 Dubravka Newcastle 180 Vlachodimos N Forest 180 Davies Spurs 180 Son Spurs 180 Kulusevski Spurs 180 Perisic Spurs 180 Romero Spurs 180 Solomon Spurs 180 Soucek West Ham 180 Ait-Nouri Wolves 180 McTominay Man Utd 179 Enzo Chelsea 177 Almiron Newcastle 175 Gabriel Arsenal 174 Ogbene Luton 174 Hickey Brentford 173 De Cordova-Reid Fulham 166 McGinn Aston Villa 165 Harris Fulham 165 Kudus West Ham 165 Egan Sheff Utd 163 Mac Allister Liverpool 162 Rodri Man City 162 Kerkez Bournemouth 160 Diaz Liverpool 159 Castagne Fulham 156 Guimaraes Newcastle 156 Gusto Chelsea 154 Ugochukwu Chelsea 154 Odegaard Arsenal 152 Zinchenko Arsenal 151 Bernardo Man City 151 H Wilson Fulham 150 Williams N Forest 150 Hojbjerg Spurs 149 E Alvarez West Ham 149 Isak Newcastle 147 Gakpo Liverpool 146 Trossard Arsenal 145

ANY LATE RETURNEES?

The good news: players representing Asian countries, such as Son Heung-min (£9.1m) and Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m), have actually been contesting friendlies in Europe – so there weren’t any late kick-offs or long-haul flights back to the UK affecting those popular FPL picks.

As usual, it’s the players from North and South America who were not only the last ones in action but also had the longest treks back to their clubs – probably not in economy class, mind you…

Country Final match played in… (date/kick-off time in BST) Players (mins in final match) Argentina Bolivia (Sep 12, 9pm) E. Martinez (90), Romero (90), Enzo (87), J Alvarez (85), Mac Allister (85), Garnacho (5), Senesi, Buonanotte, Li. Martinez, Montiel (all 0) Brazil Peru (Sep 13, 3am) Gabriel (90), Ederson (90), Casemiro (90), Guimaraes (85), Richarlison (64), Jesus (26), Martinelli (5), Joelinton (5), Alisson (0), Cunha (0) Colombia Chile (Sep 13, 1.30am) Lerma (90), Diaz (71), Duran (32), Sinisterra (19) Ecuador Ecuador (Sep 12, 10pm) Estupinan (90), Caicedo (90) Jamaica Jamaica (Sep 13, 1am) Bailey, Pinnock, DeCordova-Reid, Bell (all 90) Mexico USA (Sep 13, 1am) Jimenez (90), E. Alvarez (59) Paraguay Venezuela (Sep 12, 11pm) Almiron (85) Uruguay Ecuador (Sep 12, 10pm) Darwin (45), Pellistri (20), S. Bueno (0) USA USA (Sep 13, 1.30am) Horvath (90), Richards (71), Ream, Robinson, Turner (all 0)

WITHDRAWN DUE TO INJURY/ILLNESS

Below is a list of players who withdrew from their national team squads before the action had commenced.

Anel Ahmedhodžić (hamstring)

(hamstring) Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring)

(hamstring) Sofyan Amrabat (back)

(back) Elliot Anderson (knock)

(knock) George Baldock (calf)

(calf) Jarrad Branthwaite (groin)

(groin) Youssef Chermiti (groin)

(groin) Anthony Elanga (groin)

(groin) Evan Ferguson (knee)

(knee) Jack Grealish (thigh)

(thigh) Ibrahima Konate (hamstring)

(hamstring) Tom Lockyer (thigh)

(thigh) Destiny Udogie (fever)

Will Osula (minor issue), Vladimir Coufal (minor issue) and Sandro Tonali (muscle), meanwhile, played a part in their nation’s first game before returning to their clubs with fitness concerns.

Mateo Kovacic was an unused substitute in both of Croatia’s fixtures with a back problem that could rule him out of Gameweek 5, while Darwin Nunez had “muscle problems” for Uruguay overnight before being hooked.

As mentioned earlier, we’ll cover injuries in more detail in a follow-up piece.

FPL PLAYERS AND MINUTES PLAYED: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

ARSENAL

Kai Havertz – Germany – 73 + 26 = 99

– Germany – 73 + 26 = Karl Hein – Estonia – 90 + 90 = 180

– Estonia – 90 + 90 = Gabriel Jesus – Brazil – 1 + 26 = 27

– Brazil – 1 + 26 = Jakub Kiwior – Poland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Poland – 90 + 90 = Gabriel Magalhaes – Brazil – 84 + 90 = 174

– Brazil – 84 + 90 = Gabriel Martinelli – Brazil – 0 + 5 = 5

– Brazil – 0 + 5 = Eddie Nketiah – England – 0 + 0 = 0

– England – 0 + 0 = Martin Odegaard – Norway – 62 + 90 = 152

– Norway – 62 + 90 = Aaron Ramsdale – England – 0 + 90 = 90

– England – 0 + 90 = David Raya – Spain – 0 + 0 = 0

– Spain – 0 + 0 = Declan Rice – England – 90 + 90 = 180

– England – 90 + 90 = Bukayo Saka – England – 86 + 19 = 105

– England – 86 + 19 = William Saliba – France – 17 + 90 = 107

– France – 17 + 90 = Takehiro Tomiyasu – Japan – 90 + 11 = 101

– Japan – 90 + 11 = Leandro Trossard – Belgium – 79 + 66 = 145

– Belgium – 79 + 66 = Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – 76 + 75 = 151

ASTON VILLA

Leon Bailey – Jamaica – 90 + 90 = 180

– Jamaica – 90 + 90 = Matty Cash – Poland – 0 + 90 = 90

– Poland – 0 + 90 = Boubacar Kamara – France – 0 + 0 = 0

– France – 0 + 0 = Jhon Duran – Colombia – 15 + 32 = 47

– Colombia – 15 + 32 = Emiliano Martinez – Argentina – 90 + 90 = 180

– Argentina – 90 + 90 = John McGinn – Scotland – 83 + 82 = 165

– Scotland – 83 + 82 = Robin Olsen – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180

– Sweden – 90 + 90 = Youri Tielemans – Belgium – 66 + 0 = 66

– Belgium – 66 + 0 = Pau Torres – Spain – 0 + 0 = 0

– Spain – 0 + 0 = Nicolo Zaniolo – Italy – 45 + 72 = 117

BOURNEMOUTH

David Brooks – Wales – 17 + 41 = 58

– Wales – 17 + 41 = Ryan Christie – Scotland – 1 + 31 = 32

– Scotland – 1 + 31 = Milos Kerkez – Hungary – 70 + 90 = 160

– Hungary – 70 + 90 = Chris Mepham – Wales – 90 + 90 = 180

– Wales – 90 + 90 = Kieffer Moore – Wales – 45 + 0 = 45

– Wales – 45 + 0 = Dango Ouattara – Burkina Faso – 0 + 0 = 0

– Burkina Faso – 0 + 0 = Antonio Semenyo – Ghana – 20 + 75 = 95

– Ghana – 20 + 75 = Marcos Senesi – Argentina – 0 + 0 = 0

– Argentina – 0 + 0 = Luis Sinisterra – Colombia – 2 + 19 = 21

– Colombia – 2 + 19 = Hamed Traore – Ivory Coast – 0 + 45 = 45

– Ivory Coast – 0 + 45 = Illia Zabarnyi – Ukraine – 90 + 90 = 180

BRENTFORD

Kristoffer Ajer – Norway – 90 + 90 = 180

– Norway – 90 + 90 = Nathan Collins – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = Mark Flekken – Netherlands – 90 + 90 = 180

– Netherlands – 90 + 90 = Saman Ghoddos – Iran – 57 + 65 = 122

– Iran – 57 + 65 = Aaron Hickey – Scotland – 84 + 89 = 173

– Scotland – 84 + 89 = Mathias Jensen – Denmark – 59 + 0 = 59

– Denmark – 59 + 0 = Bryan Mbeumo – Cameroon – 90

– Cameroon – Christian Norgaard – Denmark – 0 + 75 = 75

– Denmark – 0 + 75 = Michael Olakigbe – England under-20s – training camp only

– England under-20s – training camp only Frank Onyeka – Nigeria – 64

– Nigeria – Ethan Pinnock – Jamaica – 90 + 90 = 180

– Jamaica – 90 + 90 = Kevin Schade – Germany – 9 + 0 = 9

– Germany – 9 + 0 = Thomas Strakosha – Albania – 0 + 90 = 90

– Albania – 0 + 90 = Yoane Wissa – DR Congo – 7 + 58 = 65

– DR Congo – 7 + 58 = Yehor Yarmoliuk – Ukraine under-21s – 45 + 89 = 134

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Simon Adingra – Ivory Coast – 79 + 0 = 79

– Ivory Coast – 79 + 0 = Facundo Buonanotte – Argentina – 0 + 0 = 0

– Argentina – 0 + 0 = Lewis Dunk – England – 0 + 90 = 90

– England – 0 + 90 = Pervis Estupinan – Ecuador – 90 + 90 = 180

– Ecuador – 90 + 90 = Billy Gilmour – Scotland – 67 + 60 = 127

– Scotland – 67 + 60 = Pascal Gross – Germany – 26 + 65 = 91

– Germany – 26 + 65 = Jack Hinshelwood – England under-19s – 75 + 25 = 100

– England under-19s – 75 + 25 = Kaoru Mitoma – Japan – 84 + 0 = 84

– Japan – 84 + 0 = Joao Pedro – Brazil under-23s – 7

– Brazil under-23s – Bart Verbruggen – Netherlands – 0 + 0 = 0

BURNLEY

Ameen Al-Dakhil – Belgium – 0 + 0 = 0

– Belgium – 0 + 0 = Zeki Amdouni – Switzerland – 63 + 66 = 129

– Switzerland – 63 + 66 = Sander Berge – Norway – 73 + 19 = 92

– Norway – 73 + 19 = Josh Cullen – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = Lyle Foster – South Africa – 45 + 81 = 126

– South Africa – 45 + 81 = Johann Berg Gudmundsson – Iceland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Iceland – 90 + 90 = Luca Koleosho – Italy under-21s – 90 + 45 = 135

– Italy under-21s – 90 + 45 = Ari Muric – Kosovo – 90 + 90 = 180

– Kosovo – 90 + 90 = Wilson Odobert – France under-21s – 17 + 0 = 17

– France under-21s – 17 + 0 = Dara O’Shea – Republic of Ireland – 22 + 0 = 22

– Republic of Ireland – 22 + 0 = Connor Roberts – Wales – 90 + 90 = 180

– Wales – 90 + 90 = James Trafford – England under-21s – 90

CHELSEA

Eddie Beach – Wales under-21s – 0 + 90 = 90

– Wales under-21s – 0 + 90 = Lucas Bergstrom – Finland under-21s – 45 + 90 = 135

– Finland under-21s – 45 + 90 = Moises Caicedo – Ecuador – 90 + 90 = 180

– Ecuador – 90 + 90 = Ben Chilwell – England – 90 + 0 = 90

– England – 90 + 0 = Levi Colwill – England – 0 + 0 = 0

– England – 0 + 0 = Axel Disasi – France – 0 + 0 = 0

– France – 0 + 0 = Enzo Fernandez – Argentina – 90 + 87 = 177

– Argentina – 90 + 87 = Conor Gallagher – England – 4 + 6 = 10

– England – 4 + 6 = Malo Gusto – France under-21s – 64 + 90 = 154

– France under-21s – 64 + 90 = Nicolas Jackson – Senegal – 0 + 90 = 90

– Senegal – 0 + 90 = Ian Maatsen – Netherlands – 0 + 0 = 0

– Netherlands – 0 + 0 = Noni Madueke – England under-21s – 77

– England under-21s – Mykhailo Mudryk – Ukraine – 90 + 32 = 122

– Ukraine – 90 + 32 = Cole Palmer – England under-21s – 90

– England under-21s – Djordje Petrovic – Serbia – 0 + 0 = 0

– Serbia – 0 + 0 = Lesley Ugochukwu – France under-21s – 64 + 90 = 154

CRYSTAL PALACE

Joachim Andersen – Denmark – 90 + 90 = 180

– Denmark – 90 + 90 = Jordan Ayew – Ghana – 90 + 28 = 118

– Ghana – 90 + 28 = Cheick Doucoure – Mali – 0 + 45 = 45

– Mali – 0 + 45 = Eberechi Eze – England – 0 + 19 = 19

– England – 0 + 19 = Marc Guehi – England – 90 + 45 = 135

– England – 90 + 45 = Sam Johnstone – England – 0 + 0 = 0

– England – 0 + 0 = Jefferson Lerma – Colombia – 90 + 90 = 180

– Colombia – 90 + 90 = Chris Richards – USA – 64 + 71 = 135

EVERTON

Idrissa Gana Gueye – Senegal – 4 + 90 = 94

– Senegal – 4 + 90 = Vitalii Mykolenko – Ukraine – 90 + 90 = 180

– Ukraine – 90 + 90 = Amadou Onana – Belgium – 90 + 90 = 180

– Belgium – 90 + 90 = Nathan Patterson – Scotland – 6 + 1 = 7

– Scotland – 6 + 1 = Jordan Pickford – England – 90 + 0 = 90

FULHAM

Calvin Bassey – Nigeria – 90

– Nigeria – Timothy Castagne – Belgium – 90 + 66 = 156

– Belgium – 90 + 66 = Bobby DeCordova-Reid – Jamaica – 76 + 90 = 166

– Jamaica – 76 + 90 = Luke Harris – Wales under-21s – 75 + 90 = 165

– Wales under-21s – 75 + 90 = Raul Jimenez – Mexico – 30 + 90 = 120

– Mexico – 30 + 90 = Joao Palhinha – Portugal – 90 + 0 = 90

– Portugal – 90 + 0 = Tim Ream – USA – 90 + 0 = 90

– USA – 90 + 0 = Antonee Robinson – USA – 81 + 0 = 81

– USA – 81 + 0 = Marek Rodak – Slovakia – 0 + 0 = 0

– Slovakia – 0 + 0 = Harry Wilson – Wales – 60 + 90 = 150

LIVERPOOL

Alisson – Brazil – 0 + 0 = 0

– Brazil – 0 + 0 = Stefan Bajcetic – Spain under-21s – 25 + 0 = 25

– Spain under-21s – 25 + 0 = Luis Diaz – Colombia – 88 + 71 = 159

– Colombia – 88 + 71 = Ben Doak – Scotland under-21s – 77

– Scotland under-21s – Harvey Elliott – England under-21s – 90

– England under-21s – Wataru Endo – Japan – 90 + 26 = 116

– Japan – 90 + 26 = Cody Gakpo – Netherlands – 65 + 81 = 146

– Netherlands – 65 + 81 = Diogo Jota – Portugal – 0 + 90 = 90

– Portugal – 0 + 90 = Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 = 0

– Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 = Alexis Mac Allister – Argentina – 77 + 85 = 162

– Argentina – 77 + 85 = Darwin Nunez – Uruguay – 73 + 45 = 118

– Uruguay – 73 + 45 = Andrew Robertson – Scotland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Scotland – 90 + 90 = Mohamed Salah – Egypt – 0 + 90 = 90

– Egypt – 0 + 90 = Dominik Szoboszlai – Hungary – 90 + 90 = 180

– Hungary – 90 + 90 = Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – 90 + 0 = 90

– Greece – 90 + 0 = Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – 90 + 90 = 180

LUTON TOWN

Amari’i Bell – Jamaica – 90 + 90 = 180

– Jamaica – 90 + 90 = Issa Kaboré – Burkina Faso – 90 + 0 = 90

– Burkina Faso – 90 + 0 = Thomas Kaminski – Belgium – 0 + 0 = 0

– Belgium – 0 + 0 = Chiedozie Ogbene – Republic of Ireland – 84 + 90 = 174

– Republic of Ireland – 84 + 90 = Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu – DR Congo – 0 + 32 = 32

MANCHESTER CITY

Manuel Akanji – Switzerland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Switzerland – 90 + 90 = Nathan Ake – Netherlands – 45 + 90 = 135

– Netherlands – 45 + 90 = Julian Alvarez – Argentina – 13 + 85 = 98

– Argentina – 13 + 85 = Ruben Dias – Portugal – 90 + 90 = 180

– Portugal – 90 + 90 = Jeremy Doku – Belgium – 24 + 90 = 114

– Belgium – 24 + 90 = Ederson – Brazil – 90 + 90 = 180

– Brazil – 90 + 90 = Phil Foden – England – 25 + 71 = 96

– England – 25 + 71 = Josko Gvardiol – Croatia – 45 + 90 = 135

– Croatia – 45 + 90 = Erling Haaland – Norway – 0 + 90 = 90

– Norway – 0 + 90 = Mateo Kovacic – Croatia – 0 + 0 = 0

– Croatia – 0 + 0 = Kalvin Phillips – England – 0 + 90 = 90

– England – 0 + 90 = Rodri – Spain – 72 + 90 = 162

– Spain – 72 + 90 = Bernardo Silva – Portugal – 90 + 61 = 151

– Portugal – 90 + 61 = Kyle Walker – England – 90 + 90 = 180

MANCHESTER UNITED

Altay Bayindir – Turkey – 0 + 45 = 45

– Turkey – 0 + 45 = Casemiro – Brazil – 90 + 90 = 180

– Brazil – 90 + 90 = Diogo Dalot – Portugal – 90 + 90 = 180

– Portugal – 90 + 90 = Christian Eriksen – Denmark – 90 + 90 = 180

– Denmark – 90 + 90 = Jonny Evans – Northern Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180

– Northern Ireland – 90 + 90 = Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – 90 + 90 = 180

– Portugal – 90 + 90 = Alejandro Garnacho – Argentina – 0 + 5 = 5

– Argentina – 0 + 5 = Rasmus Hojlund – Denmark – 31 + 45 = 76

– Denmark – 31 + 45 = Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180

– Sweden – 90 + 90 = Harry Maguire – England – 90 + 45 = 135

– England – 90 + 45 = Lisandro Martinez – Argentina – 0 + 0 = 0

– Argentina – 0 + 0 = Scott McTominay – Scotland – 89 + 90 = 179

– Scotland – 89 + 90 = Hannibal Mejbri – Tunisia – 61 + 8 = 69

– Tunisia – 61 + 8 = Andre Onana – Cameroon – 90

– Cameroon – Facundo Pellistri – Uruguay – 71 + 20 = 91

– Uruguay – 71 + 20 = Marcus Rashford – England – 25 + 71 = 96

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Miguel Almiron – Paraguay – 90 + 85 = 175

– Paraguay – 90 + 85 = Martin Dubravka – Slovakia – 90 + 90 = 180

– Slovakia – 90 + 90 = Bruno Guimaraes – Brazil – 71 + 85 = 156

– Brazil – 71 + 85 = Lewis Hall – England under-20s – training camp only

– England under-20s – training camp only Alexander Isak – Sweden – 64 + 83 = 147

– Sweden – 64 + 83 = Joelinton – Brazil – 19 + 5 = 24

– Brazil – 19 + 5 = Lewis Miley – England under-19s – 15 + 65 = 80

– England under-19s – 15 + 65 = Fabian Schar – Switzerland – 90 + 0 = 90

– Switzerland – 90 + 0 = Sandro Tonali – Italy – 89 + 0 = 89

– Italy – 89 + 0 = Kieran Trippier – England – 0 + 90 = 90

– England – 0 + 90 = Callum Wilson – England – 0 + 6 = 6

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Ola Aina – Nigeria – 73

– Nigeria – Serge Aurier – Ivory Coast – 0 + 0 = 0

– Ivory Coast – 0 + 0 = Taiwo Awoniyi – Nigeria – 64

– Nigeria – Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – 0 + 0 = 0

– Ivory Coast – 0 + 0 = Wayne Hennessey – Wales – 0 + 0 = 0

– Wales – 0 + 0 = Ethan Horvath – USA – 0 + 90 = 90

– USA – 0 + 90 = Cheikhou Kouyate – Senegal – 0 + 4 = 4

– Senegal – 0 + 4 Orel Mangala – Belgium – 24 + 90 = 114

– Belgium – 24 + 90 = Scott McKenna – Scotland – 0 + 0 = 0

– Scotland – 0 + 0 = Gonzalo Montiel – Argentina – 0 + 0 = 0

– Argentina – 0 + 0 = Moussa Niakhate – Senegal – 0 + 90 = 90

– Senegal – 0 + 90 = Andrew Omobamidele – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 = 0

– Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 = Ibrahima Sangare – Ivory Coast – 90 + 45 = 135

– Ivory Coast – 90 + 45 = Andrey Santos – Brazil under-23s – 83

– Brazil under-23s – Matt Turner – USA – 90 + 0 = 90

– USA – 90 + 0 = Odysseas Vlachodimos – Greece – 90 + 90 = 180

– Greece – 90 + 90 = Neco Williams – Wales – 60 + 90 = 150

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Adam Davies – Wales – 0 + 0 = 0

– Wales – 0 + 0 = John Egan – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 73 = 163

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 73 = James McAtee – England under-21s – 13

– England under-21s – Will Osula – Denmark under-21s – 90 + 0 = 90

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Yves Bissouma – Mali – 28 + 45 = 73

– Mali – 28 + 45 = Ben Davies – Wales – 90 + 90 = 180

– Wales – 90 + 90 = Son Heung-min – South Korea – 90 + 90 = 180

– South Korea – 90 + 90 = Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – 59 + 90 = 149

– Denmark – 59 + 90 = Brennan Johnson – Wales – 45 + 87 = 132

– Wales – 45 + 87 = Dejan Kulusevski – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180

– Sweden – 90 + 90 = James Maddison – England – 65 + 0 = 65

– England – 65 + 0 = Ivan Perisic – Croatia – 90 + 90 = 180

– Croatia – 90 + 90 = Ashley Phillips – England under-19s – 90 + 25 = 115

– England under-19s – 90 + 25 = Richarlison – Brazil – 71 + 64 = 135

– Brazil – 71 + 64 = Cristian Romero – Argentina – 90 + 90 = 180

– Argentina – 90 + 90 = Pape Matar Sarr – Senegal – 0 + 70 = 70

– Senegal – 0 + 70 = Manor Solomon – Israel – 90 + 90 = 180

– Israel – 90 + 90 = Micky van der Ven – Netherlands – 0 + 0 = 0

– Netherlands – 0 + 0 = Guglielmo Vicario – Italy – 0 + 0 = 0

WEST HAM UNITED

Nayef Aguerd – Morocco – 90

– Morocco – Edson Alvarez – Mexico – 90 + 59 = 149

– Mexico – 90 + 59 = Alphonse Areola – France – 0 + 0 = 0

– France – 0 + 0 = Said Benrahma – Algeria – 19 + 90 = 109

– Algeria – 19 + 90 = Maxwel Cornet – Ivory Coast – 70 + 0 = 70

– Ivory Coast – 70 + 0 = Vladimir Coufal – Czech Republic – 90 + 0 = 90

– Czech Republic – 90 + 0 = Mohammed Kudus – Ghana – 90 + 75 = 165

– Ghana – 90 + 75 = Konstantinos Mavropanos – Greece – 0 + 90 = 90

– Greece – 0 + 90 = Divin Mubama – England under-20s – training camp only

– England under-20s – training camp only Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – 90 + 90 = 180

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS