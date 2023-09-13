324
  1. SomeoneKnows
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    1FT + 0.7 itb which would you do?

    A) Pickford > Leno
    B) Baldock > Cash
    C) Mubama > Archer
    D) Roll

    Pickford
    Udogie, Estupiñan, Chilwell
    Salah, Saka, Bruno, Mbuemo, Mitoma
    Haaland, Alvarez

    (Turner, Mubama, Baldock, Bell)

  2. subhojit123
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Want to get Son in. Whom should I replace -
    1. Foden
    2. Rashford (don't have Bruno)

    1. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      For a hit or a free trade?

      1. subhojit123
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Free one

  3. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Afternoon, 2 FT and 2.5 ITB.

    A - Rash > Son and roll 1 FT
    B - Marti > Son and roll 1 FT
    C - Other suggestion?

    Onana
    Estu - Chilwell - Ruben
    Saka - Marti - Mitoma - Rashford - Mbuemo
    Haaland - Watkins

    Turner - Archer - Botman - Baldock

    1. subhojit123
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      B

    2. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      The data says B and I think I'd agree - not sure the double-up on ARS is justified right now. It's a good team, though.

      1. Jet5605
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Thanks. My gut also says Marti. Arsenal flattered to deceive against Man U IMO and aren't clicking attacking wise like last season. Also think Rash has better fixtures.

  4. shearer9
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Bruno F -> Maddison or hold? The former has better fixtures and got me 12 pts vs NF the week I got him in, but United look terrible

    1. Sure You Did
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Easy transfer.

      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Not sure this is true.

        Yes Man U havn't been great so far, but they do have good fixtures going forward (better then spurs over next 5). Bruno also has many routes to points + historically does well bonus wise so even if has a poor game, he could pick up a penalty / free kick / corner.

        On top of that Bruno has had a good international break (against woeful opposition mind) so I'm not sure it is a easy transfer out TBH

    2. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      By XGI. Bruno F is among best players in FPL.

      At some point someone is going to win with Bruno

      1. shearer9
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        True but Mount back which pushes him out wide. And he played very deep versus Arsenal.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Mount isn't back yet, and the 'pushes him out wide' theory is literally just that. Judging how deep he's playing based on a game at the Emirates where we started an Eriksen-Casemiro pivot is hardly telling either.

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            How do you expect they'll lineup on the weekend? I see Amrabat got 90mins for Morocco but hadn't played for ages before that so hard to tell how fit he is

            1. x.jim.x
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              I reckon it'll be something like:

              Onana
              Wan-Bissaka - Lindelof - Martinez - Dalot
              Bruno - Casemiro - Eriksen
              Rashford - Hojlund - Garnacho

              with Amarabat being used as a sub for Eriksen. Remember it took ages for Ten Hag to start Casemiro, so just going off that really. I reckon Rashford on the right too just because it seems like he'd rather poo in his hands and clap than give Pellistri a chance.

              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 52 mins ago

                Oof that won't go down well here. Guess he doesn't really rate Garnacho on the right?

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 33 mins ago

                  I don't remember Garnacho ever playing on the right really. Hopefully he just starts Pellistri and we get Rashford on the left - feel like we've spent half of Ten Hag's tenure with our best players out of position.

  5. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Hey guys, any recommended transfers for this week. 1 FT, 3.7mil

    Turner
    Walker Estu Chilwell
    Maddison Rashford Saka Mbuemo Eze
    Haaland Jackson

    Onana Kabore Baldock Semenyo

    1. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I'd roll and take another look next week. That's a decent team for this week.

  6. shearer9
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Verdict on Onana? Got 0.8 ITB and 1FT. No fires to put out for now, but Utd defence looks crap.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Bit of a luxury transfer - Martinez is back and Varane won't be far off. Amrabat should help shore up the midfield, which is where we've been getting battered. Should pick up a couple of clean sheets at least between now and the derby in 6 weeks.

    2. The Biscuitmen
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I want to get rid but will wait till WC, they have a few games that could go well in the next few weeks so hoping for some returns

  7. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Thoughts on adding a Spurs player to the mix or rolling

    a) Saka -> Son
    b) Sterling -> Madders
    c) Baldock -> Udogie
    d) Roll

    Turner
    Chilly - Saliba - Estu
    Salah - Saka - Sterling - Mbeumo - Eze
    Haaland - Alvarez

    Onana - Pinnock - Baldock - Pepple +0.8m

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      B

    2. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Son is so tempting, but I think rolling is the best move there. If you really think Son goes big again then maybe A, but over the next 3 Ars have probably better fixtures than Spurs.

  8. Better off with a pin and a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Turner (Onana)
    Chilwell, Kabore, Estup (Gab, Pau)
    Maddison, Saka, Foden, Sterling, (Mbeumo)
    Haaland, Jackson, J-P

    1FT, 3.1M itb.

    On one hand, there are issues I should fix; Gab, J-P, possibly Onana. I'm very tempted by Son (though who for?). On the other, I could easily roll and that feels the sensible option. Wellbeck and Ferguson may both be injured for Brighton so J-P may play?

    Just roll, and fix things next week?
    Sterling->Son?
    Gab or J-P out for maybe Udogie or Alvarez?

    TIA!

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I'd take out Sterling, If you want Son...

      1. Better off with a pin and a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Yeah, thanks, I can see that. Having fallen into the points-chasing trap, though, I think I should stay the knee a little.

        1. Better off with a pin and a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          ..or is that just a trap the other way!

  9. TanN
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Best goalkeeper to have on a WC, must be 5.0 or below (Areola is my other keeper)

    1. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Leno, maybe Sanchez or Ramsdale. Not sure how the rotations work out with Areola, though.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Leno Areola is a popular combo

      Leno Flekken rotates nicely too

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I have Leno & Flekken. Leno makes for a better rotation with Areola so that's a popular combo

  10. TanN
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    A) Trippier, Fernandes, Saka
    C) Burn, Salah, Diaby

    In both cases, the Newcastle defenders would be benched

    1. TanN
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      Rest of the team (if it helps to know)

      Leno
      Chilwell Cash Udogie
      Maddison Foden Diaby xxx xxx
      Haaland Alvarez

      Areola Estupinan xxx Archer

  11. aleksios
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    Wc team, any thoughts? 2.6 itb.

    --Leno
    --Udogie--Cash--Chilwell
    --Saka--Son--Maddison--Mbuemo--Sterling
    --Haaland--Edouard

    ---Areola--Estu--Aurier--Awoniyi.

    Thanks all.

  12. Peter Haddock
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    Evening all, at a bit of a loss with 2FT and 0.4 itb, any advice appreciated!

    Turner

    Saliba / Gusto / Chilwell

    Salah / Foden / Saka / Mbuemo / Eze

    Haaland / Alvarez

    Johnstone / Estu / J. Pedro / Baldock

    Would love to do Eze > Maddison but could only really do it with exact money by going Pedro > 4.4. Worth it do you think?

    Or go really boring and Johnstone > Leno in case Turner doesn’t play?

    TIA

