The first international break of 2023/24 reached its conclusion in the early hours of this morning, with nations from the Americas in action.
Well over 200 Premier League players have been representing their countries over the last week.
So, injury and illness are the obvious concerns regarding player availability in Gameweek 5 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).
But game-time and distance travelled are also possible factors heading into the domestic resumption.
A more detailed look at everything on the fitness front will follow this article, so it is pitch-time we’re focusing more on in this article as we look at how many minutes each FPL asset clocked up while on international duty.
As well as on-field exertions, long-haul flights back from further afield may also be a consideration ahead of Gameweek 5. We’ll also round up who is returning from where in this piece.
REASONS NOT TO FRET
First things first: the threat of rotation after an international break is perhaps overblown nowadays.
It was more of a danger a couple of seasons ago, when nations were not only playing three games over the international fortnight (rather than two, as is the case now) but were also in action as late as Thursday morning.
It’s still something to ruminate on ahead of Gameweek 5, particularly for those returning from further afield, but most regular starters will be unaffected – providing they’re not injured, of course.
MOST MINUTES PLAYED
With those words of reassurance ringing in your ears, here’s who has been racking up the most game-time over the last week.
Anyone listed has played over 135 minutes (ie a game and a half), although injury time is not included.
|Player
|Team
|Minutes Played
|Hein
|Arsenal
|180
|Kiwior
|Arsenal
|180
|Rice
|Arsenal
|180
|Bailey
|Aston Villa
|180
|Martinez
|Aston Villa
|180
|Olsen
|Aston Villa
|180
|Mepham
|Bournemouth
|180
|Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|180
|Ajer
|Brentford
|180
|Collins
|Brentford
|180
|Flekken
|Brentford
|180
|Pinnock
|Brentford
|180
|Estupinan
|Brighton
|180
|Cullen
|Burnley
|180
|Gudmundsson
|Burnley
|180
|Muric
|Burnley
|180
|Roberts
|Burnley
|180
|Caicedo
|Chelsea
|180
|Andersen
|C Palace
|180
|Lerma
|C Palace
|180
|Mykolenko
|Everton
|180
|Onana
|Everton
|180
|Robertson
|Liverpool
|180
|Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|180
|Van Dijk
|Liverpool
|180
|Bell
|Luton
|180
|Akanji
|Man City
|180
|Ederson
|Man City
|180
|Dias
|Man City
|180
|Walker
|Man City
|180
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|180
|Dalot
|Man Utd
|180
|Eriksen
|Man Utd
|180
|Evans
|Man Utd
|180
|Fernandes
|Man Utd
|180
|Lindelof
|Man Utd
|180
|Dubravka
|Newcastle
|180
|Vlachodimos
|N Forest
|180
|Davies
|Spurs
|180
|Son
|Spurs
|180
|Kulusevski
|Spurs
|180
|Perisic
|Spurs
|180
|Romero
|Spurs
|180
|Solomon
|Spurs
|180
|Soucek
|West Ham
|180
|Ait-Nouri
|Wolves
|180
|McTominay
|Man Utd
|179
|Enzo
|Chelsea
|177
|Almiron
|Newcastle
|175
|Gabriel
|Arsenal
|174
|Ogbene
|Luton
|174
|Hickey
|Brentford
|173
|De Cordova-Reid
|Fulham
|166
|McGinn
|Aston Villa
|165
|Harris
|Fulham
|165
|Kudus
|West Ham
|165
|Egan
|Sheff Utd
|163
|Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|162
|Rodri
|Man City
|162
|Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|160
|Diaz
|Liverpool
|159
|Castagne
|Fulham
|156
|Guimaraes
|Newcastle
|156
|Gusto
|Chelsea
|154
|Ugochukwu
|Chelsea
|154
|Odegaard
|Arsenal
|152
|Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|151
|Bernardo
|Man City
|151
|H Wilson
|Fulham
|150
|Williams
|N Forest
|150
|Hojbjerg
|Spurs
|149
|E Alvarez
|West Ham
|149
|Isak
|Newcastle
|147
|Gakpo
|Liverpool
|146
|Trossard
|Arsenal
|145
ANY LATE RETURNEES?
The good news: players representing Asian countries, such as Son Heung-min (£9.1m) and Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m), have actually been contesting friendlies in Europe – so there weren’t any late kick-offs or long-haul flights back to the UK affecting those popular FPL picks.
As usual, it’s the players from North and South America who were not only the last ones in action but also had the longest treks back to their clubs – probably not in economy class, mind you…
|Country
|Final match played in… (date/kick-off time in BST)
|Players (mins in final match)
|Argentina
|Bolivia (Sep 12, 9pm)
|E. Martinez (90), Romero (90), Enzo (87), J Alvarez (85), Mac Allister (85), Garnacho (5), Senesi, Buonanotte, Li. Martinez, Montiel (all 0)
|Brazil
|Peru (Sep 13, 3am)
|Gabriel (90), Ederson (90), Casemiro (90), Guimaraes (85), Richarlison (64), Jesus (26), Martinelli (5), Joelinton (5), Alisson (0), Cunha (0)
|Colombia
|Chile (Sep 13, 1.30am)
|Lerma (90), Diaz (71), Duran (32), Sinisterra (19)
|Ecuador
|Ecuador (Sep 12, 10pm)
|Estupinan (90), Caicedo (90)
|Jamaica
|Jamaica (Sep 13, 1am)
|Bailey, Pinnock, DeCordova-Reid, Bell (all 90)
|Mexico
|USA (Sep 13, 1am)
|Jimenez (90), E. Alvarez (59)
|Paraguay
|Venezuela (Sep 12, 11pm)
|Almiron (85)
|Uruguay
|Ecuador (Sep 12, 10pm)
|Darwin (45), Pellistri (20), S. Bueno (0)
|USA
|USA (Sep 13, 1.30am)
|Horvath (90), Richards (71), Ream, Robinson, Turner (all 0)
WITHDRAWN DUE TO INJURY/ILLNESS
Below is a list of players who withdrew from their national team squads before the action had commenced.
- Anel Ahmedhodžić (hamstring)
- Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring)
- Sofyan Amrabat (back)
- Elliot Anderson (knock)
- George Baldock (calf)
- Jarrad Branthwaite (groin)
- Youssef Chermiti (groin)
- Anthony Elanga (groin)
- Evan Ferguson (knee)
- Jack Grealish (thigh)
- Ibrahima Konate (hamstring)
- Tom Lockyer (thigh)
- Destiny Udogie (fever)
Will Osula (minor issue), Vladimir Coufal (minor issue) and Sandro Tonali (muscle), meanwhile, played a part in their nation’s first game before returning to their clubs with fitness concerns.
Mateo Kovacic was an unused substitute in both of Croatia’s fixtures with a back problem that could rule him out of Gameweek 5, while Darwin Nunez had “muscle problems” for Uruguay overnight before being hooked.
As mentioned earlier, we’ll cover injuries in more detail in a follow-up piece.
FPL PLAYERS AND MINUTES PLAYED: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE
ARSENAL
- Kai Havertz – Germany – 73 + 26 = 99
- Karl Hein – Estonia – 90 + 90 = 180
- Gabriel Jesus – Brazil – 1 + 26 = 27
- Jakub Kiwior – Poland – 90 + 90 = 180
- Gabriel Magalhaes – Brazil – 84 + 90 = 174
- Gabriel Martinelli – Brazil – 0 + 5 = 5
- Eddie Nketiah – England – 0 + 0 = 0
- Martin Odegaard – Norway – 62 + 90 = 152
- Aaron Ramsdale – England – 0 + 90 = 90
- David Raya – Spain – 0 + 0 = 0
- Declan Rice – England – 90 + 90 = 180
- Bukayo Saka – England – 86 + 19 = 105
- William Saliba – France – 17 + 90 = 107
- Takehiro Tomiyasu – Japan – 90 + 11 = 101
- Leandro Trossard – Belgium – 79 + 66 = 145
- Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – 76 + 75 = 151
ASTON VILLA
- Leon Bailey – Jamaica – 90 + 90 = 180
- Matty Cash – Poland – 0 + 90 = 90
- Boubacar Kamara – France – 0 + 0 = 0
- Jhon Duran – Colombia – 15 + 32 = 47
- Emiliano Martinez – Argentina – 90 + 90 = 180
- John McGinn – Scotland – 83 + 82 = 165
- Robin Olsen – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180
- Youri Tielemans – Belgium – 66 + 0 = 66
- Pau Torres – Spain – 0 + 0 = 0
- Nicolo Zaniolo – Italy – 45 + 72 = 117
BOURNEMOUTH
- David Brooks – Wales – 17 + 41 = 58
- Ryan Christie – Scotland – 1 + 31 = 32
- Milos Kerkez – Hungary – 70 + 90 = 160
- Chris Mepham – Wales – 90 + 90 = 180
- Kieffer Moore – Wales – 45 + 0 = 45
- Dango Ouattara – Burkina Faso – 0 + 0 = 0
- Antonio Semenyo – Ghana – 20 + 75 = 95
- Marcos Senesi – Argentina – 0 + 0 = 0
- Luis Sinisterra – Colombia – 2 + 19 = 21
- Hamed Traore – Ivory Coast – 0 + 45 = 45
- Illia Zabarnyi – Ukraine – 90 + 90 = 180
BRENTFORD
- Kristoffer Ajer – Norway – 90 + 90 = 180
- Nathan Collins – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180
- Mark Flekken – Netherlands – 90 + 90 = 180
- Saman Ghoddos – Iran – 57 + 65 = 122
- Aaron Hickey – Scotland – 84 + 89 = 173
- Mathias Jensen – Denmark – 59 + 0 = 59
- Bryan Mbeumo – Cameroon – 90
- Christian Norgaard – Denmark – 0 + 75 = 75
- Michael Olakigbe – England under-20s – training camp only
- Frank Onyeka – Nigeria – 64
- Ethan Pinnock – Jamaica – 90 + 90 = 180
- Kevin Schade – Germany – 9 + 0 = 9
- Thomas Strakosha – Albania – 0 + 90 = 90
- Yoane Wissa – DR Congo – 7 + 58 = 65
- Yehor Yarmoliuk – Ukraine under-21s – 45 + 89 = 134
BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION
- Simon Adingra – Ivory Coast – 79 + 0 = 79
- Facundo Buonanotte – Argentina – 0 + 0 = 0
- Lewis Dunk – England – 0 + 90 = 90
- Pervis Estupinan – Ecuador – 90 + 90 = 180
- Billy Gilmour – Scotland – 67 + 60 = 127
- Pascal Gross – Germany – 26 + 65 = 91
- Jack Hinshelwood – England under-19s – 75 + 25 = 100
- Kaoru Mitoma – Japan – 84 + 0 = 84
- Joao Pedro – Brazil under-23s – 7
- Bart Verbruggen – Netherlands – 0 + 0 = 0
BURNLEY
- Ameen Al-Dakhil – Belgium – 0 + 0 = 0
- Zeki Amdouni – Switzerland – 63 + 66 = 129
- Sander Berge – Norway – 73 + 19 = 92
- Josh Cullen – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180
- Lyle Foster – South Africa – 45 + 81 = 126
- Johann Berg Gudmundsson – Iceland – 90 + 90 = 180
- Luca Koleosho – Italy under-21s – 90 + 45 = 135
- Ari Muric – Kosovo – 90 + 90 = 180
- Wilson Odobert – France under-21s – 17 + 0 = 17
- Dara O’Shea – Republic of Ireland – 22 + 0 = 22
- Connor Roberts – Wales – 90 + 90 = 180
- James Trafford – England under-21s – 90
CHELSEA
- Eddie Beach – Wales under-21s – 0 + 90 = 90
- Lucas Bergstrom – Finland under-21s – 45 + 90 = 135
- Moises Caicedo – Ecuador – 90 + 90 = 180
- Ben Chilwell – England – 90 + 0 = 90
- Levi Colwill – England – 0 + 0 = 0
- Axel Disasi – France – 0 + 0 = 0
- Enzo Fernandez – Argentina – 90 + 87 = 177
- Conor Gallagher – England – 4 + 6 = 10
- Malo Gusto – France under-21s – 64 + 90 = 154
- Nicolas Jackson – Senegal – 0 + 90 = 90
- Ian Maatsen – Netherlands – 0 + 0 = 0
- Noni Madueke – England under-21s – 77
- Mykhailo Mudryk – Ukraine – 90 + 32 = 122
- Cole Palmer – England under-21s – 90
- Djordje Petrovic – Serbia – 0 + 0 = 0
- Lesley Ugochukwu – France under-21s – 64 + 90 = 154
CRYSTAL PALACE
- Joachim Andersen – Denmark – 90 + 90 = 180
- Jordan Ayew – Ghana – 90 + 28 = 118
- Cheick Doucoure – Mali – 0 + 45 = 45
- Eberechi Eze – England – 0 + 19 = 19
- Marc Guehi – England – 90 + 45 = 135
- Sam Johnstone – England – 0 + 0 = 0
- Jefferson Lerma – Colombia – 90 + 90 = 180
- Chris Richards – USA – 64 + 71 = 135
EVERTON
- Idrissa Gana Gueye – Senegal – 4 + 90 = 94
- Vitalii Mykolenko – Ukraine – 90 + 90 = 180
- Amadou Onana – Belgium – 90 + 90 = 180
- Nathan Patterson – Scotland – 6 + 1 = 7
- Jordan Pickford – England – 90 + 0 = 90
FULHAM
- Calvin Bassey – Nigeria – 90
- Timothy Castagne – Belgium – 90 + 66 = 156
- Bobby DeCordova-Reid – Jamaica – 76 + 90 = 166
- Luke Harris – Wales under-21s – 75 + 90 = 165
- Raul Jimenez – Mexico – 30 + 90 = 120
- Joao Palhinha – Portugal – 90 + 0 = 90
- Tim Ream – USA – 90 + 0 = 90
- Antonee Robinson – USA – 81 + 0 = 81
- Marek Rodak – Slovakia – 0 + 0 = 0
- Harry Wilson – Wales – 60 + 90 = 150
LIVERPOOL
- Alisson – Brazil – 0 + 0 = 0
- Stefan Bajcetic – Spain under-21s – 25 + 0 = 25
- Luis Diaz – Colombia – 88 + 71 = 159
- Ben Doak – Scotland under-21s – 77
- Harvey Elliott – England under-21s – 90
- Wataru Endo – Japan – 90 + 26 = 116
- Cody Gakpo – Netherlands – 65 + 81 = 146
- Diogo Jota – Portugal – 0 + 90 = 90
- Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 = 0
- Alexis Mac Allister – Argentina – 77 + 85 = 162
- Darwin Nunez – Uruguay – 73 + 45 = 118
- Andrew Robertson – Scotland – 90 + 90 = 180
- Mohamed Salah – Egypt – 0 + 90 = 90
- Dominik Szoboszlai – Hungary – 90 + 90 = 180
- Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – 90 + 0 = 90
- Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – 90 + 90 = 180
LUTON TOWN
- Amari’i Bell – Jamaica – 90 + 90 = 180
- Issa Kaboré – Burkina Faso – 90 + 0 = 90
- Thomas Kaminski – Belgium – 0 + 0 = 0
- Chiedozie Ogbene – Republic of Ireland – 84 + 90 = 174
- Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu – DR Congo – 0 + 32 = 32
MANCHESTER CITY
- Manuel Akanji – Switzerland – 90 + 90 = 180
- Nathan Ake – Netherlands – 45 + 90 = 135
- Julian Alvarez – Argentina – 13 + 85 = 98
- Ruben Dias – Portugal – 90 + 90 = 180
- Jeremy Doku – Belgium – 24 + 90 = 114
- Ederson – Brazil – 90 + 90 = 180
- Phil Foden – England – 25 + 71 = 96
- Josko Gvardiol – Croatia – 45 + 90 = 135
- Erling Haaland – Norway – 0 + 90 = 90
- Mateo Kovacic – Croatia – 0 + 0 = 0
- Kalvin Phillips – England – 0 + 90 = 90
- Rodri – Spain – 72 + 90 = 162
- Bernardo Silva – Portugal – 90 + 61 = 151
- Kyle Walker – England – 90 + 90 = 180
MANCHESTER UNITED
- Altay Bayindir – Turkey – 0 + 45 = 45
- Casemiro – Brazil – 90 + 90 = 180
- Diogo Dalot – Portugal – 90 + 90 = 180
- Christian Eriksen – Denmark – 90 + 90 = 180
- Jonny Evans – Northern Ireland – 90 + 90 = 180
- Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – 90 + 90 = 180
- Alejandro Garnacho – Argentina – 0 + 5 = 5
- Rasmus Hojlund – Denmark – 31 + 45 = 76
- Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180
- Harry Maguire – England – 90 + 45 = 135
- Lisandro Martinez – Argentina – 0 + 0 = 0
- Scott McTominay – Scotland – 89 + 90 = 179
- Hannibal Mejbri – Tunisia – 61 + 8 = 69
- Andre Onana – Cameroon – 90
- Facundo Pellistri – Uruguay – 71 + 20 = 91
- Marcus Rashford – England – 25 + 71 = 96
NEWCASTLE UNITED
- Miguel Almiron – Paraguay – 90 + 85 = 175
- Martin Dubravka – Slovakia – 90 + 90 = 180
- Bruno Guimaraes – Brazil – 71 + 85 = 156
- Lewis Hall – England under-20s – training camp only
- Alexander Isak – Sweden – 64 + 83 = 147
- Joelinton – Brazil – 19 + 5 = 24
- Lewis Miley – England under-19s – 15 + 65 = 80
- Fabian Schar – Switzerland – 90 + 0 = 90
- Sandro Tonali – Italy – 89 + 0 = 89
- Kieran Trippier – England – 0 + 90 = 90
- Callum Wilson – England – 0 + 6 = 6
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
- Ola Aina – Nigeria – 73
- Serge Aurier – Ivory Coast – 0 + 0 = 0
- Taiwo Awoniyi – Nigeria – 64
- Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – 0 + 0 = 0
- Wayne Hennessey – Wales – 0 + 0 = 0
- Ethan Horvath – USA – 0 + 90 = 90
- Cheikhou Kouyate – Senegal – 0 + 4 = 4
- Orel Mangala – Belgium – 24 + 90 = 114
- Scott McKenna – Scotland – 0 + 0 = 0
- Gonzalo Montiel – Argentina – 0 + 0 = 0
- Moussa Niakhate – Senegal – 0 + 90 = 90
- Andrew Omobamidele – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 = 0
- Ibrahima Sangare – Ivory Coast – 90 + 45 = 135
- Andrey Santos – Brazil under-23s – 83
- Matt Turner – USA – 90 + 0 = 90
- Odysseas Vlachodimos – Greece – 90 + 90 = 180
- Neco Williams – Wales – 60 + 90 = 150
SHEFFIELD UNITED
- Adam Davies – Wales – 0 + 0 = 0
- John Egan – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 73 = 163
- James McAtee – England under-21s – 13
- Will Osula – Denmark under-21s – 90 + 0 = 90
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
- Yves Bissouma – Mali – 28 + 45 = 73
- Ben Davies – Wales – 90 + 90 = 180
- Son Heung-min – South Korea – 90 + 90 = 180
- Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – 59 + 90 = 149
- Brennan Johnson – Wales – 45 + 87 = 132
- Dejan Kulusevski – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180
- James Maddison – England – 65 + 0 = 65
- Ivan Perisic – Croatia – 90 + 90 = 180
- Ashley Phillips – England under-19s – 90 + 25 = 115
- Richarlison – Brazil – 71 + 64 = 135
- Cristian Romero – Argentina – 90 + 90 = 180
- Pape Matar Sarr – Senegal – 0 + 70 = 70
- Manor Solomon – Israel – 90 + 90 = 180
- Micky van der Ven – Netherlands – 0 + 0 = 0
- Guglielmo Vicario – Italy – 0 + 0 = 0
WEST HAM UNITED
- Nayef Aguerd – Morocco – 90
- Edson Alvarez – Mexico – 90 + 59 = 149
- Alphonse Areola – France – 0 + 0 = 0
- Said Benrahma – Algeria – 19 + 90 = 109
- Maxwel Cornet – Ivory Coast – 70 + 0 = 70
- Vladimir Coufal – Czech Republic – 90 + 0 = 90
- Mohammed Kudus – Ghana – 90 + 75 = 165
- Konstantinos Mavropanos – Greece – 0 + 90 = 90
- Divin Mubama – England under-20s – training camp only
- Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – 90 + 90 = 180
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
- Rayan Ait-Nouri – Algeria – 90 + 90 = 180
- Hugo Bueno – Spain under-21s – 0 + 90 = 90
- Santiago Bueno – Uruguay – 0 + 0 = 0
- Matheus Cunha – Brazil – 19 + 0 = 19
- Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 87 = 87
- Toti Gomes – Portugal – 0 + 0 = 0
- Hwang Hee-chan – South Korea – 29 + 68 = 97
- Tom King – Wales – 0 + 0 = 0
- Mario Lemina – Gabon – 71
- Pedro Neto – Portugal – 27 + 0 = 27
- Jose Sa – Portugal – 0 + 0 = 0
- Nelson Semedo – Portugal – 28 + 61 = 89
- Fabio Silva – Portugal under-21s – 70 + 45 = 115
1FT + 0.7 itb which would you do?
A) Pickford > Leno
B) Baldock > Cash
C) Mubama > Archer
D) Roll
Pickford
Udogie, Estupiñan, Chilwell
Salah, Saka, Bruno, Mbuemo, Mitoma
Haaland, Alvarez
(Turner, Mubama, Baldock, Bell)