The Gameweek 5 inquest begins as we round up the day’s attacking returns and bonus points in the Scoreboard series.

Many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers had a disappointing Saturday, with notable names blanking.

Seven of the top eight most-bought players of Gameweek 5 were among them, the exception being Julian Alvarez (£6.7m).

Son Heung-min (£9.1m), subject of a Gameweek-high 900,000+ transfers in, didn’t even see full-time, being substituted before Tottenham Hotspur mounted their late comeback against Sheffield United.

And clean sheets were again in short supply, with just two recorded in the weekend’s seven Premier League fixtures so far.

The dependable Erling Haaland (£14.1m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) did at least return, the latter banking his first double-digit haul of the season.

You’ll find all of the day’s goals, assists and bonus points below, courtesy of LiveFPL.

And we’ve also got a selection of the Opta stats that can be found in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The regular Scout Notes reviews will follow.

GAMEWEEK 5: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 5: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE