Rate My Team September 22

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, differentials, bench order or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. waltzingmatildas
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    What would you do?
    Flekken
    Chilwell Estu Saliba
    Bruno Son Maddison Mbeumo Mitoma
    Haaland Alvarez
    (Turner Watkins Tark Baldock)
    1ft, 0.2itb

    A) Tark to Botman (bench Saliba?)
    B) Chilwell to Botman
    C) Chilwell, Watkins to Trippier, Edouard (-4) (who to bench?)
    D) Son, Watkins to Salah, Archer (-4)

    1. Chief Break-Everything
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      B. Nice team

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Cheers. That's what I'm leaning towards. Next week could do Some and Watkins to Salah and Morris if I wanted to

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      I'd do D.

      Absolutely nothing wrong with holding Saliba.

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 13 Years
        19 mins ago

        Interesting. Certainly gets me nearer some of the WC teams I've been looking at. Not convinced Watkins is the best Villa even with the good upcoming fixtures

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          the thing is Watkins will return soon, you just don't want it to be the week that you sell him.

          1. waltzingmatildas
            • 13 Years
            10 mins ago

            Hmm, that's the worry. Indecision is leading me to rolling!

          2. waltzingmatildas
            • 13 Years
            2 mins ago

            Who would you bench?

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Archer, Tark and Baldock in that scenario.

    3. james 101
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      B I think

      1. james 101
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Or wait a week

      2. waltzingmatildas
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers

  2. RedJive79
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Start:
    A: Chilwell
    B: Saliba

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

    2. bros
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    3. james 101
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

  3. bros
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    worth doing Maddison & Son to Salah & Neto
    thanks

    1. james 101
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I don’t think so

  4. Rinseboy
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    is Trippier really worth the extra over Botman?
    I can afford but wondering if the cash might come on handy later!

    1. bros
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      at the moment No

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      I think it will come in handy so I think Botman

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I don't think so but he's got assist potential at Sheffield United.

    4. james 101
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’d go Bot or Char

    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Nope. Not for me. Especially now that Salah is hot. If Salah wasn't a good pick, then I'd say investing in Trippier is fine.

      1. james 101
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yep

      2. james 101
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Camzy. Thoughts on my post below mate?

  5. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Leno (Areola)
    Estup - Cash - Gusto (udogie - Chilly)
    Madison - Son - Saka - Mbeumo (JWP)
    Haaland - Alvarez - Watkins

    1. Is bench right? JWP - Udogie - Chilly
    2. Son to Doku or another City for -4

    I’m in the 2 millions….

    Thanks!

    1. james 101
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Doc is tempting huh?

    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm pretty cold on Watkins so I'd maybe start JWP instead of him.
      No hit

  6. james 101
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    1FT. 1.1m in the bank.

    Any suggestions?

    !  Ederson  

    Chilwell Gusto Estupinan  

    Saka Ode Sterling Mbueno Maddison   

    Haaland Alvarez

    (Areola Wissa Romero Saliba)


    Players I’m considering losing

    Ederson
    Sterling
    Chilly
    Gusto

    1. james 101
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Thanks!!

    2. bros
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Some team, downgrade Chilly to Newcastle defender Schar, Burns or Botman

      1. james 101
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd probably sell Chilwell > Botman this week.

      I'm big on getting some United for their fixture swing so that Chilwell > Botman raises a bit more funds for Sterling > Rashford (could even do it this week or else next week is fine).

      1. james 101
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Agreed.

        I’m just considering Bot vs Schar

        I’ve not seen either play this season

  7. GC123
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Hi guys. Only 1 FT. Would you prioritise

    1. Pickford > Flekken
    2. Stones > Botman
    3. Both for -4

    Thanks

  8. Bubbles1985
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Ok... Final draft, I think!

    RMWCT please! :

    Turner / Areola
    Udogie / Cash / Botman / Kabore / Lamptey
    Salah / Saka / Maddison / Mbuemo / Diaby
    Haaland / Alvarez / Morris

    Leaves 0.7m itb - Probably for JWP/Kudus/Bowen after the Liverpool game.
    Keeping the Luton lads for the DGW then shifting on to probably Estu and Archer.

    Thanks!

    1. james 101
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Nice

      Though I have zero interest in Luton assets myself

      1. Bubbles1985
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Me neither after the DGW, just for the game!

        Morris will then become Archer and Estupinan comes in for Kabore/Lamptey.

        Works in my head anyway and I have a few quid for leverage.

        1. james 101
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Could work out well mate

          1. Bubbles1985
            • 6 Years
            just now

            The way my season has started, I doubt it!

            But it's worth it for a laugh, if nothing else... 😀

            GL!

    2. ebb2sparky
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I’d avoid Luton. I watched them live last weekend and the only positive was they did better than the last time I saw them live. Get Archer now and either bank the 1.0 or use it now on defence

  9. LangerznMash
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Does Ryan Giles not start for Luton anymore? I thought he was a crossing machine.

  10. BlueMan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Areola (Turner)
    Estupiñan Burn Gusto (Gabriel Udogie)
    Salah Son Saka Foden (Sarr)
    Harland (c) Alvarez Wissa

    1FT 0.9 itb

    GTG or…

  11. ebb2sparky
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    What to do with chilwell?
    1 - sell for Botman this week
    2 - wait and maybe sell him next week along with Foden to get JWP and Trippier

  12. I Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Alvarez is flying up. Any chance he rises again tonight?

  13. Jullepuu
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Play Gusto or get Botman in for him this week?

  14. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Save FT?
    The plan was Henry -> Botman but got priced out last night after the pricerise.

    Johnstone (Turner)
    Estupinan Saliba Gusto (Udogie, Henry*)
    Salah(VC) Saka Maddison Sterling Mbeumo
    Haaland(C) Alvarez (Ferguson*)

    TIA

    1. james 101
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes. You are good for a week mate

  15. Make United Great Again
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC Team?!

    Flekken
    Estupinan Schar Botman
    Rash Mbeumo Maddison Salah(vc) Diaby
    Alvarez Haaland(c)

    Areola, Udogie, Cash, Archer.

    1. james 101
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nice mate

      1. Make United Great Again
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Rashford will turn into Saka/Odegaard. Just going with fixtures on this one

    2. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      It's great, and this week's template (I WC'd last week, don't have Salah, and regret it).

      I'd be tempted to see if there's a way to do Schar > Trippier by downgrading Estupinian and Diaby, but that's just me.

  16. SharkyT
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Draft question:

    Start 2:
    A) Nketiah
    B) Jesus
    C) Richarlison
    D) Ugodie

  17. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    just now

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/09/22/fpl-gameweek-6-differentials-hojlund-hickey-doku/

