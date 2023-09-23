All of the day’s attacking returns and bonus points can be found on this page as we begin to review Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

You’ll find all of the day’s goals, assists and bonus points below, courtesy of LiveFPL.

And we’ve also got a selection of the Opta stats that can be found in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The regular Scout Notes reviews will follow.

GAMEWEEK 6: SATURDAY’S HEADLINES IN BRIEF

There was an almost inevitable blank for Julian Alvarez (£6.9m) after being transferred in by almost 1.4 million FPL managers ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Ten-man Manchester City did complete the job against Nottingham Forest despite Rodri‘s (£5.7m) red card, with Kyle Walker (£5.2m) and Phil Foden (£7.6m) bagging 11-point hauls when combining for the game’s opener.

Erling Haaland (£14.1m) consolidated his position at the top of the FPL points table with his eighth goal of the season, meanwhile.

First among goalkeepers for points in 2023/24, by some distance, is Bernd Leno (£4.6m), who again combined saves with a clean sheet to claim maximum bonus in the stalemate at Selhurst Park.

There was another blank for Eberechi Eze (£6.3m) in that fixture (his fifth in six matches), as there was for Bryan Mbeumo (£6.9m) in Brentford’s surprise 3-1 home defeat to Everton.

James Tarkowski (£4.4m) bagged a goal and an assist in that match and is the top-scoring FPL asset of Gameweek 6 so far.

Pedro Neto (£5.5m) moved joint-second among midfielders for points with a goal at Kenilworth Road, where Luton Town warmed up for Double Gameweek 7 by gaining their first point of 2023/24.

The Hatters’ Carlton Morris (£5.5m) scored from the spot for the second time this season.

And in the late-evening kick-off, Manchester United stopped the rot with a 1-0 win over Burnley thanks to a Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m) volley.

GAMEWEEK 6: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 6: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

