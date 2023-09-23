146
  1. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Reckon Turner did enough vs Man City to hold his place or is a ‘Ramsdale scenario’ looming?

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      One CS in six, ain’t great, but it’s NF…

  2. Hutchiniho
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Diaby or JWP?

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Fixtures probably Diaby, but I reckon JWP will only get better…

    2. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Both.

  3. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    You know things are bad at Man Utd when Evans bags 3 bonus

    1. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Fact. Hahahaha.....

  4. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (1366 teams)

    Current safety score = 16
    Top score = 57

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  5. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Need to offload Mubama tonight to avoid the price drop.

    Worth doing Mubama to Woodrow using one of my 2 FTs?

    I have 0 ITB…

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Sounds like a big waste of an FT personally

  6. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    In order, best midfield options for next five GWs or so:

    1. Maddison
    2. Mbeumo
    3. Bowen/JWP
    4. Diaby
    5. BHA mid
    6. Other

    Have none of this gold, have:

    Salah - Rashford - Saka - Eze - Sarr

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      1-4-3-5-Foden-2

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        How come Mbeumo has dropped so low?

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Maddison
      Bowen
      Diaby
      Mbeumo/JWP

      I wont include Brighton mid as you didn't specific and they all big rotation risks.

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Fair

    3. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      just now

      imho, AVL & NEW should be the focus until GW9 when LIV have some slack. I'm sure this advice will haunt me. 🙂

  7. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Going in for Mo salah early for rashford for a -4… Y/N?

  8. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Predictions for games tomorrow

    Arsenal-Spurs 2-2
    Liverpool-West Ham 3-1
    Chelsea-Aston Villa 1-1
    Sheffield United-Newcastle 1-2
    Brighton-Bournemouth 3-0

  9. dshv
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Mitoma to Diaby ?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      why not

  10. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Wissa > Morris as he has DGW with one of my 2FTs before Wissa drops in 2 hours?

    Y or N

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Which midfielder will you bench if you play Morris?

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Enzo

  11. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    With so many decent mid-price options available and only two premiums, BB could be decent this season

  12. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    My watchlist currently has one DEF, seven MIDs and zero FWDs…slim pickings outside of midfield

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      just now

      And Neto up to third on the Mid list and six equal overall, for 5.5…

  13. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Need help on the below please.

    Need to offload Mubama tonight to avoid the price drop.

    Worth doing Mubama to Woodrow using one of my 2 FTs?

    I have 0 ITB…

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Morris? See below…

  14. afsr
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mubama -> Morris to avoid price drop?
    i could actually afford him even after price drop, but still

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Seems reasonable with DGW (eve & BUR)

    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Same dilemmas above.

