Competitive in consecutive defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool, seventh-placed West Ham United have two of the 12 highest-scoring Fantasy Premier League (FPL) midfielders – Jarrod Bowen (£7.1m) and James Ward-Prowse (£6.2m).

With Bowen already on four goals and summer signing Ward-Prowse only just experiencing his first blank since arriving, the Gameweek 7 visit of Sheffield United is full of potential for both.

Data, duties and other factors can help us figure out who is currently the better FPL option.

FIXTURES

The newly-promoted side will arrive in east London fresh from an 8-0 humiliation against Newcastle United. West Ham will be confident but shouldn’t take the Blades lightly, considering the previous match had them minutes away from a fantastic win at Tottenham Hotspur.

However, soon after, a superb run of fixtures between Gameweeks 10 and 18 is deemed to be the best according to our Season Ticker.

Whether it’s now, or during the popular Wildcard spell expected in coming weeks, owning one of Bowen or Ward-Prowse looks very tempting.

GOAL THREAT