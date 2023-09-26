250
250 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    59 mins ago

    Will do Archer > Morris for a -4. Want at least one DGW player and this allows me to bench one of Saka or Maddison this week too.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Meh

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not for a hit

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      If you have Salah, no. If you don't, yes.

      Weird answer but it's related to your ability to get Son in GW8.

      Open Controls
  2. Pedersen
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    I have been tinkering with WC and I really can't settle on one with Salah. Too few funds. How essential is he to get?

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Best player in the game, after Haaland.

      Open Controls
      1. Touré De Force
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Agree, been structuring my transfers to get him in after GW8, very easy to field a strong 11 incl. Salah imo

        Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      You can still have Mo and Haaland plus a good squad.

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      just depends how you rate the mid priced mids/attackers

      Open Controls
    4. lugs
      • 6 Years
      just now

      just accept you can't have them all, with Salah you need to cut corners, for my own team with Salah it means no Trippier, but i still have Botman and i can get Burn if i want so not the end of the world, if you go without Salah then you can get whoever you want, except well you don't have Salah

      Open Controls
  3. Touré De Force
    • 13 Years
    56 mins ago

    Added JWP to my portfolio for the SHU fixture, seems like an high upside transfer

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes, corners and free kick plus we still do not know who is actually on penalties for WHU.

      Open Controls
  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Dean Henderson is just a nightmare 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Have to feel sorry for the fella but that saves me a potential trade

      Open Controls
  5. F4L
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Henderson injured

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      What the hell lol

      Open Controls
  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    Garnacho goal

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Dalot assist

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Lovely ball from Mount to Pellestri in the build up tbf.

      Open Controls
  7. M00N
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Which would you pick?

    A) Trippier & Maddison
    -OR-
    B) Schar & Son

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  8. Grande Tubarão
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    Come on utd lol

    Open Controls
  9. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Casemiro goal

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mount assist

      Open Controls
    2. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Haters going very quiet

      Open Controls
    3. saplingg
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Sounds like Casemiro is utds top scorer across all comps

      Open Controls
  10. Rasping Drive
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    46 mins ago

    Foden to Son for -4 or wait a week. I have 0.2 buffer. Gotta be wait a week, right?

    Open Controls
    1. M00N
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'd wait

      Open Controls
      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Cheers Moon

        Open Controls
    2. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wait

      Open Controls
  11. Mumfie
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    Playing better without Bruno and Rashford.

    Open Controls
  12. JollyGoodYellows
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Is it worth a WC with this lot?

    Areola Leno
    Gvardiol Estupinan Chilwell Gabriel Baldock
    Saka Rashford Mbuemo Bruno Madison
    Haaland Alvarez Osula

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      How many FT's?

      Open Controls
      1. JollyGoodYellows
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Just 1

        Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Since you have Salah, no need if you have FT's.

      Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Similar team to mine. I have held off. Thinking best to wait till after GW9, could be a good time to get rid of Bruno/Rashford etc for Salah and a Arsenal or Villa midfielder.
      I did Chilwell > Botman so far this week and might take a -4 for Morris if Saka or Maddison are ruled out.

      Open Controls
      1. JollyGoodYellows
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers. I think your line of thinking is the sensible option. But the Madison and Saka small injuries are tempting me to push it.

        Open Controls
    4. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Not at all

      Open Controls
    5. M00N
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      No I wouldn't, teams looking good. Who would you change? Rashford, Bruno, Mbuemo and Chilwell are the ones I'd be looking to move on but there's no rush on them. You could move them on easily with FTs and get Son and or Trippier without too much jiggery pokery.

      Open Controls
      1. JollyGoodYellows
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Fear of no Son, Salah and Newcastle defence mainly. I think the sensible decision is to wait until the IB but it is tempting.

        Open Controls
    6. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Sorry, misread and thought Saka was Salah.

      If you hate your team and your rank is not great then see by the end of the week on the Saka and Maddison situation.

      I would not do anything yet though.

      Open Controls
      1. JollyGoodYellows
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        2.5 mil and can't catch any luck so far this season.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          I played my WC for GW2 and got in triple CHE and my rank has improved since getting rid of Jackson. Got rid of Chilwell this week and only Disasi to go once GW8 is done.

          Open Controls
        2. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          just now

          But I am considering bringing in Porro for start of GW8 saying goodbye to CHE, finally.

          Open Controls
  13. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    I swear a lot of people seem to be looking for excuses to use the wildcard. Seeing a lot of comments on twitter from people saying things like if Saka is out for Bournemouth its wildcard time. Last time I checked the rules we get free transfers.

    Wildcard is only justified if wholesale changes are necessary, otherwise just use the free transfers and maybe even take a hit. Dont burn the most powerful chip in the game just for the sake of it.

    Open Controls
    1. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      Ok, noted

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      If you hate your team the best time to WC is from GW8, 9 or 10.

      Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Also important to make the most of it, we are nearly half way to our next WC

      Open Controls
      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        GW21 is a long way away and you arent going to want to use the 2nd wildcard as soon as its available either I wouldnt have thought

        Open Controls
    4. M00N
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      I've hit the wildcard. Gone from 200k to 4.1million in 4 weeks need to change things up. Loads are going to WC in a couple of weeks anyway.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        We can also catch some price rises like Botman, Areola (I missed), Trippier, JWP, Bowen, Salah. Some of them may be targets also later.

        Open Controls
    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      I disagree. With no New defenders abd Salah, triple Che, Maddison and Saka things started to look too complicated imo.

      Open Controls
      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        there may well be enough necessary changes in that scenario to jistify it. Not saying it shouldn't be used now. Just feel that some use it when free transfers and the odd hit could be enough to sort the team out.

        Open Controls
    6. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      Lots of people played the wildcard early and have made small gains. Probably influences thinking.

      Open Controls
    7. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Doesn't realy bother me when others WC or for how many changes. It's their team let them have fun.

      Open Controls
  14. frenchfries
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Is Maddison out for this week? Have both Saka and Maddison

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Wait for pressers. Remember when Maddison was flagged in GW2 if memory serves me correct and the Saka injury fears over the IB.

      Just sit back and relax, deadline not here yet.

      Open Controls
      1. frenchfries
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        I know, but both Salah and JWP are rising tonight. Might do Saka->Salah tonight for free

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          Go with your gut!!!

          Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Tempting. With Salah funds do become an issue.

          Open Controls
        3. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          I would rather keep Saka and do Maddison though.

          Open Controls
          1. frenchfries
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            0.3 of that move im afraid

            Open Controls
        4. frenchfries
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Initial plan was Fernandes -> Salah, but have to be one two if injured

          Open Controls
  15. SHOOTER MCGINN
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Saka Foster to JWP Nunez is a tempter

    Open Controls
  16. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    Which is better

    A. Odegaard, Bruno Fernandes, Trippier

    B. Salah, Diaby, Cash

    Open Controls
  17. Chapman
    39 mins ago

    saka is out

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      He’s a doubt

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Not out

        Open Controls
    2. Mumfie
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Think he’s only out for the cup game.

      Wait for pressers, could be okay for the weekend.

      Open Controls
    3. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Speculation analysis from a twitter "physio account" that it was a high grade ankle injury (syndemosis) with long layoff time

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        MCI, Che and New during his next 5 games. I am considering now ditching him and having Salah instead.

        Open Controls
        1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Exactly, its a move id probably do this week or next week, -4 regardless due to price rises...

          Its not bad though; Haaland, Trips, Son and Salah without a WC...

          Open Controls
    4. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Arteta said he hasn't trained yet. He may train before the end of the week do.

      Open Controls
    5. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Lol he'll play

      Open Controls
  18. Kaneyonero
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Which Nu mid to pick out of Bruno G, Almiron or Gordon. Thinking Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yup, Gordon. Cheap and already has 5 returns and seems to be a Howe favourite.

      Open Controls
    2. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yeah I’d go Gordon.

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Almiron's and Gordon's stats is close. Almiron is better on shots & shots in the box, Gordon is better on big chance created.

      Open Controls
    4. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      But take into account, Gordon is on 4 yellows so unless you don't have a decent sub then could be an issue.

      Open Controls
  19. EVILFUK
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Man Utd playing well, best performance of the season so far.

    Open Controls
    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      True. Very little resistance from Palace tonight though. They’ve been awful.

      Open Controls
      1. EVILFUK
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Just glad low block is no longer a problem.

        Open Controls
  20. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Suddenly tempted to Wildcard.....could bring in salah, son etc now....1ft....is it worth wildcarding now, or wait til gw9 / 10? Thanks

    Pickford Turner
    Trippier Ruben estu udogie kabore
    Rashford bruno saka maddison mbeumo
    Haaland alvarez archer

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Your team looks fine to me.

      Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Wait. Most of the team has favorable fixtures. If Maddison or Saka are definitely ruled out you can use your FT on them.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mighty Hippo
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      There's no need for you to wildcard yet. Your team's strong as it is.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Yeah mad to Wildcard I guess. Just seeing some Wildcard teams give me that urge

        0.1 short of saka to Son....Will get diaby / bowen prob if saka out

        Open Controls
    4. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      No need to WC, great team

      Open Controls
    5. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Nah, you’re good

      Open Controls
  21. Piggs Boson
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Amrabat and Mount looking good.

    Open Controls
    1. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes very happy with that.

      Open Controls
  22. The Parrot
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Reckon Mitoma+ Saka to Son + JWP works out?

    Open Controls
    1. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      for free?

      Open Controls
      1. The Parrot
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yea

        Open Controls
    2. YEAH PITCH!
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I think so

      Open Controls
  23. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Problem for United that our best young player only wants to/is only able to be played in Rashford's position.

    Open Controls
    1. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sell Rashford for 200m to Saudi best option.

      Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Garnacho is not ready to be first choice imo. He was so frustrating in the first two games this season.

      Hopefully he gets a good run in the domestic cups.

      Open Controls
  24. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    What happened to Henderson??

    Open Controls
    1. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Johnstone owners are safe for a bit, he's twanged his hamstring and that's plagued him before. Would guess he's out for several weeks.

      Open Controls
  25. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    keep mbeumo and save transfer or sell for a w ham mid? cheers

    Open Controls
    1. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Mbeumo might be a wing back soon

      Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I’m getting rid on wildcard for what it’s worth. Was great to start with but time to go now

      Open Controls
  26. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Pulled the trigger on the wildcard. A day too late for price rises on a few I’m bringing in but there you go - wanted to be sure.

    Is Morris worth the punt this week? I’d be saving the next week and getting rid after but am I just better off turning him into a 4.5 and spending the money elsewhere (upgrading a midfielder for example)?

    Minded to punt on Morris but don’t like booking in transfers on a wildcard…

    Open Controls
  27. YEAH PITCH!
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Eze >
    A) JWP
    B) Gordon
    C) Hold Eze

    Open Controls
  28. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    All good options. Depending on future plans, 2FTs could be big next week

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.