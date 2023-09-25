26
  1. All For One
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Pickford
    Estupinan, Beyer, Akanji
    Saka, Salah, Mitoma, Maddison, Mbeumo
    Alvarez, Haaland

    Turner, Udogie, Baldock, Mubama

    1FT 1.8 ITB

    A)Mbeumo>Bowen
    B)Wildcard

    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Absolutely no need to WC that team.

      1. All For One
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Pickford, Turner, Baldock, Mubama I want out lol

        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          9 mins ago

          Bt you won;t be playing their replacements very often. Hold off until you really need to. You could even roll this week.

          1. All For One
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            Cool thanks Old man

            1. Old Man
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 min ago

              I do like Bowen but Mbeumo has been so good for me that I'd be slightly wary. Bowen has 2 tougher matches after SHU and then his juicy fixture run really begins.

    2. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

  2. F4L
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Klopp's quotes on Darwin are super encouraging, you can tell Darwin is doing everything right to become first choice at striker

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Got a link please?

      1. F4L
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        sorry meant just in the article above, about Darwin's all round game improvement + defensive work. In pre-season that was Klopp's main concern, the lack of effective press from Darwin, but he seems to have added that to his game

        1. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          No worries mate. Cheers

  3. Who let Udogie out?
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Sterling and Martinelli to Bowen and Maddison for -4?

    1. All For One
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yes

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      sounds good. but wait on Maddison fitness update

    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      I would

    4. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Just do Sterling to Bowen as Madders is flagged.

  4. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Having an absolute stinker, sitting at 2.9m

    Early thoughts on this bunch please

    Pickford
    Chilwell Schar Kabore
    Saka Rashford Maddison Diaby Foden
    Alvarez Haaland

    Turner Estupinian Udogie Osula

    Have 1 free transfer and 2.5m itb

    Thinking Chilwell to Trippier after the midweek games

    1. Mighty Wings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Do it. Rest of the team is fine, no need to worry

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      team looks solid and good transfer. About time Pickford gets some points with the next 2 fixtures

    3. All For One
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hold then Rashford>Son, Chiwell>Botman. Aston Villa have great fixtures starting gw 8.

    4. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yep, Chilwell to Trippier would be the move I would make.

  5. Pumpkinhead
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    Not a doctor but if Maddo has hyperextended his knee and there is an image out on Twitter suggesting he did ,then even it it's mild that is surely a couple of weeks minimum. Annoying

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Encouraging that they let him play on for another 10 mins or so, and he was fine to do media duties after the match, at least.

      1. Pumpkinhead
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah hopefully not long term as a Spurs fan. FPL wise I'm not so confident

    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Will be injured all week and then play at the weekend.

  6. Tor Total Football
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Did anyone see how Diaby played yesterday? Was he involved much?

