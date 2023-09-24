276
  TorresMagic™
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW6 (1366 teams)

    Safety score = 56
    Top score = Rohan Samant with 114

    99 teams to be removed, 1267 teams through to GW7.
    Entry will reopen on Tuesday, code is x9free
    Scores needed after hits can be found at https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com/2023/09/last-man-standing.html

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  Scalper
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Seriously how unlikely is 3 assists in one game? Don’t know if even KDB has done that!

    Bit salty as I don’t own any Newcastle and main rivals goes 50 pts clear with trippier adding a paltry 18 pts.

  Hotdogs
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Gave Chilwell (or Poch, rather) one last try but I'm dropping him now. Which duo do you prefer?

    A) Son + Trippier, or
    B) Maddison + Botman

    FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

  FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Get rid of Mbeumo or Rashford?

