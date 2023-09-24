Bukayo Saka (£8.7m) and Son Heung-min (£9.1m) were on the scoresheet on Sunday in a thrilling north London derby.

Chelsea’s season went from bad to worse, meanwhile, as they were beaten at home by Aston Villa.

The fixtures at Stamford Bridge and Emirates Stadium come under the spotlight as we continue to look at the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Gameweek 6.

JACKSON/GUSTO SUSPENDED

It was another frustrating afternoon for Nicolas Jackson (£7.0m) and his owners on Sunday, with the 22-year-old striker blanking and picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.

Despite being warned by Mauricio Pochettino about his behaviour towards referees heading into the match, Jackson picked up another needless booking, once again for dissent.

He now faces a one-match ban and will miss Chelsea’s trip to local rivals Fulham in Gameweek 7.

Jackson will be joined on the sidelines by team-mate Malo Gusto (£4.3m), who saw red for serious foul play. The first of his three-match ban will be served in the midweek Carabao Cup clash with Brighton and Hove Albion, before missing Gameweeks 7 and 8.

“We need to grow up, as a team, not only as individuals. Nicolas [Jackson] is so young and he’s still feeling the Premier League. He’s learning, I think he needs time. In this type of game, we are competing and want to win, and football is hard to win. But also, players when they are young need to learn with experience and make mistakes. That is why I am disappointed, because I think we are having too many situations like this. They are small details, but small details can end in you losing the game and now we are in a situation that we need to change as soon as possible.” – Mauricio Pochettino

Prior to his withdrawal on 67 minutes, Jackson was as profligate as he has been all season, missing a big chance before half-time. He’s already been moved on by over 140,000 managers, with Luton Town’s Carlton Morris (£5.5m) a popular replacement.

Elsewhere, Raheem Sterling (£7.2m) provided plenty of threat down the right and moved up front after Jackson was replaced, but wasted two promising chances, while substitute Ben Chilwell (£5.7m) and Axel Disasi (£5.1m) both failed to score when one-on-one.

After Gusto’s dismissal, it’s worth noting Pochettino brought on Chilwell and moved Disasi to right-back, so a start at Fulham isn’t out of the question if Levi Colwill (£4.5m) is required at centre-back.

WATKINS OFF THE MARK

Ollie Watkins (£7.9m) scored his first Premier League goal of the season as Aston Villa made their extra man count at Stamford Bridge.

He was played in by Moussa Diaby (£6.6m), before scoring at the second attempt after his initial shot was blocked.

For Aston Villa, it was an impressive win and a much-needed first clean sheet on the road this season, having previously conceded nine goals in visits to Newcastle United, Burnley and Liverpool.

“We’ve played at two top-seven teams – Newcastle and Liverpool – and we haven’t been competitive. We didn’t keep a clean sheet either at Legia Warsaw. We were very concerned about this match. We wanted to win – and win with a clean sheet. Sometimes we needed our keeper Emiliano Martinez – but we were stronger defensively and kept possession when we needed.” – Unai Emery

Meanwhile, Alex Moreno (£5.0m) was absent from the matchday squad, having only recently returned to training after hamstring surgery.

“His injury was very hard. He’s been better and better, but he is not feeling 100 per cent comfortable to play. We decided to stop some days, maybe one week or two weeks. Hopefully he is being close again to being in the squad.” – Unai Emery on Alex Moreno

ARTETA ON RICE

Mikel Arteta has revealed a back injury forced Declan Rice (£5.4m) to come off at half-time in Sunday’s north London derby.

The midfielder will now need to be checked ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup meeting with Brentford.

“He had some discomfort in his back, and he was telling us during the first half that he wasn’t comfortable. When we assessed him at half-time, he couldn’t continue, so we had to change him. Hopefully not [out for long], but we have to assess him. It’s strange that a player like him asks to come off.” – Mikel Arteta on Declan Rice

His replacement, Jorginho (£5.4m), was at fault for Tottenham Hotspur’s second, as he got himself into a tangle on the halfway line and conceded possession to James Maddison (£7.9m).

Arsenal were already without Jurrien Timber (£4.7m), Thomas Partey (£4.8m), Gabriel Martinelli (£7.8m) and Leandro Trossard (£6.6m), with the latter absent on Sunday having picked up a minor hamstring injury.

SON + MADDISON COMBINE

Spurs twice came from behind through Son to draw, with both goals set up by Maddison.

Lining up through the middle for the third successive week, the South Korean had the ball in the net early on but was a long way offside. He then teed up Brennan Johnson (£5.8m) for a big chance shortly after, before finding the net himself either side of half-time.

In truth, Son didn’t impact play for large portions of the game but was lethal when he needed to be and has now scored five goals in his three matches since moving to a central striker role. In that time, he’s attempted 11 shots, more than any other player bar Marcus Rashford (£8.9m, 17) and Erling Haaland (£14.1m, 15).

“He’s been outstanding as a leader and as a player. We have put him in that nine position now and he just works so hard. He is so team-first orientated, it is just incredible. His first thought is what is best for the team and when he puts himself in those positions then has the quality to finish. I thought Madders was outstanding with both assists and Sonny was there to finish them off. I’m pleased for him because he’s really invested in what we’re doing. A lot of the team environment I talk about is driven by him and Madders and Romero, then guys like Bissouma out on the field so it is great he is getting his reward.” – Ange Postecoglou on Son Heung-min

For Maddison, there were fears he was injured after jolting his knee in the second half but he played on for a while, with Ange Postecoglou later suggesting he was fine. Johnson, however, will need to be assessed, having been forced off with a potential hamstring injury.

“Not sure with Brennan [Johnson], it seems like he felt something, I think his hamstring. We’ll assess that. Madders and Sonny weren’t 100% going into the game but they got through it which suggests that it’s nothing serious.” – Ange Postecoglou

SAKA STARS/RAYA WINS KEEPER BATTLE

In a lively display, Saka gave Destiny Udogie (£4.8m) a torrid time after the Italian was booked early on, earning the assist for Cristian Romero’s(£4.8m) own goal, before later putting the hosts ahead from the penalty spot.

It means Saka has now been involved in five goals in four Premier League home appearances this term, with three goals and two assists. Averaging 7.3 points per match overall, he’s now the joint-top-scoring midfielder in FPL on 44 points, level with Son.

Elsewhere, David Raya (£4.8m) was selected in goal for the third game on the bounce in all competitions. The Spaniard produced an excellent save to deny Johnson in the first half and the last seven days certainly indicate that he is Arteta’s first choice from now on.

“It’s trying to play the way we want to play on the day. I made some calls and left some players on the bench.” – Mikel Arteta on why he selected David Raya over Aaron Ramsdale

Still, Arsenal once again failed to keep a clean sheet at the Emirates and they have now kept just four in 23 Premier League home matches since the start of last season.

That is a big concern for the Gunners, who are surprisingly a lot better keeping shut-outs in away games, with 12 in 21 over the same period.