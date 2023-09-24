The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Sunday’s matches on one page.

There’s LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action.

And we’ve also got a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The regular Scout Notes reviews will follow.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

Total Liverpool 22 Newcastle United 22 Aston Villa 15 Arsenal 13 Brighton and Hove Albion 13 Tottenham Hotspur 13 Bournemouth 12 West Ham United 11 Chelsea 10 Sheffield United 9

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

Total Newcastle United 3.94 Liverpool 3.06 Arsenal 2.08 Brighton and Hove Albion 1.87 Tottenham Hotspur 1.50 Bournemouth 1.37 Chelsea 1.35 West Ham United 1.11 Aston Villa 1.04 Sheffield United 0.94

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

