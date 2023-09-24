The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Sunday’s matches on one page.
SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS
PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
|Total
|Liverpool
|22
|Newcastle United
|22
|Aston Villa
|15
|Arsenal
|13
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|13
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|Bournemouth
|12
|West Ham United
|11
|Chelsea
|10
|Sheffield United
|9
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
|Total
|Newcastle United
|3.94
|Liverpool
|3.06
|Arsenal
|2.08
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|1.87
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1.50
|Bournemouth
|1.37
|Chelsea
|1.35
|West Ham United
|1.11
|Aston Villa
|1.04
|Sheffield United
|0.94
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)
|Sheffield United
|0 – 8
|Newcastle United
|Liverpool
|3 – 1
|West Ham United
|Chelsea
|0 – 1
|Aston Villa
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|3 – 1
|Bournemouth
|Arsenal
|2 – 2
|Tottenham Hotspur
