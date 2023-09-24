636
  1. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best fwd outside of Haaland/Alvarez? Im thinking of Wilson but I dont know if he's good long term pick

  2. 17legend85
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    I have exact money to do rashford and chilly out for tripper and son.
    Already have Maddison and burn!
    Pretty much stuffs my salah plan in gw9 as money going into tripper.
    With price rises I need to act now, Good idea?

    1. Sun Jihai
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Fantastic moves

  3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Repost bottomed-

    Good evening all!! Johnstone and Gusto
    To Botman and Areola with 2 frees(have 0.1 wiggle room)???

    A- Yes
    Or
    B- No

    Cheers everyone!!

  4. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Ederson Areola
    Saliba Botman Estu Udogie Beyer
    Saka Salah Mbuemo Maddison Sarr
    Haaland Alvarez Edouard

    1.5itb

    Temptation to dump Mbuemo for Bowen is strong... Or Saliba / Estu to Tripps.

    But have a feeling I should just hold and stop jerking my knee around

