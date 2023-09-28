33
  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    I’ve learned nothing! 4.2 million rank. Shame! Huzzah!

    B84jwh

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      I have learned it is Friday, the weekend and hopefully my team sees green this GW 🙂

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        Correction *Friday tomorrow

      2. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        I took a hit. No green for me I suspect.

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          I am on -8 which I took beginning of the week. Hits are not always bad, it depends on the moves you make.

          1. Rojo's Modern Life
            • 13 Years
            13 mins ago

            Yeah probably no green for you either

            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 4 Years
              9 mins ago

              I took a -8 in GW5 and had a green arrow.

              1. The Knights Template
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                I’m reading this as a green light for another hit, woohoo!

  2. Chazz Reinhold
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    I have learned so far, not to listening to the content creators and their template.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Kapow!

    2. Cok3y5murf
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Didn't content creators vouch for Son and Trippier? Granted, they were a week late with Son

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        I personally vouch for Mepham, Ayling and Sarabia.

      2. Derbz87
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I've also seen them vouch for at various stages Gabriel but then obviously he was a rotation risk (lol) and triple Chelsea

    3. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      The only thing that needs to be learned is how to make your own choices.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        And to follow only the most reputable of template sources!

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          We are still waiting for your YouTube channel haha

  3. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    capt haaland or salah?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      What are your initial thoughts?

      1. Letsgo!
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Initial is haaland

        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yep, good idea.

    2. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Wolves are poor, so Haaland

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Haaland

  4. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Madds, Saka and Botman all doubts.

    Brilliant

    1. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Hits can solve anything

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Botman, Saka and Edouard for me but I can put out a full eleven for now. Can't wait to move on Baldock.

    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Woohoo, own all three and already on a hit!

      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Same....have all 3. Haven't taken a hit yet but the plan was to do a -4 to do Gusto ➡ Burn.

    4. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Loads of yellow flags on the Newcastle team page.......Botman, Burn, Isak, Wilson, Bruno G all doubts

      1. ⭐ ABHISHEK - THE CURIOUS …
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        Tripper not a doubt then

      2. Derbz87
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Burn should be okay I'd say as his was just illness related.

        I've got Botman, Saka, Wilson, Chilwell and I also own the enigma that is Pedro for my sins, been meaning to get rid for weeks but there's always another fire.

        Do have a FT but deciding where to use it and probably at least 1 hit becomes more complicated now.

      3. Derbz87
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Burnley suddenly becoming a lot more attractive for the double gameweek? I fancy them to beat Luton massively and Newcastle minus even half of these names isn't the task it looked on paper before.

  5. Derbz87
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who plays up top for the toon if Wilson and Isak are doubts? Hilarious although not for them that for so long they had the unenviable task of trying to pick 1 from those 2 and now they are both potentially crocked.

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Probably Gordon.

  6. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    just now

    start:
    a. Mbeumo vs Nfo
    b. Sterling vs Ful

