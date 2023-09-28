62
  pundit of punts
    10 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    RMWCT

    Areola - Turner
    Estupinan - Schar - Cash - Burn - Kabore
    Salah - Son - Foden - Bowen - Gordon
    Haaland - Watkins - Archer

    0.4m in the bank.

    Plans ahead -

    GW 8 - Foden ➡ Maddison
    GW 9 - Save
    GW 10 - Maddison + Gordon + Schar ➡ Martinelli + Mitoma + Brainthwaite for -4
    GW 11 - Burn ➡ Gabriel

    Not thinking beyond this. I know things may change but it’s better to have a plan to catch all the fixture swings.

    This WC and future plan helps get players with good fixture blocks for the next 15 gws or so. Thoughts? 🙂

    Bezz82
      13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Would just have Maddison now. Saves the transfer

    Sulley
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      just now

      Are you concerned not having Saka? I am on WC as have a lot of fires but thinking of sticking with Saka at the moment

  FootballLover
    2 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    I was laughed at pre season and GW1-3 for my Areola/Turner rotation. I was laughed at for entire defence of 4.5s. And you all said Salah was overpriced, not value, bla bla.

    Now you're all wildcarding to Areola/Turner, entire 4.5 defence and Salah.

    Hilarious sheep you are.

    Onanawhatsmyname
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      What is your current ranking though?

    Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      5 Years
      59 mins ago

      Yoda wannabe are you

    JOELIO8701
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      7 mins ago

      I didn’t laugh. You inspired me.

    Old Man
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      1 min ago

      We all defer to you, oh masterful god of FPL. Baaa.

  Mirec007
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Mbeumo > Bowen (-4)

    Do it before Bowen’s price rising?

    Thanks.

    wulfrunian
      6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      no

  wulfrunian
    6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    If Saka is out should i take a hit?

    Areola
    Botman/Trippier/Beyer
    Saka/Maddison/Salah/Mbeumo/Eze
    Haaland/Alvarez

    Onana/Estupinan/Gusto/Osula
    0ft 0.0itb

  Nespinha
    7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Head says A, but Son maybe cause some damage vs Liverpool. Which one would you go for?

    A) Trippier + Bowen

    B) Schar/Cash + Son

    Tonyawesome69
      4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Son option for beyond this gw

    Sam (Team Sam)
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      just now

      Easily B

  Kodap
    6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Seen that Saka, Botman & madders are doubts, already made my transfers, this g2g for this week?

    Areola
    Trippier - Botman - Dias
    Foden - Mbeumo - Saka - Madders - Rashford
    Morris - Haaland (c)

    Sanchez - Estup - Semenyo - Henry

  JohannaAdams10
    4 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Any price rises expected tonight?

    I’ve got exact money for my wildcard but ideally wanted to do it on Saturday, as players going out have one last good fixture! (Fernandez, Rashford, Mbeumo etc)

    A) just do wildcard to get in players I want (son, salah, newcastle def etc)
    B) hold and if priced out, just downgrade a player

    Tonyawesome69
      4 Years
      43 mins ago

      https://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/Home/IndexAndroid2

      JohannaAdams10
        4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Thank you for that Tonyawsome69 , it’s extremely useful !

  el polako
    6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Any Newcastle fans here able to give us some light on which injuries are genuine and which are Eddie's H misinformation special?

  Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
    8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Who rotates best with Areola?

    Old Man
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      just now

      I quite like having Leno with him but
      1) he's much dearer than, say, Turner
      2) there will be selection agonies - this week is typical

  Sam (Team Sam)
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    43 mins ago

    RMWCT please

    Areola, Turner

    Estupinan, Cash, Botman, Reguilon, 4m

    Salah, Son, Maddison, Diaby, JWP

    Haaland, Watkins, Archer

    Nothing left in the bank.

    Alternative is Salah down to Saka and Diaby or JWP up to Rashford, which is actually a cheaper combo.

    Bobby Digital
      6 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd keep Salah, if I was wildcarding this week. Solid team fwiw

      Sam (Team Sam)
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate

  11. sankalparora07
    42 mins ago

    Onana (Turner)
    Walker Cash Botman (Estu) (Baldock)
    Salah Rash Diaby Mitoma Sterling
    Haaland Alvarez (Mubama)

    No FT, 1.1 ITB

    GTG?? or should I take a -4 to get a Luton player considering Botman is also a doubt for this week?

    Tonyawesome69
      4 Years
      39 mins ago

      -4 for a Luton player?!... No

      1. sankalparora07
        33 mins ago

        My thinking is if I get a Kabore for Baldock for a -4, I can play him instead of Botman who himself is a doubt for this week. Worst case, I will anyway get a 4 point from Kabore as he plays 180 mins...Best case he gets 1 cleansheet and I get around 8 points.....4 points gain overall

        mgrnt
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 Years
          29 mins ago

          Worst case is a booking and shipping a few goals and ending up on 1-2 points!

        Tonyawesome69
          4 Years
          19 mins ago

          Worst case is actually losing points for conceding goals, a booking and potentially not starting both games.

          1. sankalparora07
            16 mins ago

            Yeah but think about it...Kabore has received 1 yellow in the last 5....so track record is good....can't see them conceding too many goals against teams like Burnley and Everton....Infact I really think Burnley Luton could end up 0-0....plus surely he should start

            Tonyawesome69
              4 Years
              6 mins ago

              1 YC in last 5 doesn't necessarily mean no yellow in the next game.

              I would suggest looking at Everton attacking underlying data as it not as bad as you think.

              Foster is back from suspension for the Luton game which should improve Burnleys attack.

              All I'm saying is lower your expectations especially when it involves a hit.

              1. sankalparora07
                just now

                Alright thanks for the advice mate....guess I should avoid a hit for now...will bring in Son/ Madders next week for Rash/ Sterling

  Pep Roulette
    6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Diaby or Gordon?

    Bobby Digital
      6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Diaby

    Son of a Gunner
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      just now

      same dilemma, personally gone Diaby

  Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
    8 Years
    38 mins ago

    I went early on Morris and got him in last week. Don't want to hold him long but are there any other cheap fowards that interest anyone?

    g40steve
      5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Clown but he turned out to be useless.

      Solanke is ticking over

      Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
        8 Years
        28 mins ago

        I had Solanke a lot last year and he did me well. Might be worth the look again,

      Old Man
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 Years
        just now

        Solanke is supposedy injured

    Get up ya bum
      14 Years
      30 mins ago

      I'm happy with Awoniyi. Lyle foster looks good but he's suspended. The everton lads have.l potential.

      Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
        8 Years
        just now

        Awoniyi is interesting. The games I've watched of him he has looked good.

  g40steve
    5 Years
    38 mins ago

    GTG?

    Onana
    Trippier, Botman, Kabore
    Saka, Foden, Sterling, Bruno,
    Hauland, Alvarez, Morris

    Turner, Mbeumo, Estupinan, Udogie

    2.3 bank

    Son of a Gunner
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      just now

      absolutely gtg, with 2.3 in the bank wouldn't mind sterling > another midfielder but could possibly wait a couple of gws before doing so

  Son of a Gunner
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    36 mins ago

    pick apart my WC, literally think this is the best team in the world so someone please bring me back to reality

    Areola / Leno
    Tripps / Botman / Cash / Reggy / Bell
    Salah / Son / Bowen / Diaby / Gordon
    Haaland / Awoniyi / Morris (c)
    0.5 ITB

    Benching Gordon, Botman & Cash this week

    Get up ya bum
      14 Years
      24 mins ago

      Very strong. Maddison and Alvarez are the glaring omissions

      Son of a Gunner
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        just now

        Thanks bud. Spot on about Alvarez... could always Son > Madders for Morris / Awoniyi > Alvarez

        City's run-in put me off but I don't know why... they win every game

  mgrnt
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Bench Estu or Cash this week?

    Sam (Team Sam)
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Estu

      mgrnt
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

  Bobby Digital
    6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Need Gusto to survive the drop for two more nights, so I can sell with a profit on Saturday. Not going to happen is it?

    Tonyawesome69
      4 Years
      just now

      Already - 100 so highly unlikely to stretch for 2 more nights

  Vasshin
    4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Who would you start between and which order as i have botman who is flagged too
    Esupinian Jota Cash archer

  Fpl stress
    5 Years
    12 mins ago

    What do people think about wanted to keep Estupinan, but having Lampty (3.9m) on the bench. If Estupinan doesn't play, surely Lampty will?

    For those that are on WC

    mgrnt
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      5 mins ago

      I like this - I’m thinking of this if I can hold the transfers this week…

    Union_Jacks
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      just now

      That’s a good idea FPL Stress.

      Like the old KLong - Mee axis of yesteryear.

  Ajax Hamsterdam
    9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Mbeumo to

    A jwp
    B Bowen
    C gordon
    D keep

    Cheers

  LosBlancos
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Whats the best playong def at 3.9m?
    The risers making me WC 1gw early to get my team

    RICICLE
      1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Lamptey I’d say, same position here, very close to WC’ing

      LosBlancos
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        just now

        Buy how would you know when he is gonna start, barring Estu injury/ International Break?

    Piggs Boson
      12 Years
      just now

      The only one playing games atm is Charlie Taylor from Burnley. As bad as they've been, Kompany did talk about a new focus on being tighter defensively, and it looked that way against United. Probably the best option.

      Another option is Baldock, but no guarantee he's back from injury this week. Sheffield have looked tight in certain games this season, like against City and Spurs, so maybe the 8-0 was just a blip...

      I was hoping Teden Mengi would become nailed after his manager heaped praise on him, but he's been restricted to cup appearances only so far.

  RICICLE
    1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Guys am I a bit mad for wanting to WC this? There’s so much i want to change, so I’m edging nearer and nearer to doing so tonight while I can actually afford the team I’d desire.

    Onana
    Chillwell - Botman* - Estupinan
    Mbuemo - Odegaard - Son - Saka* - Bruno
    Alvarez - Haaland
    ___________________________________
    Turner: Cash: Udogie: Mubama

    0FT, 0.3 ITB

    Cheers gents

  FOO FIGHTER
    4 Years
    2 mins ago

    I cannot stand most of the youtube follow me and "pick my team" utter wankery but this was not to bad.

    Some insight from a Luton and Burnley supporter for the DGW.

    https://youtu.be/HM8oINrpSnA?si=eD-IRAYnTLiy9eyO

