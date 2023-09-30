All of the day’s attacking returns and bonus points can be found on this page as we begin to review Gameweek 7 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

GAMEWEEK 7: SATURDAY’S HEADLINES IN BRIEF

Move over Erling Haaland (£14.1m), there’s a new leader at the top of the FPL points table – or at least there will be after bonus points are added.

Ollie Watkins (£7.9m), who hadn’t scored a league goal in 2023/24 until last week, went berserk against Brighton in the early kick-off, playing a part in five of Aston Villa’s six goals.

His 23-point haul moves him a point above a blanking Haaland and a possibly-injured-again Bukayo Saka (£8.7m), who scored the opener against Bournemouth before watching two other team-mates take penalties and then limping off on the south coast.

Attacking returns for Son Heung-min (£9.2m), Jarrod Bowen (£7.2m), Kieran Trippier (£6.7m), Julian Alvarez (£7.0m) and Double Gameweek armband alternative Carlton Morris (£5.6m) ensured some Fantasy managers had a fruitful Saturday but it was a horror show for others.

Pervis Estupinan (£5.3m) ended up with a negative score thanks to an own-goal and goal concessions at Villa Park, while Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) was denied what looked like a perfectly good assist by the mother of all contentious VAR calls in north London.

Manchester United plumbed new depths, meanwhile, slipping to a 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace as match-winner Joachim Andersen (£4.7m) climbed to the top of the defenders’ points table.

At least the Red Devils’ key assets showed up: Sven Botman (£4.7m) and Callum Wilson (£7.8m) were absent for Newcastle United’s comfortable win over Burnley, the former potentially now out until after the international break.

