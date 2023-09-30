563
  1. Goro Majima
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Would anyone keep Estupinan on WC, assuming he's benched for the next two fixtures?

    1. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      No way

    2. MARVELLUS
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Was thinking that, but the ht sub is putting me off a bit..... May rotate a bit?

      1. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        He had a shocker today so possibly (could have scored early on mind you), the fixtures are good after the next two though.

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Gw10 onwards looks good that I would have said yes and had planned on holding him myself. However after todays horror show I’d go without and bring him back in gw10 if he is still first choice

  2. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    The gakpo injury could be a blessing in disguise for fpl managers. Dias and Nunez would be good alternative options to salah

  3. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Digne or van der van as Botman replacement?

  4. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Son gonna rise and Rashford going to drop in price tonight, too risky to transfer Rashy to Son?

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No, go for it

  5. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Just wanted to brag about my 82 points with haaland (c) fail

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Well played

    2. Intinny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nicely done. On 67 with two to play so hoping to avoid red arrow

      1. Silecro
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        This week 50 is green arrow

        1. Intinny
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers, I'm top 40k and have dropped to 90k but with Andersen first sub 15 pointer coming in so couldn't work it out!

    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Well done. Great score. Watkins, Ode, White?

    4. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Respect this approach more than the “I’ve got 2742 points with my captain and four others to play - any good?”

  6. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Barring a mad run of injuries, I’ll be at gw10 minimum without a hit this season. Never been this conservative in past seasons.

  7. Supersonic
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Who would you rather have?

    A) Gordon
    B) Neto

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’ve got Gordon and still quite happy with him. Neto a good option too though

  8. Supersonic
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Best estu replacement?

    Current def is
    Sanchez-areola
    Cash-Romero-tripp-bot-estu*

    Thanks

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hold off until you know how long Botman is out

  9. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    A lot of wisdom after the event and ungraceful winning from some Watkins owners / schadenfreude from some without Salah.

    Enjoy the Watkins amazing haul, no need to slag off those who went for someone else and are probably quite unhappy with their decision.

    No skin in the game for me. I’ve not owned Watkins this season but I’ve had him plenty in the past. He’s a great option, always has been and will continue to be. I can’t quite make room for him yet but he’s on the watch list.

    Let’s get on! This can be a great place but sometimes the occasional post can bring the vibe down, especially on a matchday. Truth is there are loads of good options this season and you can’t have them all!

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Well said!

  10. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    1FT. Botman to J Anderson a good move?

    Areola
    Trippier Cash Udogie Botman
    Salah Son Maddison Bowen
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Gordon Archer Kabore

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Or Burn?

      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        yeah i could do Burn although its west ham away next.

  11. DMP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is Trippier essencial? Surelly they wont keep clean sheet against West Ham.

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not for me. Sold him on WC! Got double Newcastle defence but would rather spend in midfield and attack

      1. DMP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yes. I cant go to Son and Madison and Trippier (With Salah and Halland).

  12. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Botman replacement

    A. Van der van
    B. Digne

  13. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    24 points good lord above and all of his harp playing friends.

  14. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Could easily get Son but don’t think he will save this team. Still will be with Onana, Estu and some deadwood in mid and no bench. WC?

    Onana
    Trippier, Udogie, Estupinan
    Saka, Rashford, Sterling, Maddison, Mbuemo
    Haaland, Alvarez

  15. GoonerSteve
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Looking at Foden to Son

    I'm 0.3m short currently so looking to see either Botman or maybe Estupinan to enable it.

    If Botman I've got up to 4.3. Estupinan up to 4.8. My other defender is Gusto so if I don't Swap Botman I've got no cover.

    Currently between getting Taylor (Burnley 3.9) for Botman and starting Estupinan vs Liverpool, or swap Estupinan to Andersen (Palace) or Burn.

    I'd appreciate any advice, shocking game week. 44 pts dropped from 16k to 56k

  16. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    So the VAR, Darren England, checked offside thinking the onfield decision was "goal."

    It was a quick offside check because it was clear Diaz was onside, so he told the referee "check complete".

    In telling the ref "check complete" he is saying the onfield decision was correct.

    So the "human error" by the VAR team is getting the onfield decision wrong. Not by failing to draw lines etc.

    The lines were drawn and Diaz was clearly onside.

    The huge, quite unbelievable error was misunderstanding the onfield decision.

    https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1708230850171867230?t=QHWLkKp4xhvAJT4yeMtG6Q&s=19

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Why not just speak to him after the goal was disallowed once he realised and say “hang on, I thought you were giving the goal”

    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Amateur hour

  17. Lord of Ings
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Lascelles the best 3.9m def till Botman is back?

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yeah. Lamptey could be good eventually but not yet

  18. Coldplay
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    53 points and a red arrow... Why did fpl become so hard?

  19. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bloke in my ML has the full set so far. Anderson, Trippier, White, Odegaard and Watkins. 91 points already 33k for the gameweek!

  20. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Lose Saka or Rashford for Son tonight? Might WC this week but not committing yet

