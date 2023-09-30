Gameweek 7 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at 12.30pm BST with Aston Villa v Brighton and Hove Albion.

Unai Emery unsurprisingly keeps faith with the same starting XI that won at Chelsea last weekend.

Roberto De Zerbi, in other non-shocking news, has made changes.

There are four alterations in all from the team that started the 3-1 win over Bournemouth last Sunday.

Jason Steele returns in goal, while Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma and teenager Jack Hinshelwood are also promoted to the side.

Bart Verbruggen, Mahmoud Dahoud, Facundo Buonanotte and Simon Adingra make way.

Ansu Fati and Joao Pedro are again benched.

GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Diaby, Zaniolo, Watkins.

Substitutes: Carlos, Tielemans, Traore, Chambers, Lenglet, Duran, Olsen, Dendoncker, Ramsey.

Brighton XI: Steele, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Hinshelwood, Gilmour, March, Welbeck, Mitoma, Ferguson.

Substitutes: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Igor, Dahoud, Joao Pedro, Baleba, Adingra, van Hecke, Fati.