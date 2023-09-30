1391
  1. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    Honestly wouldn't be surprised if Jackson is the next player to haul next GW given everyone has now sold him and playing leaky Burnley!

    1. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Steady on, mate

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Who is going to want to own him after GW8?

  2. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Alvarez needs to match Watkins. Not much to ask is it 🙂

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      This

    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      This would cheer me up slightly. Only slightly.

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      11/12 pointer is all needed, would still be great

  3. Content creators are for Ki…
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    No new article?

    1. Drumandbaines123
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      They're still reeling from Watkins 23 pointer

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      it's going to hit 20 pages

      is there a limit?

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/09/30/3pm-team-news-botman-wilson-out-saka-fit-to-start/

  4. Bubz
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Sorry but I can't understand why anyone would bench Watkins at home to Brighton?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah, whovever was advised to do that is fuming lol

  5. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    How long is Botman out for? I have seen posts suggesting he’s out for a month to it’s just precautionary…

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Apparently a month

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      It's too early to know. Prob more definite news by PSG game on Wednesday.

    3. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bear in mind half a month is the Inty Break. Should be just 3 GWs. I'll try to keep him on my bench.

  6. GreennRed
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    Emi Martinez loves Munster Rugby.

    https://youtu.be/bDe-OUCvL24?si=hGHFqkFKoJndTw-Y

  7. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    Haaland close

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      I think I live nearby; next to Alvarez Avenue?

  8. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Gordon you knob

  9. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    ok Joachim i ll take that brother

