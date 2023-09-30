Following on from Aston Villa’s six-goal demolition of Brighton and Hove Albion, six more Premier League matches get underway at the traditional 3pm kick-off time.

There’s significant news from the north-east as Newcastle United are without the injured Callum Wilson and Sven Botman.

All three of Eddie Howe’s changes from last weekend’s 8-0 thrashing of Sheffield United are enforced, as Harvey Barnes is also sidelined.

Jamaal Lascelles, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak come into the team.

Burnley’s only change sees Johann Berg Gudmundsson replaced by Sander Berge.

On the south coast, Mikel Arteta makes just one change to the side that drew 2-2 against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Injury victim Fabio Vieira makes way as Kai Havertz is recalled.

That, of course, means that Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and William Saliba are all fit to start.

Dominic Solanke has shaken off an ankle injury to start for the Cherries but there is a forced change as Marcos Senesi replaces Lloyd Kelly in the starting line-up.

Following his start in the EFL Cup in midweek, Dominic Calvert-Lewin retains his place up top for Everton.

Luton replace the injured Albert Sambi Lokonga with Pelly Mpanzu.

West Ham are unchanged from the side that lost 3-1 to Liverpool at Anfield last Sunday, while Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom puts faith in most of the side that were hammered by Newcastle. His only change sees Oli McBurnie come in for Oliver Norwood.

The suspended Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is replaced by Toti Gomes for Wolves, who take on a Man City side showing two changes from last weekend.

Rodri is banned and Josko Gvardiol is benched, so into the side come Mateo Kovacic and Nathan Ake.

Facundo Pellistri makes his first Premier League start for Manchester United, who recall Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund after their midweek rests.

Palace replace the injured Odsonne Edouard with Jean-Philippe Mateta.

GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Kerkez, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Aarons, Billing, Cook, Kluivert, Christie, Tavernier, Solanke.

Subs: Radu, Brooks, Rothwell, Ouattara, Smith, Sinisterra, Moore, Traore, Semenyo.

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Nketiah, Jesus.

Subs: Ramsdale, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny.

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Garner, Doucoure, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Patterson, Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Godfrey, Dobbin, Keane, João Virgínia, Beto, Danjuma.

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Doughty, Lockyer, Burke, Bell, Kabore, Brown, Nakamba, Mpanzu, Ogbene, Morris.

Subs: Krul, Andersen, Berry, Woodrow, Adebayo, Chong, Mengi, Giles, Johnson

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Amrabat, Mount, Casemiro, Pellistri, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Maguire, Martial, Eriksen, Garnacho, van de Beek, Evans, McTominay, Mejbri.

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Hughes, Ayew, Schlupp, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Holding, Clyne, Ebiowei, Richards, Matthews, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi, Ola-Adebomi, Ozoh.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Gordon, Isak, Almiron, Anderson, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Joelinton, Tonali, Ritchie, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Murphy

Burnley XI: Trafford, Taylor, Beyer, Brownhill, Roberts, Berge, Ramsey, Cullen, Amdouni, Al Dakhil, Koleosho

Subs: O’Shea, Cork, Rodriguez, Zaroury, Vitinho, Ndayishimiye, Larsen, Odobert, Muric

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Soucek, Alvarez, Bowen, Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta, Antonio.

Subs: Fabianski, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Fornals, Kudus, Cornet, Benrahma, Ings.

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Bogle, McAtee, Souza, Thomas, Hamer, Archer, McBurnie.

Subs: Davies, Trusty, Basham, Larouci, Norwood, Davies, Slimane, Traore, Brewster.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait Nouri, Gomes, Lemina, Neto, Toti, Hee-chan, Cunha.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Bueno, Traore, Silva, Kaladzic, Otto, Sarabia, Hodge.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Nunes, Kovacic, Foden, Alvarez, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Phillips, Grealish, Gomez, Gvardiol, Bobb, Lewis.