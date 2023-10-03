186
186 Comments Post a Comment
  1. putana
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    how weird is it during that entire conversation even though it was a valid goal they never said the words "good goal" or "onside"

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes. Whats the consequence then? Any punishment for the official? just want to know that.

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Bunch of idiots. How is this level of incompetency even tolerated? Do they work for free?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        they'd cashed in all week in UAE and were on for a weekend of games.

        Open Controls
        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Looks like that. And they call it the best league in the world! Does just spending senseless money on over rated players make it the best league? Cheats.

          Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      only 1 person knew what they were doing

      it's worse than I thought

      sounds almost wilful towards the end

      Open Controls
      1. Monklane
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        I just want my Salah assist points, please.
        No, didn't think so.

        Open Controls
      2. Derbz87
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I actually think the criticism of the time Var takes has caused this indirectly. It all sounded very hurried and out of control, like they'd been briefed to get on with it this season. We have to accept either it takes as long as it takes or mistakes will happen. Worth noting and I've hardly heard this mentioned anywhere it was a really poor on field call from the lino too.

        Open Controls
  2. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC draft? My TV is rubbish so a bit limited but this leaves £0.8m ITB to do Maddison to Saka in GW10 (likely) or upgrade one of the fodder defenders to Gabriel. Could also move Alvarez down to Solanke to upgrade that fourth defensive spot.

    Areola
    Cash - Porro - Coufal
    Salah - Maddison - Diaby - Son - JWP
    Haaland - Alvarez

    Bench: Turner; Archer; Kabore, Taylor.

    Open Controls
    1. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Decent team. Keep Alvarez.

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      JWP → Gordon.

      Diaby → Bowen

      Open Controls
      1. Tinfoil Deathstar
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Will consider but it would mean playing Archer, which doesn't seem ideal for a WC week.

        Plus I'm a Saints fan, so JWP is calling...

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Gordon is far better than Archer lol

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Oh right, sorry. Gordon suspended.

            Open Controls
  3. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Is fplstatistics down for everyone?

    Open Controls
    1. Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Working now

      Open Controls
  4. Bubz
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    I’ll be needing a Morris hatty assisted by Kabore otherwise my season is over

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      You are doing OK, don't sweat.

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah Im only joking

        Open Controls
        1. Bubz
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Kind of

          Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Ranks still tight. Start stressing by GW10 I would say.

      Open Controls
    3. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Bloody hell, just checked your rank history. You must be first page on the HOF!

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        I am 😉

        Open Controls
        1. ameisin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Lad

          Open Controls
        2. La Roja
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          What’s your WC team looks like bro?

          Open Controls
          1. Bubz
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I’m not too sure yet just jumping on price risers right now but I do know I have an insatiable urge to punt on Darwin Nunez

            Open Controls
      2. Botman and Robben
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        He is one of the best players in this game in the world.

        Open Controls
  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    shambolic

    the audio

    https://twitter.com/PLComms/status/1709256687821992199?t=VLCThhyvOVuTnQ8KF0pHBQ&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      what a mess. What they clearly have not done is create a form of language to use, one which prevents any potential misinterpretation of what was being said. That was so confusing to listen to. This is why the military for example created a phonetic alphabet.

      They need to come up with a list of words/terms to say what the decision is.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        I will actually email this suggestion to VAR lol

        Open Controls
        1. Forza Papac
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Nice idea. I would like to recommend "onfield decision offside" when the onfield decision is offside

          Open Controls
      2. Derbz87
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Felt very hurried to me too. If they're going to use it which I'm not hugely in favour of, they need to be able to spend as long as they need to get it right without criticism of that time.

        Open Controls
    2. Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      The clamour for the audio to be released was never about transparency and nothing constructive will come from it. People just wanted to further humiliate and publicly shame the officials.

      Open Controls
  6. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    As a Kaminski owner, zero chance I am watching this match lol.

    Open Controls
  7. aleksios
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Sterling to?

    A) Diaby
    B) Neto
    C) Keep for now.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      a or b

      Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      B, he is looking fine.

      Open Controls
    3. Monklane
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      Anyone, really.

      Open Controls
  8. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Come on Andersen

    Open Controls
  9. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Arsenal XI vs. RC Lens: Raya; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Ødegaard, Havertz: Saka, Jesus, Trossard

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      White rested

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Hope that's why.

        Open Controls
    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      No Ben White

      Open Controls
    3. Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      What minute is Saka going to hobble off?

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.