  1. F4L
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Brighton's defence really there for the taking, 1-0 down

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      2-0 now

      1. F4L
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        (S)alah loading...

        1. Razor Ramon
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Locked

          1. G-Whizz
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            "Check complete..."

            1. Rupert The Horse
              • 10 Years
              just now

              😆

      2. F4L
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        straight through Steele, poor again

  2. Bubz
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Brighton are terrible

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Makes me want to either get Salah, or Get both Diaz and Darwin in this week even more

  3. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Brighton not the real deal after all.
    Been found out again.

  4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Brighton look awful

  5. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Marseille velodrome must be one of the hardest places to visit for teams

  6. SomeoneKnows
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Best 4th midfielder spot for the following WC draft?

    Areola
    Cash, Burn, Udogie
    Salah, Son, Maddison, XXX
    Haaland, Alvarez, Watkins

    (Turner, Andersen, Taylor, Chukwuemka)

    A) Mitoma
    B) Neto
    C) JWP
    D) Diaby*

    * Means downgrading Andersen to Gabriel

  7. F4L
    • 8 Years
    just now

    whose on pens without Pedro...

