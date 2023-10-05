Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are offered another quickfire opportunity to oppose captain heavyweight Erling Haaland (£14.1m). This is because Manchester City travel to Arsenal in Gameweek 8 for undoubtedly their toughest away fixture this season.

Assets from Tottenham Hotspur catch the eye ahead of their visit to Kenilworth Road, plus a certain Egyptian is firmly in the mix. Differential candidates are provided by Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea.

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

Firstly, let’s assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

GAMEWEEK 8 CAPTAIN POLL

The Captain Poll witnesses its first shock of the season with Son Heung-min (£9.3m) obliterating the armband status quo.

His stock has risen exponentially since moving up front for Ange Postecoglu’s side, scoring six goals in four matches. Son is backed by not far off 60% of total votes at the time of writing.

Haaland produced a blank to disappoint Double Gameweek naysayers in Man City’s 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers, thus ending the 100% league record of Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Norwegian registered a single shot at Molineux, was uncharacteristically starved of big chances and is backed by roughly one in ten of voters.

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) is narrowly behind Haaland and occupies third place with 10.28%, followed closely by James Maddison (£8.0m) and then Ollie Watkins (£8.0m) some way back.

No-one else garnered more than 1% of the vote.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES