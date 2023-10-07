63
  1. SouthCoastSaint
    • 11 Years
    55 mins ago

    Royston Drenthe

  2. It’s A Joke
    • 13 Years
    52 mins ago

    A defender and a mid for next GW worth up to 11.7 combined. Any suggestions?

    1. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      50 mins ago

      Diaby and Cash/Porro?

      1. It’s A Joke
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Cash or Digne?

    2. It’s A Joke
      • 13 Years
      46 mins ago

      I could Sterling and Colwill? Fixtures look a bit meh. Worth the risk in trusting Chelsea yet?

      1. EVILFUK
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        Chelsea's fixtures get a bit rubbish soon. Depends if you have wildcarded, are wildcarding soon or waiting till gwk19.

        1. It’s A Joke
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Have WCd already. Looking at losing Esp and Mitoma due to likely City stuffing

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Cash Neto, Burn Luiz, Porro Gordon

      1. It’s A Joke
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

  3. EVILFUK
    • 13 Years
    52 mins ago

    Took a -12 and kept pace with the wild carders, 27 with Alvarez, Haaland, Diaby, Saka, Cash, Salah (c) to play, happy days.

    1. Sure You Did
      36 mins ago

      So you are on 15. Pretty poor tbh.

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        Beats me lol

      2. EVILFUK
        • 13 Years
        33 mins ago

        Aye Branthwaite 6 Turner 6 Maddison 6 Porro 6 Son 3.

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yes son captain the only thing that has let me down (was a 50/50 call with Salah, nothing more than that)

    2. jammie26
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Lol -12??

      1. DMP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        On 41 With a -4.

        1. DMP
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          With Sonny(C).

  4. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    That Son blank was certainly worth waking up to! Good morn all!

    1. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      Morning Metal Madness

    2. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      B84jwh

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        I live there!

        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          34 mins ago

          Considering lollgagging around there mineself

  5. It’s A Joke
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    Who is the team to target for opponents to get big hails against? Luton? Burnley?

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Burnley I guess but then City struggled, it’s all a bit random this season.

      Son for instance:

      Son Hat trick vs Burnley
      Burnley beat Luton
      Son blank vs Luton

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Ask Sure you Did, he has an answer for any sitation

      1. Colonel Getafe
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Sure he does

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      sheff united were horrendous today and now have Basham to join Egan on the sidelines

    4. TOBY1
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      So far - for me, I think Luton. Could have been 4-0 by half time today.
      I haven’t watched loads of their games though.

    5. I Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      All three promoted sides look really bad. Luton could've been 3-0 down inside 10 minutes today. The Bissouma red card really hurt Spurs assets.

    6. It’s A Joke
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Thanks all

  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    I’ve noticed several posts questioning others when they have or are considering Johnstone for GK. is he not a great option considering Palace looking pretty strong defensively with good fixtures coming.

    1. jammie26
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      I concur

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      5 of the next 6 fixtures against goal scoring sides. Maybe omit Burnley but at home they often score

      1. Maddi Son
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        4 of the next 7 are against some of the weakest teams in the league:

        BUR (A)
        EVE (H)
        LUT (A)
        BOU (H)

        Wouldn't describe those as goal scoring sides personally.

        1. F4L
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          wasnt counting bou but yeah. Everton score now, solid attack. Burnley Luton best games in the next 6 but both away so

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      He's mine since GW1 and will probably keep when WC10

    4. DMP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Since GW1.

  7. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Rough: Son captaincy
    Smooth: Doucoure goal!

    Dreading tomorrow’s Salah and Haaland captain teams

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Like the Doucoure punt there

      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks! He’s mainly for my bench but brought him in as back-up to Gordon on my wildcard last week and he’s paid that back already. What a guy!

        1. Supersonic_
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Congrats on the Doucoure punt though!

    2. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      That first half was a painful first half, you get yours tomorrow. I have a feeling safe and steady Robot punters will prevail though.

  8. AF90
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Pickford -> Areola tonight to save 0.2 potentially?

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      With a fortnight until the next game, don’t think I’d do that now unless on wildcard

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      If that's your only GK then no, too early for a transfer. You could end up with no GK next GW.

  9. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Should I bench boost?
    Areola (villa away) diaby (west ham) burn (palace) and can use a ft to get in boly or matip or any defender upto 4.9

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I wouldn't

    2. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Not the worst shout, though I'm sure you'll get better BB opportunities down the line.

    3. Andrew D48
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I like ur players but be patient bench boost for double gameweeks it wins you leagues

  10. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    Is it fair to describe Sterling as a complete b*stard troll?

    1. DMP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Only 5 points away from Maddisson.

      1. DMP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        And a por more xGi.

        1. DMP
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          *lot

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Ask Zaha whether he's happy to be dethroned

    3. Andrew D48
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Yeah u seen is shaving adverts!

    4. Arn De Gothia
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Unfair imo. 7,0, can’t expect too much

      1. DMP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        And he is underachiving.

      2. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        2,2,19,2,2,2,0,12 are excellent troll figures

        1. denial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          16 sorry

        2. DMP
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Not his problem tbf. Chelsea isnt producing enough football.

  11. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Some rumours that Saka and Martinelli will be in the squad, definitely Saka. If both started, I’d fancy our chances big time

    But if we can’t beat them without KDB and Rodri, that would be a bit pathetic

  12. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Good thing about the WC last week is I can now just lock the below and skip FPL for like 2 weeks.

    Turner
    Porro/Cash/Burn
    Salah/Son/Maddison/Bowen
    Haaland(c)/Watkins/Alvarez

  13. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    just now

    I predicted this would happen, I wildcarded because I knew my team value would tank value because Fernandes Rashford and Onana Mbeumo would blank.

