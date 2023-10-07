All of the day’s attacking returns and bonus points can be found on this page as we begin to review Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

You’ll find all of the day’s goals, assists and bonus points below, courtesy of LiveFPL.

And we’ve also got a selection of the Opta stats that can be found in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The regular Scout Notes reviews will follow.

GAMEWEEK 8: SATURDAY’S HEADLINES IN BRIEF

Patience belatedly paid off for the long-suffering owners of Jordan Pickford (£4.4m) and Raheem Sterling (£7.0m) but those sticking with Manchester United assets were again left short-changed.

Sterling was the star of the day, top-scoring with 16 points after playing a part in three of the four goals that Chelsea scored at Turf Moor.

One of his contributions was an assist for the Blues’ first-half penalty, which was interestingly dispatched by Cole Palmer (£4.9m).

Pickford almost doubled his season’s tally in one fell swoop, adding bonus and save points to his clean sheet as Everton – who racked up more expected goals (xG) than anyone else on Saturday – breezed past Bournemouth.

A much-needed 2-1 win for Manchester United couldn’t mask another dire display from the Red Devils, with the most-owned players from Erik ten Hag’s squad blanking again.

Marcus Rashford (£8.8m), indeed, barely made it to 60 minutes before being hooked.

Another well-owned asset departing the pitch relatively early was Son Heung-min (£9.4m), the week’s most-bought player.

Son was withdrawn after 76 minutes, with Spurs’ attacking threat being stunted after being reduced to 10 men in the first half.

James Maddison (£8.0m) kept up his record of making a goal contribution in every single away match this season.

All three promoted clubs are still without a clean sheet between them, with Luton Town going down 1-0 to the Lilywhites and Sheffield United beaten 3-1 at Fulham.

There were two shut-outs in the evening kick-off; little surprise, perhaps, with Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.6m) and Eberechi Eze (£6.2m) absent through injury.

Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) is now the joint-highest-scoring FPL goalkeeper this season, with Joachim Andersen (£4.8m) pulling further ahead in the defenders’ stakes.

GAMEWEEK 8: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 8: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

