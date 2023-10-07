58
  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Areola
    Porro Trippier Cash
    Doug Luiz Salah Son Maddison
    Noonan Alvarez Haaland

    Turnip Chukwuemeka Gabriel Taylor

    T’was a disturbance in the template but no more! Presented for admiration and emulation!

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Love the Noonan pick sir Knight, best of luck!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I thank ye! You too, I really hope all your players score very highly*.

        * Only if I also own these players.

  2. Yav
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Great article, thanks!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      What was your favourite bit? I liked the comparison between TAA and Porro. I’m counting all mine Porro points as we speak!

  3. Avery
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Some advice please
    Pick 1 to play
    A) Andersen [NFO H]
    B) Sterling [BUR A]
    C) Mbeumo [MUN A]

    Currently on C with him probably playing central upfront and on pens.
    Thnx

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B for the….ahem…upside chasing.

  4. Johan Queef
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Similar reasons as to why I’m holding my WC another week. On that note…

    A) Saka to Diaz (-4)
    B) Save and hope I don’t need Beyer (che) off the bench

    Thanks!

  5. billybunter
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Benching headache … play cash or JWP

    Cash > effectively playing advanced and a constant threat, but away from home and Wolves will score
    JWP > home but Newcastle in form and west Ham may have less opportunities against tighter defence?

    Leaning cash?

  6. Webe6067
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    My WC has come down to:

    1) Watkins, Van de Ven, Neto, Chukwuemeka
    2) Archer, Udogie, Diaby, JWP/Almiron

    Rest of team:

    Areola Turner
    Trippier, Cash, Lamptey, Taylor
    Salah Son Maddison
    Haaland, Alvarez

    Help would be greatly appreciated!

    1. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      2

  7. Maarrrr17
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Play D.Luiz (vs wolves) or anderson (vs west ham) ?

  8. FPL-(VAR)dy
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    Play turner(vs cry) No eze and eduoard.
    Or Johnstone (vs NOT)

    1. Jack Frost
      • 13 Years
      just now

      clean sheet odds cry 36% Not F 21%... so you can blame it on the bookies. and quite possibly (I hope) my Edouard might start.

  9. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Captain Son or Haaland?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Son

  10. akhilrajau
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Who is best to get for gw 8. I have udogie
    A. Anderson
    B. Porro

  11. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Can just see it now...Bruno and Rashford haul tomorrow after all the WC out transfers

    1. Jebiga
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Haul on the half time show? 🙂

  12. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Start one this gw-

    A Turner
    B Areola

    1. Nightf0x
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Turn

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      A

    3. Jack Frost
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      in that match, Turner has slightly better odds of a CS than West Ham, but it's less than 20% for either team.. so say the oddsmakers.

      1. Deer-in-headlights
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        More save points for Areola more than makes up for it?

        1. Jack Frost
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Not a stats guy, but I looked at saves and Areola has on average 1 point more per game from saves than Turner but MCI plastered Areola with 10 on target shots (so 10 saves) in one game, Turner tied Burnley that week and had only two saves .. so maybe with the CS odds in this weeks match up slightly favoring Turner, they are about equal in expected points... very rough. I bet a stats guy has this to the attosecond.

  13. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Turner areola
    Andersen gabriel poro burn cash
    Salah mads diaby neto bowen
    Haland hojlund watkins

    WC team, -0.1 how to fix it which?

    A) hojlund to alvarez
    B) andersen to mitchel/guehi
    C) poro to udogie
    D) turner to 3.9

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  14. Mid-Table Obscurity
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    Rank these three for points over the next 5 gws:

    A) Watkins
    B) Darwin
    C) Alvarez

    1. Nightf0x
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Same question add hojlund also to the mix

    2. FPL-(VAR)dy
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Alvarez
      Watkins
      Darwin

  15. Pukki Party
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Foden to Luiz for a -4?

    1. MOZIL
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Why transferring out foden?

      1. Pukki Party
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Not scoring goals, have a feeling he will be benched

        1. Jebiga
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Lol on not scoring goals

  16. juicewagz
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    How's this Wildcard team? Few differentials in there.

    Johnstone

    Digne, Udogie, Burn

    Son, Salah, Kulusevski, Diaby

    Haaland, Hojlund, Watkins

    Bench: Turner, Gabriel, Chukwuemeka, Taylor

  17. rokonto
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Saka to Son -4?

    1. Phil's Stamps
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes if captaining.

  18. juicewagz
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Alvarez or Watkins alongside Hojlund and Haaland?

    1. Nightf0x
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      For me alvarez or hojlund alongside watkins & haland

      1. mrelpea
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Alvarez, Watkins haaland all day long

  19. jayhog
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Which 2 would you go with out of these 5 for medium/long term for a draft league:
    - Sterling
    - DCL
    - Ansu Fati
    - Zaniolo
    - Mudryk

    1. Nightf0x
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Dcl zaniolo

    2. Walter White (ww)
      • 2 Years
      just now

      DCL Sterling

  20. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Hey guys,

    Please provide feedback on wildcard team 0.0mil ITB.

    Areola
    Cash Burn Udogie
    Salah Son Maddison Diaby Almiron
    Haalad Watkins
    (Turner Guehi Taylor Woodrow)

    Cheera

  21. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Which WC team ?

    A) Turner areola
    Andersen/mitchel gabriel poro burn cash
    Salah mads diaby neto bowen
    Haland alvarez/hojlund watkins

    B) Turner areola
    Andersen gabriel poro burn cash
    Son mads diaby bowen diaz/bruno
    Haland hojlund/darwin/alvarez watkins

  22. Mid-Table Obscurity
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    If you could only have one in your team out of trippier and Watkins who would it be?

    1. the_r1ck
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Watkins, because he scores goals

    2. Jebiga
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Watkins

    3. Walter White (ww)
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Watkins. I couldn’t care less about Newcastle even though I have Trippier

    4. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Watkins

  23. Jebiga
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Play turner of Areloa this gw?

    1. Mid-Table Obscurity
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Turner no brainer. Palace struggle in front of goal and are missing their two creators in Eze and Olise

  24. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best option here?

    A) Burn, Salah & Neto
    B) Trippier, Saka & Diaz/Bowen

    Areola
    Porro, Cash, xxx
    Son, Maddison, xxx, xxx
    Haaland, Watkins, Alvarez

    Turner, Anderson, Taylor, Lamptey

    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  25. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bowen or Luis Diaz?
    Already have Salah.

    1. Captain-Useful
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Bowen to cover fixtures or take ward-prow for a differential.

  26. Captain-Useful
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Hi.
    So last year we had a 2 wild cards.

    How many wildcards do we have this year?
    Just checking because allot of wildcard talk and have to ask before I push the wildcard option myself.

    Thanks

  27. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Just not sure about starting Saka and risking a cameo in a horrible fixture. Mbuemo not doing great atm, but united are conceding all over the place. Have Trippier so ideally don't want to double up by starting Schar too....

    With all that in mind,

    Bench one please 🙂

    A) Schar (WHU a)
    B) Mbuemo (MUN a)
    C) Saka (MCI h)

